Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Eris's avatar
Eris
Jun 12, 2023Edited

Let's pay a little attention to the expression "in the Era of Climate Change" from the title "The Rockefeller Foundation and World Health Organization Announce Partnership To Expand Global Pandemic Preparedness in Era of Climate Change"....

And at the signal "action" just a while back given by Soros (another contributor to WHO) :

"We need to reorient the international financial institutions, especially the World Bank, to focus on climate change," Soros said in February at the Munich Security Conference.

Rockefeller supports the World Bank, as we know.

These things and plans are closely related to each other. The world health organization is one of the vehicles for the implementation of their stupidities, an opportunity.

"Planetary health is a useful framework to use in addressing the goals by bringing together a wide range of disciplines including health, environment and economics to tackle global issues holistically"(Rockefeller foundation).

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JustANobody
Jun 12, 2023

Good god, make it stop. These people are not Gods. Nor do we consent.

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