Interest of Justice — April 9, 2026

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Another country just told the WHO to back off.

On April 7, 2026, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters formally notified the World Health Organization that New Zealand REJECTS the 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations. Health Minister Simeon Brown cited incomplete domestic review processes — but what actually happened here is bigger than process.

New Zealand looked at what the WHO was trying to do and said no. Not we need more time. Not we have concerns. No. A BIG HELL NO. And they’re not the only ones.

Think about what that means.

New Zealand was wise to reject these amendments. But the coverage you’re seeing in mainstream media is missing the most important part — the 2024 IHR amendments weren’t just bad policy. They were procedurally illegal.

Article 55, paragraph 2 of the International Health Regulations is unambiguous. The Director-General must communicate the final text of any proposed amendments to ALL State Parties at least FOUR MONTHS before the World Health Assembly at which those amendments will be considered. This isn’t a suggestion. It’s a binding procedural requirement under the IHR’s own legal framework.

4 MONTHS REQUIRED — 1 MONTH PROVIDED

Article 55(2) demands the final text four months before the vote.

The only public draft appeared one month before adoption.

So what did the WHO actually do? They published 308 contradictory proposals from various states in November 2022 — seventeen months before the 77th World Health Assembly. But those 308 proposals were the starting point for a 15-month negotiation process, not the final text. The negotiations happened behind closed doors. As legal scholars at Opinio Juris documented, the only publicly available draft of what actually got adopted appeared one month before the WHA. Not four months. One.

And even that draft got changed with last-minute compromises on the Assembly floor.

You can’t claim compliance with Article 55(2) by publishing 308 contradictory proposals 17 months early and then adopting an entirely different final text that nobody outside the negotiating room saw until four weeks before the vote.

That’s not how legal procedure works. The requirement is to share the FINAL TEXT four months in advance. The final text was never communicated four months in advance. As Brownstone Institute laid out in detail, the 2024 IHR modifications were illegally approved.

The 2024 IHR amendments were adopted in violation of Article 55(2) of the IHR itself. They are procedurally defective. They are void — not because we disagree with them, though we do — but because the WHO broke its own rules to ram them through.

The Substance Is Just as Bad as the Procedure

Even setting aside the Article 55 problem — and you shouldn’t set it aside — the substance of these IHR amendments is a direct attack on the right of nations to govern their own health policy. Heritage Foundation’s analysis called the broader treaty framework “fatally flawed.” That’s putting it politely.

The 2024 amendments expand the definition of what constitutes a “health emergency,” giving the WHO Director-General broader unilateral power to declare emergencies that trigger compliance obligations. They create new reporting and “preparedness” requirements that effectively subordinate national health policy to WHO standards. They strengthen coordination mechanisms for vaccines, tests, and treatments — which sounds reasonable until you realize it means WHO gets to decide what counts as adequate national compliance. And they enhance “information-sharing and transparency,” which is a nice way of saying surveillance obligations that flow in one direction — from sovereign nations to an unaccountable international bureaucracy.

Please let the following soak in. It’s really bad. Not good!

Let us realize what these IHR amendments were actually designed to enable — the WHO's Emergency Use Listing framework is the mechanism that allowed experimental mRNA products to be rolled out globally without completing normal safety trials, and as we've documented extensively, the 2024 amendments would have made that pipeline even easier to trigger next time by expanding the Director-General's emergency declaration powers and strengthening compliance obligations around WHO-listed products — which is a polite way of saying they were building a permanent infrastructure for human experimentation under the banner of "preparedness," in direct violation of the MEURI ethical framework that the WHO itself claims to follow.

Winston Peters framed New Zealand’s rejection as protecting national sovereignty and resisting global bureaucracy. He’s right. That’s exactly what these amendments threaten. And the mainstream push to frame this as irrational tells you everything you need to know about whose side the media is on.

The IHR amendments that countries didn’t reject are set to take effect. New Zealand saw what was coming. The question is how many other countries wake up before it’s too late.

New Zealand isn’t alone in this.

The United States rejected the IHR amendments, then promptly and formally exited the WHO on January 22, 2026. All US funding — terminated. The WHO responded by announcing plans to cut approximately 2,300 jobs, a quarter of its entire workforce, by summer 2026. Think about that for a second — the organization that wants to coordinate global health policy is hemorrhaging a quarter of its staff because it lost its biggest funder. As IOJ covered in depth, two governments have now exited WHO and called it sovereignty. The global governance model is taking a direct hit.

2,300 WHO JOBS CUT

A quarter of the entire workforce — by summer 2026.

The organization that wants to run global health can’t even keep its own staff.

Meanwhile the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement is stalling badly. The Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing annex — without which the entire Pandemic Agreement CANNOT be opened for signature or ratification — has only 6 negotiating days left before the May 2026 World Health Assembly deadline. WHO just extended the negotiations to April 27 through May 1, but a hundred low- and middle-income countries and the high-income bloc can’t agree on basic terms. The agreement they rushed through the World Health Assembly last year — the one they told us was essential for global health security — is incomplete. It cannot be ratified.

The WHO’s house of cards is falling. One country at a time.

Interest of Justice was fighting the IHR amendments before most people knew what they were. In 2022, IOJ with the help of activist James Roguski helped coordinate 50,000 legal demands that successfully STOPPED the first round of IHR amendments. We’ve been in Costa Rica courts enforcing the NUREMBERG CODE against the WHO — and we won a first-ever contempt finding against an international organization. We’ve taken the FDA to federal court over their refusal to classify mRNA products as gene therapy. We’ve established strict limits for the WHO through the Costa Rica courts and spoke up at all of the WHO public hearings for the pandemic treaty.

We told you these amendments violated Article 55as quick as it happened . We told you they were an attack on sovereign legislation. We told you countries would push back.

And now they are pushing back as expected and prayed for!

We’re Also Watching Amsterdam Today

Right now, as you read this, we’re all on pins and needles waiting for a ruling from the Amsterdam Court of Appeals in the Dutch case against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte — who is now NATO Secretary General, because apparently that’s just how the revolving door works.

The court is expected to rule today — April 9, 2026 — on whether expert witnesses including Sasha Latypova, Mike Yeadon, Katherine Watt, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Joe Sansone will be permitted to formally testify in pre-trial evidence proceedings. As we covered when the appeal was filed and again five days before the ruling, if the court says yes, the main civil trial moves forward. We reported yesterday on what IOJ believes MUST be said under oath if those expert witnesses are allowed to testify — and we stand by every word of it. Remember, Gates, Bourla, and Rutte have already been ordered to appear in person, despite Bill Gates insisting he’s outside the courts jurisdiction and powers - haha. That trial would run between May and October 2026.

We’ll alert you the moment we have the ruling. Subscribe now so you don’t miss it.

For now — let’s take a breath and actually celebrate for a second. New Zealand got it right. The sovereignty movement is growing. The WHO is hemorrhaging staff and credibility. The Pandemic Agreement is collapsing under its own contradictions. And courts around the world are starting to hold the powerful accountable. There is HOPE!

These are real wins. Hard-fought wins. And we pray for more like these.

Interest of Justice runs on ZERO corporate funding. Every court filing, every investigation, every article is funded by people like you who believe the law should protect EVERYONE — not just the powerful.

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Your support is the ONLY thing that keeps IOJ in the courtroom and in the fight against these evil Philanthropaths and their evil human experimentation racket. It ain’t over until we all win, and until they are OFFICIALLY declared in the wrong for human [non]“vaccine” experiments and obvious Nuremberg Violations, so all your help is beyond appreciated to help us get this real work done!

Its time to get the next wave of cases filed. They need to be taken down. Thanks SO MUCH to the few donors and paid subscribers - you mean the world to IoJ and the fight!

This is a pivotal time where IoJ is REALLY, really busy again behind the scenes working on filing the next series of lawsuits in multiple countries to unravel the covid crime cabal & change corrupt laws to protect humanity from government approved human experiments.

IoJ needs more paid subs & real support to keep the lights on & legally kick the globalists asses.

I’ll see you soon. Stay tuned. It’s about to get pretty darn interesting.

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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