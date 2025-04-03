THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR NUREMBERG HEARING AND THE UPCOMING SUBSEQUENT STEPS!

IoJ team has worked so hard to raise 85%+ of the legal fees with the help of many of YOU! Please step in if you have the means and support this critical lawsuit (only $25k short now) and also help us fund the handful of other lawsuits we need to file pro se in USA to globally stop mRNA and finally have the covid reckoning for the attack on us all. Its PAST TIME!

For Quarter 2 of 2025, April, May and July we have multiple filings literally READY TO FILE RIGHT NOW in USA that we worked day and night on that NO ONE else is doing, which could stop mRNA gene therapy mass experiments pretending to be vaccines. Once some funds are raised we will file these cases in District Court, so long as the costs are covered.

Of course we will be explaining all these actions over the coming weeks. Cant tip off the opponent how we plan to CRUSH THEM.

Thanks so much from the bottom of our hearts to all ANGELS who help us do this work! We insist on justice for humanity & are working hard to make it happen.

Nov. 11 2024 Official Nuremberg Hearing Challenge of WHO’s Emergency Use Listings (EUL) for Fraudulent PCR Tests and High-Risk Vaccines With No Informed Consent

HEADS UP: We didn’t get the update on how our 3 day positive silence Administrative Procedure is going until the end of today. Costa Rica is slow, especially when there is a deadline, haha. The government is a bit of a mess and everything gets routed 1000 times before landing on the right decision makers desk.

This post is an update about our saga in using the law and how we are pushing for the next step in our Nuremberg Hearing, held a few months back.

See about our Civil Law Positive Silence Procedure - IN PROCESS NOW - to help worlds most honorable experts such as Dr. Yeadon and Sasha Latypova, etc become an AUTHORIZED/CERTIFIED Pandemic declaration/covid science commission for Costa Rica:

Today, after calling the past few days, we just learned our docs are being treated as a 10 day petition, and we were informed that the Health Minister has finally just received IoJ’s request for our science commission to be certified as authorized today.… We are invoking the law on Positive Silence to establish our Nuremberg Covid Science Commission! Deal with it Administration!

From 3 days to 10 business days... OK

The Ministers decision is due in 10 days (we thought it was due 3 days, but after calling the government ALL DAY Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, we are happy to hear that our petition for certification requesting our commission to be certified by positive silence is FINALLY officially on the Ministers desk at the end of Wednesday, with the Minister taking the Petition timeline of 10 days to respond about the 3 days positive silence authorizing our science commission.

It seems there are 2 laws which apply, and the Admin just confirmed they used the 10 days law…. That’s cool. OK. Makes sense. The 3 days is past and we are going to ACT.

This appears to be an awesome development, because the 3 days positive silence law is what really applies to the core issue, and the Health Minister thankfully did NOT deny us in the 3 days. We take this as legally meaning we are already APPROVED as a matter of law, unable to be denied at this late stage in the legal timeline game.

THIS IS IMPORTANT RESEARCH FOR YOU ALL IN COUNTRIES WITH POSITIVE SILENCE LAWS BECAUSE YOU CAN TAKE THE LAW INTO YOUR OWN HANDS TO ENFORCE OR EXPAND A DOMESTIC OR TREATY RECOGNIZED RIGHT WHEN THE ADMINISTRATION LAGS TO HIGH HEAVEN.

How did we get here to demand our dissenter science commission is certified as AUTHORIZED BY LAW?

The historic Nuremberg Hearing that was held on November 11, 2024, marked a turning point in the fight for global health accountability and WHO oversight.

Ordered by Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister, the hearing challenged the World Health Organization’s (WHO) misuse of Emergency Use Listings (EUL) for PCR tests and experimental vaccines as violating the Nuremberg Code.

This legal action, which took a lot of work to get a hearing approved, was referred to national authorities by WHO’s internal oversight last year, and has brought to light critical evidence of WHO ‘s fraudulent authorizations.

Testimonies by world-renowned experts—including former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pharma Insider Sasha Latypova, and molecular biologists Dr. Janci Lindsay and Dr. Leisha Martin—revealed the inherent dangers of these gene based countermeasure products.

The experts demonstrated that WHO-approved PCR tests were never intended to diagnose pandemics and that the experimental vaccines under the same emergency use designation lack traditional safety testing. It’s kind of a big deal.

Evidence presented also proved that the former Health Minister testified earlier that no animal studies were conducted—an undeniable violation of the Nuremberg Code Article 3.

Costa Rica has codified Nuremberg Code into the national law, so they are supposed to freak out and do something, but apparently violating Nuremberg Code is no big deal to them nowadays and they go as slow as molasses to deal with these issues.

Dr. Michael Yeadon’s testimony highlighted the seriousness of the case: “These products are designed in a way that it’s axiomatic to cause harm.” The Minister of Foreign Affairs called Dr. Yeadon’s testimony “very helpful”.

Interest of Justice representatives Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie underscore the case’s global significance:

“The WHO’s unethical pseudo-regulatory actions have put billions at risk by authorizing unsafe, untested vaccines under emergency use. This is a fight for transparency, safety, and accountability in global health governance.”

The next steps are critical. We are now awaiting the legal certification owed by law from the national authorities to authorize these dissenting experts as a science commission to advise about TRUTH regarding the covid declaration and measures.

This case cannot move forward without ongoing support. Attorney fees, expert consultations, expert depositions and continued legal action require steady financial contributions.

Your support ensures this historic effort for justice continues. Together, we can and must do all this to ensure someone has the resources to hold the WHO accountable and protect the future of global health. mRNA is a serious threat still, so let’s GO!!!

We have a few cases humanity needs us to file. The main case is in Costa Rica and will affect all countries through our challenges of the global masters in charge of the experiments roll out. That case is now only $25,000 away from being able to file the HUGEST case against all regulators and WHO is implicated.

We are about to announce the roadmap for quarter 2 of 2025, which honestly in our opinions is the absolute most formidable legal strategy on Earth to take out mRNA and gene vaccine experiments with no informed consent. It’s all at the final phases as well. Nothing is starting from scratch.

We worked 4+ years to get us all here, this far, and IoJ is not going to give up until the main CR case and these new USA high level cases are filed to ensure the mRNA and covid vaccines are stopped entirely.

It is up to us freedom fighters alone to take the strategies and steps necessary to ensure future of humanity and the rule of law, science integrity and research ethics is safe. No one else is coming to save us or make it right. Most people moved on.

IOJ MOTTO: BE THE PERSISTENCE!

ONGOING MONTHLY SUPPORT FOR ATTORNEY FEES AND NEXT STEPS IS CRITICAL. WE CAN’T DO THIS WITHOUT YOU! YOU ARE AN ANGEL!

