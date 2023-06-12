Looks like the WHO wants to pitch the concept of Genomic Sequencing as a savior of the world.

6:48 the goal of IPSN is ambitious, very ambitious. If you look at it giving every country access to pathogen genomic sequencing and analytics as part of its Public Health System sounds very easy, to say very very difficult to deliver. But as covid-19 demonstrated and we've you know we're all going through those reviews at the moment around the world

and everyone's picking holes in their covid-19 response and yes there are many shortcomings, there are many failings, but the community of science deserves a huge round of applause.

Science Matters. Scientists stuck together. Scientists supported each other across many different fields. [Applause]

Insisting they are all set up & no new entities should be created. Its a big INVESTMENT club and you ain’t in it.

8:22 these are almost seen as choices and and this whole area cannot be seen as a multiple choice questionnaire shall we have a genomics or not yes or no you know this is a must for the future um there are also standards too amongst ourselves in terms of data and protocols in analytics and in sharing and finding ways to better streamline how we engage each other how we use that data share that data how we commonly analyze that data so it's not just in the external environment of funding there are internal things that we need to work on building trusted networks between actors is the best way to do that not creating new entities not creating new hierarchies but actually creating and tending the ecosystem that we have and

this is an ecosystem of Partners so how do we as scientists ensure that those who make the Investments: governments, philanthropies and others see the value see the return on this investment? Yes, they are looking at a return on the Rockefeller funded INVESTMENT! Share Leave a comment

BIG doubts & valid questions appear. Will IPSN suck energy from the institutions that make it up?

10:39 how do we build a system of systems a network of networks that doesn't impose but creates? I suppose bills standards and bills a common approach by consent by quality and by Excellence, not by imposing any world view or any global view of this underworld. so the ipsn will also Test new Innovations and contribute to the Global Knowledge base and

I hope also be a real driver of advocacy and financing efforts that will push money back into those institutions that you represent and beyond that it doesn't become something that sucks energy from the institutions that make it up

but it's something that drives energy into that Network that drives resources drives attention and drives advocacy so I urge you all you're all here for a reason to continue supporting this there's a much bigger Church a much bigger Community out there that we need to bring on board with this…

Good lord, they want to monitor ENDEMICS now!

at 26: 55 They go on and on about wanting to monitor not only global pandemics but also ENDEMIC pathogens (local in your country) and the monetary benefits of the program for the technical and financial partners.

When pitching the new program they admit TRUST is sorely lacking:

29:34 “particularly is a trust architecture which has previously been absent which we can grow..

ROCKEFELLER FUNDING DOES NOT INSTILL CONFIDENCE:

33:57 we see all these Investments that have been done in South Africa many of them in collaboration with the WHO or AFRO with the Africa CDC

with funders like the Rockefeller Foundation now working together with the WHO pandemic Hub and the ISPN to really try to make sure that what have been developed can be leveraged and can really use it to face the new threats which many will come

If you want to watch the horror show from todays WHO meeting its below:

If these guys plans for Rockefeller funded monitoring and monetizing genomic surveillance in your country that they plan to “Leverage and use to face new threats” pisses you off, consider supporting IOJ’s legal fund to Sue The WHO. The lawsuit is coming very soon and we still need your support to make this happen and stop them and their crazy plans for humanity. Calling all Philanthropists! IOJ has an open door and a viable case that can actually stop the WHO power grabs. It is true that we really need your partnership and love RIGHT NOW to do our job successfully. IOJ is 100% funded by individual donations from the community and the mission of Sue The WHO needs you to step up if you are able to help us wrap this up and get into the court. We can NOT allow this new intrusive expensive Rockefeller funded scheme to come to all our countries. We need to ACT in lockstep against this. Join us to sue.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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