Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Vision for HHS Reform

In a new interview released April 2, 2025, Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined a bold vision for reforming the sprawling bureaucracy of the HHS, addressing chronic disease, and improving food safety standards in the United States. It is ABOUT TIME.

His proposals, which include restructuring the agency, eliminating harmful food additives, investigating vaccine injuries and revising nutrition guidelines, reflect a justice-oriented approach to public health IoJ can get behind, so long as science integrity and oversight is really at the helm and functional as the guiding light.

Restructuring HHS: It’s Time For Efficiency and Justice

One of the most striking aspects of Kennedy's interview was his critique of the inefficiencies within the HHS. He described the agency as a "sprawling bureaucracy" with over 100 communications departments, 40 IT divisions, and 40 HR departments, which he argued created redundancies and hindered the agency's ability to fulfill its mission.

RFK Jr. said:

“We have a sprawling bureaucracy… with 100 communications departments, 40 IT departments, 40 HR departments… agencies were siloed, sometimes at war with each other.”

IoJ Translation:

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had morphed into a dysfunctional empire, bloated beyond repair, with redundant fiefdoms more focused on administrative power than public service. During the Biden administration, HHS grew by 177% in staff and 38% in budget, yet all public health metrics deteriorated.

Why this matters for justice:

Any system where internal departments compete instead of collaborate—where data is sold internally rather than shared for patient health—and when the Head honcho RFK Jr the HHS Secretary couldn’t even get the data without paying - is not a system built on science or ethics.

It’s an institutionalized betrayal of the public trust and a failure of good governance. Good riddance to all the bloat and disorganization… hopefully!

His plan to consolidate these divisions and reduce the workforce from 82,000 to 62,000 employees aims to streamline operations while he insists it will be diligently preserving the roles of scientists and frontline providers.

RFK Jr. is reducing HHS from 28 divisions to 15 and cutting 20,000 bureaucratic roles—but not one front-line scientist or care provider.

This restructuring aligns with the principle of distributive justice, which emphasizes the fair allocation of resources to maximize public benefit. By redirecting resources away from administrative overhead and toward core functions such as patient care and responsible scientific research and investigations into safety, Kennedy's reforms appear to seek to ensure that public funds are used effectively to improve health outcomes.

Obviously these reforms must be carefully implemented to avoid unintended consequences, such as overburdening remaining staff or disrupting essential services and inspections.

To stop mRNA experiments we need to sue HHS and RFK Jr. to request a declaration and injunction (in the nicest and most friendly way). If you are able to pitch in - THANK YOU.

Support Suing HHS For mRNA Reform

Chronic Disease and Public Health Justice

Kennedy's emphasis on addressing chronic disease as a public health priority reflects US approach to health “equity”. The United States has the highest chronic disease burden globally, a factor that significantly contributed to its poor COVID-19 outcomes. According to Kennedy, [and disputed by our experts as an alarmist psy op] the average American who died from COVID-19 had 3.8 chronic diseases, highlighting the need for preventive measures to reduce the prevalence of conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Kennedy's critique of the current food system, which he rightly described as inundated with harmful chemicals and additives, underscores the ethical imperative to protect public health. His plan to end the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) standard, which allows food companies to self-report the safety of ingredients, represents a significant step toward ensuring the safety of the American food supply. By requiring rigorous testing of all food additives, Kennedy's reforms aim to align U.S. food safety standards with those of countries like those in the European Union, where only 400 food additives are approved compared to 10,000 in the United States.

This focus on food safety is particularly relevant in the context of environmental justice, as low-income and marginalized communities are disproportionately affected by poor nutrition and exposure to harmful chemicals approved by FDA and sent globally. By prioritizing the health of these populations, Kennedy's reforms hopefully will address systemic inequities and promote a more just public health system.

Nutrition Guidelines and Equity in Schools

Another key theme of Kennedy's interview was the need to reform school nutrition guidelines to promote healthier eating habits among children. He criticized the Biden administration's 453-page nutrition document as "completely useless" to parents and schools, advocating instead for a simplified, three-page guideline that emphasizes whole foods and local sourcing. Sounds reasonable to us, except, remember, we still want our olives and foreign foods shipped in to supplement our locally grown produce.

This proposal reflects a commitment to creating policies that are accessible, understandable, and actionable for all stakeholders. By empowering schools to make healthier food choices and encouraging the use of locally sourced ingredients, Kennedy's plan seeks to improve the nutritional quality of school meals while supporting local economies.

Kennedy's call for nutritionists in every school, modeled after systems in countries like Japan, further underscores the importance of investing in children's health. Such measures not only address immediate nutritional needs but also contribute to long-term health outcomes, reducing the burden of chronic disease and promoting health equity. Frankly, its unbelievable there weren’t nutritionists in US schools up until now and it’s about time these type of logical policies are made mainstream.

Food Industry Better Get It Together And Protect Public Health

Kennedy's engagement with food industry CEOs to eliminate harmful dyes, reduce sugar content, and address the overuse of seed oils demonstrates a collaborative approach to systemic reform. It is worth mentioning that IoJ is a vegan/vegetarian based org at heart and as such we are not going to take RFK Jr up on his alternative to seed oils, Beef Tallow, lol. But we get it. Let’s go with natural stuff that God made.

RFK Jr has set a two-year timeline for removing artificial dyes from food products and emphasized the need to reduce sugar and other harmful ingredients that contribute to the chronic disease epidemic.

Baby Formula Reform

“We met with baby formula companies and told them to upgrade or step aside.”

U.S. infant formula is often riddled with questionable ingredients banned elsewhere. RFK Jr. is:

• Supporting non-allergenic, organic options.

• Encouraging domestic reform while temporarily opening import channels for better-quality foreign formulas.

This is a human rights issue. No infant should be force-fed poor nutrition due to lobbying and trade restrictions.

Mothers deserve informed choices and access to the best available care and baby advertisements should only promote healthy products.

This approach aligns with the principle of accountability in public health, which holds that both government agencies and private sector actors have a responsibility to protect and promote public health, something apparently forgotten over the recent years. By working with industry leaders to implement these changes, Kennedy's reforms aim to create a healthier food environment for all Americans while fostering a culture of corporate responsibility.

Pandemic Preparedness Gets A Boost?

“The best defense against pandemics is a healthy population.” - RFK Jr

Kennedy's emphasis on building a healthier population as a defense against future pandemics highlights the importance of preventive health measures. By addressing chronic disease and improving nutrition, his reforms aim to reduce health disparities and enhance the nation's resilience to public health crises.

Kennedy's critique of the U.S. pandemic response, [The COVID-19 fake pandemic response] which he described as the worst in the world, underscores the need for systemic change. Kennedy explained 16% of global COVID-19 deaths occurring in the United States despite its population comprising only 4.2% of the world, the pandemic revealed deep flaws in the nation's public health infrastructure. Kennedy insists his focus on preventive health measures represents a justice-oriented approach to addressing these systemic issues and ensuring that all Americans are better protected in future public health emergencies.

At least Kennedy isn’t pushing mRNA “vaccines” as the best defense against “p[l]andemics”…. “Just be healthy and we will be just fine OK”... Advice we can accept.

Problem is, IoJ still needs to file a handful of legal actions with and against RFK Jr (in the friendliest nicest way mind you), because HE ALONE has the UNDENIABLE DUTY to stop mRNA and covid vaccine / PCR test experiments, and in our opinion, due to the pressure and threats, and time it takes to “investigate vaccine safety”, we think he won’t be able to do it on his own for quite some time, if ever, unless people like us step in with the most solid paperwork ever and FORCE IT BY LAW. We will happily file with RFK Jr to Stop Covid Vaccines Now and follow through. * These type of serious legal actions and the resources needed to fix BIG PROBLEMS can only be possible with your support! More info coming! Support Suing HHS For mRNA Reform

What Does The Future Hold For Health Freedom & HHS Science Integrity?

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vision for HHS reform represents the first possibility for hope in regulatory and health governance in a very, very long time, if not EVER. BRAVO! Someone has to do it and it’s dangerous to go against Pharma and Big Food, so we hope he’s in it to win it and not controlled op. We do not know him so we just pray the motives are sincere and not a Trojan Horse of some sort.

By addressing the systemic and evil bureaucratic inefficiencies, reforming food safety standards, checking vaccine injuries in a transparent way that has never been done, and promoting equitable access to nutritious food, his critical proposals aim to improve health outcomes for all Americans. These reforms are finally offering a decent blueprint for a more ethical and effective public health system.

While the success of these reforms will depend on their implementation, Kennedy's focus on systemic change and health equity provides a pretty awesome vision for the future of public health in the United States.

As the nation continues to grapple with the challenges of chronic disease, food safety, and the obsession with investing in the fantasy of pandemics and the preparedness for these fake pandemics, these reforms as a whole offer a path toward a healthier and more just society.

RFK Jr.’s reform:

• End industry self-reporting.

• Re-test all existing additives for safety.

• Deploy resources toward real food science.

RFK Jr.’s reforms are radical, but rooted in ancient wisdom and modern outrage. They speak to those of us who have lost faith in regulatory bodies, seen friends and families crushed by preventable diseases, and been told that health must be patented, injected, or prescribed. Somehow natural remedies are “alternative”?

What he’s proposing is not just administrative. It’s a moral reckoning with captured science, and a reset of priorities: away from profit, back to people & health first.

But IoJ warning: We must stay vigilant.

Real change requires not just new policy—but it will require a serious effort of public will , legal accountability , and civic engagement .

We must ensure these reforms:

Are codified in law and not just agency talk.

Include whistleblower protections and public oversight .

Are transparent and free of conflicts of interest.

Ensure that corrupt legal loopholes and [kill box] laws are struck down Share Do you think FDA should be regulating the covid vaccines as gene therapy or a biological agent rather than a vaccine? We are convinced we found the laws and duties that FORCE HHS Secretary to reclassify the covid injections as the proper DANGEROUS EUGENIC EXPERIMENT. This BOLD MOVE would stop them in the vaccine schedules and PREVENT mass use (only back to clinical trials with informed consent). Help us file this action! We are ready to go BIG THIS NEXT UPCOMING WEEK AND START THIS ACTION WHICH COULD STOP IT!

WE ARE AT FINAL PHASE & PAST CITIZEN PETITION - SO BY LAW WE CAN FINALLY FILE AGAINST FDA IN COURT NOW. BE THE PERSISTENCE! Support Suing HHS For mRNA Reform Also on our radar: RFK sued by 23 States For Cutting Covid-19 Grants That Were Relied On For Their “Pandemic Panic Padding” There are multiple states suing RFK Jr for cutting Covid-19 grants and for cutting services. On April 1, 2025, a coalition of 23 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island challenging what they describe as the “sudden and reckless” decision by Secretary Kennedy to slash billions in public health grants. The legal action is being spearheaded by Colorado, California, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and Washington, with participation from Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin The lawsuit alleges that on March 24, 2025, HHS abruptly terminated these grants with no advance warning or valid legal justification. According to the legal filing, HHS provided termination notices claiming the grants were being ended “for cause,” with the sole explanation being that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, making the grants “no longer necessary as their limited purpose has expired”. The states argue that these terminations exceed HHS’s statutory and regulatory authority and violate the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). Specifically, they contend that the end of the pandemic is not a valid “for cause” basis for terminating grants under 42 U.S.C. § 300x-55, which allows such terminations only based on a recipient’s “material failure” to comply with grant agreements. Legal Arguments Why States Are Demanding The Covid-19 Grants Are Prevented From Being Terminated: The coalition of states presents several key legal arguments in their lawsuit: 1. HHS acted contrary to law by unlawfully applying the “for cause” provision to terminate grants without identifying any material failure to comply with agreements. 2. The agency violated statutory requirements by failing to provide “adequate notice and an opportunity for a hearing” before terminating the grants. 3. HHS illegally withheld funds without conducting any investigation as required by law. 4. The terminations were arbitrary and capricious because they assumed without legal or factual support that all appropriations in COVID-19 related laws were only intended for use during the pandemic. 5. The agency failed to undertake individualized assessments of the grants or consider the substantial reliance interests of states and the harmful impact of immediately terminating billions in appropriated funds. The coalition of states is seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately invalidate the grant terminations. They are also asking the court to prevent HHS from maintaining or reinstating the terminations and any agency actions implementing them. The financial impact varies significantly across the affected states: • California stands to lose approximately $972 million • Washington would lose more than $159 million • Wisconsin faces $210 million in cuts • Maryland could lose about $200 million • Delaware stands to lose more than $38 million



This high-profile legal battle highlights fundamental tensions between federal and state authority over public health funding and policy. The outcome will have significant implications for public health infrastructure across the country and could set important precedents regarding the executive branch’s authority to unilaterally terminate congressionally appropriated funding.

As the case unfolds in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, it represents not just a dispute over funding but a deeper conflict over governmental priorities regarding what we see as wasteful pandemic preparedness and response funding and hopefully new less alarmist responsibilities in protecting public health.

The suit also says that Congress previously reviewed and chose not to rescind these funds during a budget negotiation that took place after the pandemic was declared over.

The HHS is accused of violating the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), a federal statute that governs the procedures of administrative law. The APA is the same law that IoJ needs to use against HHS now in court! The plaintiffs claim HHS failed to provide notice or individualized assessments and disregarded state reliance on the funding.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/02/rfk-hhs-layoffs-lawsuit

QUARTER 2, 2025: Expect Huge Legal Moves - We Are Filing Multiple Actions!

PS: We are redoing the member site for your benefit and better experience and it’s Mercury Retrograde, making all technical things go wrong, so hang tight - In a couple posts from now we will re-open the member site and start the weekly live calls to take MASSIVE POSITIVE ACTION with you all! If you are already a member - just know we love you and are about to create a really great experience and legal challenge that will move those damn mountains. Mountains: MOVE!

GREAT NEWS TOWARD STOPPING EXPERIMENTATION ON HUMANS AND ANIMALS - FAUCI’S WIFE OUT OF NIH!:

