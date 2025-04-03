NUREMBERG HEARING CR - Update #2:
We got word today on the progress of our Nuremberg Hearing SUBSEQUENT STEPS
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING OUR NUREMBERG HEARING AND THE UPCOMING SUBSEQUENT STEPS!
IoJ team has worked so hard to raise 85%+ of the legal fees with the help of many of YOU! Please step in if you have the means and support this critical lawsuit (only $25k short now) and also help us fund the handful of other lawsuits we need to file pro se in USA to globally stop mRNA and finally have the covid reckoning for the attack on us all. Its PAST TIME!
For Quarter 2 of 2025, April, May and July we have multiple filings literally READY TO FILE RIGHT NOW in USA that we worked day and night on that NO ONE else is doing, which could stop mRNA gene therapy mass experiments pretending to be vaccines. Once some funds are raised we will file these cases in District Court, so long as the costs are covered.
Of course we will be explaining all these actions over the coming weeks. Cant tip off the opponent how we plan to CRUSH THEM.
Thanks so much from the bottom of our hearts to all ANGELS who help us do this work! We insist on justice for humanity & are working hard to make it happen.
Nov. 11 2024 Official Nuremberg Hearing Challenge of WHO’s Emergency Use Listings (EUL) for Fraudulent PCR Tests and High-Risk Vaccines With No Informed Consent
HEADS UP: We didn’t get the update on how our 3 day positive silence Administrative Procedure is going until the end of today. Costa Rica is slow, especially when there is a deadline, haha. The government is a bit of a mess and everything gets routed 1000 times before landing on the right decision makers desk.
This post is an update about our saga in using the law and how we are pushing for the next step in our Nuremberg Hearing, held a few months back.
See about our Civil Law Positive Silence Procedure - IN PROCESS NOW - to help worlds most honorable experts such as Dr. Yeadon and Sasha Latypova, etc become an AUTHORIZED/CERTIFIED Pandemic declaration/covid science commission for Costa Rica:
Update on Nuremberg Hearing: Next Steps - 3 Day Countdown Begins To Certify Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay As Costa Rica Covid & Pandemic Science Advisory Commission !
Today, after calling the past few days, we just learned our docs are being treated as a 10 day petition, and we were informed that the Health Minister has finally just received IoJ’s request for our science commission to be certified as authorized today.…
We are invoking the law on Positive Silence to establish our Nuremberg Covid Science Commission! Deal with it Administration!
From 3 days to 10 business days... OK
The Ministers decision is due in 10 days (we thought it was due 3 days, but after calling the government ALL DAY Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, we are happy to hear that our petition for certification requesting our commission to be certified by positive silence is FINALLY officially on the Ministers desk at the end of Wednesday, with the Minister taking the Petition timeline of 10 days to respond about the 3 days positive silence authorizing our science commission.
It seems there are 2 laws which apply, and the Admin just confirmed they used the 10 days law…. That’s cool. OK. Makes sense. The 3 days is past and we are going to ACT.
This appears to be an awesome development, because the 3 days positive silence law is what really applies to the core issue, and the Health Minister thankfully did NOT deny us in the 3 days. We take this as legally meaning we are already APPROVED as a matter of law, unable to be denied at this late stage in the legal timeline game.
THIS IS IMPORTANT RESEARCH FOR YOU ALL IN COUNTRIES WITH POSITIVE SILENCE LAWS BECAUSE YOU CAN TAKE THE LAW INTO YOUR OWN HANDS TO ENFORCE OR EXPAND A DOMESTIC OR TREATY RECOGNIZED RIGHT WHEN THE ADMINISTRATION LAGS TO HIGH HEAVEN.
We are curious though what the VP/Health Minister is going to write us back to say or do about us rabble rousers legally insisting to advise her on Plandemic science lol.
The law is the law. We made it past the 3 days to dispute our authorization. We even added our own “laws” proclaiming that when we investigate the Minister “shall” correspond within 30 days. Seems fair right? We have a CULTURAL RIGHT to participate in science and it is up to we the people of each country to reclaim that RIGHT, enforce it, demand it, exude it!
TO BE CLEAR THE UPDATE SO FAR:
As of now, under the doctrine of positive silence and with full legal grounding, our legal counsel concurs that Interest of Justice (IoJ) is effectively recognized as a legally authorized Participatory Government Science Advisory Commission headed by IoJ’s Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon, former VP Pfizer, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Sasha Latypova and Dr. Leisha Martin, all fearless warriors and world class experts with NO CONFLICTS OF INTEREST!
How did we get here to demand our dissenter science commission is certified as AUTHORIZED BY LAW?
The historic Nuremberg Hearing that was held on November 11, 2024, marked a turning point in the fight for global health accountability and WHO oversight.
Ordered by Costa Rica’s Vice President and Health Minister, the hearing challenged the World Health Organization’s (WHO) misuse of Emergency Use Listings (EUL) for PCR tests and experimental vaccines as violating the Nuremberg Code.
This legal action, which took a lot of work to get a hearing approved, was referred to national authorities by WHO’s internal oversight last year, and has brought to light critical evidence of WHO ‘s fraudulent authorizations.
Testimonies by world-renowned experts—including former Pfizer Vice President Dr. Michael Yeadon, Pharma Insider Sasha Latypova, and molecular biologists Dr. Janci Lindsay and Dr. Leisha Martin—revealed the inherent dangers of these gene based countermeasure products.
The experts demonstrated that WHO-approved PCR tests were never intended to diagnose pandemics and that the experimental vaccines under the same emergency use designation lack traditional safety testing. It’s kind of a big deal.
Evidence presented also proved that the former Health Minister testified earlier that no animal studies were conducted—an undeniable violation of the Nuremberg Code Article 3.
Costa Rica has codified Nuremberg Code into the national law, so they are supposed to freak out and do something, but apparently violating Nuremberg Code is no big deal to them nowadays and they go as slow as molasses to deal with these issues.
Dr. Michael Yeadon’s testimony highlighted the seriousness of the case: “These products are designed in a way that it’s axiomatic to cause harm.”
The Minister of Foreign Affairs called Dr. Yeadon’s testimony “very helpful”.
Interest of Justice representatives Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie underscore the case’s global significance:
“The WHO’s unethical pseudo-regulatory actions have put billions at risk by authorizing unsafe, untested vaccines under emergency use. This is a fight for transparency, safety, and accountability in global health governance.”
The next steps are critical. We are now awaiting the legal certification owed by law from the national authorities to authorize these dissenting experts as a science commission to advise about TRUTH regarding the covid declaration and measures.
This case cannot move forward without ongoing support. Attorney fees, expert consultations, expert depositions and continued legal action require steady financial contributions.
Your support ensures this historic effort for justice continues. Together, we can and must do all this to ensure someone has the resources to hold the WHO accountable and protect the future of global health. mRNA is a serious threat still, so let’s GO!!!
We have a few cases humanity needs us to file. The main case is in Costa Rica and will affect all countries through our challenges of the global masters in charge of the experiments roll out. That case is now only $25,000 away from being able to file the HUGEST case against all regulators and WHO is implicated.
We are about to announce the roadmap for quarter 2 of 2025, which honestly in our opinions is the absolute most formidable legal strategy on Earth to take out mRNA and gene vaccine experiments with no informed consent. It’s all at the final phases as well. Nothing is starting from scratch.
We worked 4+ years to get us all here, this far, and IoJ is not going to give up until the main CR case and these new USA high level cases are filed to ensure the mRNA and covid vaccines are stopped entirely.
It is up to us freedom fighters alone to take the strategies and steps necessary to ensure future of humanity and the rule of law, science integrity and research ethics is safe. No one else is coming to save us or make it right. Most people moved on.
IOJ MOTTO: BE THE PERSISTENCE!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work to continue, consider becoming a donor or paid monthly subscriber.
ONGOING MONTHLY SUPPORT FOR ATTORNEY FEES AND NEXT STEPS IS CRITICAL. WE CAN’T DO THIS WITHOUT YOU! YOU ARE AN ANGEL!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
THANK YOU!