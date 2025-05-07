Share

Team IoJ is SO busy today - unusually slammed trying to capture this breakthrough moment to help achieve the real mission of Justice for Humanity.

Don’t worry, we are super happy to be diligently working on todays MASTER USA AND CR judicial filings to resolve a critical and lingering list of legal issues we all want solved…

WE ARE IN A TIME CRUNCH TO BEAT THE COURT CLOCK -SO WE WILL HAVE TO BE RIGHT BACK!

Big news - big moves in process - big breaks - big hope for law & love!

WE ARE WORKING SO HARD - ALL NON PROFIT (a lot of this work is AT OUR OWN EXPENSE) - that there is no way we can stop today in order to write out the whole saga so far, which began in 2020 to hold the governments accountable, or to sit and write out what the following news really means or how we got here.

What a long strange trip it’s been, that’s for sure!

So this bad ass news is short but SWEET - We want you to see progress and keep hope. REMEMBER THE MISSION WE SET FORTH TO BE THE PERSISTENCE!

Donate

INTEREST OF JUSTICE JUST HAD A HUGE LEGAL BREAKTHROUGH TODAY!

We HAVE TO KEEP THIS POST SHORT TODAY, MAY 7, BUT WE PROMISE -

You will all flip an actual flip when you hear the full story and IoJ’s bold next moves.

It is DAY ONE of NUREMBERG 2.0 - The Great Reset of Rule of LAW!

We are returning tonight dear readers with a Godsend breakthrough we JUST received from the court that took us about FIVE LONG YEARS TO PERSISTENTLY ACHIEVE WITH GOD’s GRACE!

Thank the heavens above things are just beginning to move and CLEAR-ify….

Nuremberg Code is real law here after all! TIME THE COURTS ACT LIKE IT.

We think it’s time you all see the 11-11 Administrative Private Hearing footage with the Presidents office and Health Ministry including the IoJ Science Integrity Task Force Group fearless experts testimony explaining how the covid gene therapy non vaccine injections are obviously toxic by design according to the unequivocal rules of science.

We will post the PRIVATE Hearing footage the judges are seeing.

Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Lindsay and Dr. Leisha Martin CRUSHED it in the PRIVATE ADMINISTRATIVE Nuremberg Hearing! We will have Nuremberg Code ethics and Justice, mark our words! Justice is getting a LOT closer now!

We are so excited to return very shortly to bring you all up to speed and explain the legal significance of what we consider to be the most groundbreaking attack yet on the WHO emergency poison injections and the global covid and mRNA gene based “vaccine” racketeering schemes.

The Costa Rica Immunization Coordination (with WHO division) just defaulted and failed - THE COURT JUST RULED THEY DEFIED THE TOP JUDGES & COURT!!!

THE COUNTRIES DISOBEDIENCE TO THE JUDGES IS 100% ONLY because THE W.H.O. QUICKLY turned their back on the minion Health Minister when court ordered 3 DAYS LAST WEEK to produce info that only WHO has about the “vaccines”.

Donate

It’s a bigger story than most may realize, and we will return to explain how this is the beginning of the end for the WHO & the “vaccine” cabal! Tick Tock… We stay Persistent & Pure!

Hot Tip REMEMBER THE BIGGER PICTURE ON THE WORLD STAGE: The slack ass PRIVATE INTERNATIONAL MONOPOLY known as W.H.O. JUST Got the CR Immunization Coordinator Health Ministry in BIG TROUBLE WITH SUPREME COURT & the TOP President of the Constitutional Chamber! EPIC FAIL WHO!

BOOM! - IOJ BE THE PERSISTENCE

DO YOU AGREE YOU ALL SHOULD GET TO SEE THE FOOTAGE AND GOVERNMENTS PROMISES AND WHAT IS REALLY HAPPENING IN RELATION TO WHO PCR AND VAX DISPUTES?

We think it may be time for you all to watch the footage behind the scenes of the historical Nuremberg Hearing that is now being escalated to Supreme Court….…

YOU Can Step Up NOW To Help us keep up the Legal PRESSURE & PERSISTENCE!

Donate

What’s going on with IoJ’s Global Nuremberg Hearing held in Costa Rica? (IoJ v WHO et al)

Share

Support Interest of Justice - The Breakthrough Moment

Friends, after 5 years of relentless legal battle through Costa Rica's maze-like court system, we've finally reached a critical breakthrough. The TOP judges just slammed the Immunization Coordinator for failing to respond yesterday after WHO's stunning silence on our inquiries. This default could change everything for many global issues.

We've invested exorbitant amounts of time and personal resources getting to this point. Our small team has sacrificed everything to bring this case to the Constitutional Chamber where real change can happen to stop the experiments.

What started as a simple quest for answers has revealed cracks in the entire system that we're about to blow wide open. We can't say more right now, but trust us - this goes deeper than anyone imagined and affects regulatory systems worldwide.

Your donation, whether $5, $500 or $5,000, helps us continue this fight at the most crucial moment. We're regular people who refused to look away when we saw something wrong, and now we're positioned to make history with revelations that could fundamentally transform public health governance.

Stand with us at this pivotal moment. This is the breakthrough we've been waiting for.

With determination and infinite gratitude, The IoJ Team

Justice is a LIFESTYLE - Why be the resistance when you can BE THE PERSISTENCE!

Donate

Leave a comment

Other Related Articles From IOJ:



Join Us On Sue The WHO ~

