Nuremberg Hearing Is ORDERED In CR, As CR President Chaves Asks Why WEF Presidents NOT ARRESTED - After Eight Tyrant Former WEF Presidents Post Open Letter Against Him As A 'Dictator'
President Chaves responded to the letter published by the WEF penetrating ex-presidents, whom he considers “accomplices and perpetrators of the tyranny that they defend as institutionalism.”
The President called the democratic regime created 75 years ago, after the 1948 civil war, a “perfect dictatorship,” which he believes is still in place today.
Heads up readers - President Chaves Presidents Office is HELPING us be heard on covid crimes next month 11-11 and we need community support to do the best job!
IOJ, Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay & top experts have a once in a lifetime opportunity for a hearing ORDERED by the Presidents office and Health Ministry on 11-11.
You are invited to help make history go down in a good way by joining forces with us when the timing is most ripe for us to win. Generous contributions are humbly being requested for the Attorney team, because we REALLY want the best shot to win! There is NO better country to fight the WEF than from Costa Rica - please support - we cannot do this alone! The time is right - it’s now or never - we have a BREAK and need your help to take it!
NOTICE: You can help us to help Dr. Yeadon and other experts be heard with an Attorney in the Presidentially ORDERED 11-11 Nuremberg Hearing! Thanks team!
Former Costa Rican WEF Presidents Unite Against Democracy Criticism
President of the Republic stated that Costa Rica has been "in the perfect dictatorship" for 75 years. So 8 WEF penetrating former Presidents of Costa Rica gang up and censor current President Chaves.
President Chaves responded to the letter published by the ex-presidents, whom he considers “accomplices and perpetrators of the tyranny that they defend as institutionalism.”
“In the alliance that they have had for years, they elected all the magistrates, they elected the comptroller, they passed the laws that constrain us today, they began to soften the laws against criminals, they began to give absolute powers to the officials they appointed,” he said.
President Rodrigo Chaves toured San Carlos and highlighted that Costa Rica has many conditions necessary to become a prosperous nation. However, he questioned the institutional framework and the democratic system. He assured that Costa Rica has the potential to be one of the most prosperous countries in the world and does not need to envy Ireland or Singapore.
The President said the happiness of Ticos is tarnished by certain problems that have been inherited. “Corruption, fiefdoms… the perfect dictatorship of 75 years. They made us think that this (country), when they only let it be partially ours,” Chaves remarked.
President Rodrigo Chaves also criticized the fact that, according to Article 9 of the Political Constitution, the Government of the Republic must be popular, representative, participatory, alternative, and responsible, exercised by the people and the three independent powers.
He also mentioned that Article 105, which grants the people the power to legislate through Congress by means of suffrage, prohibits the calling of referendums to approve or repeal laws and partial reforms of the Constitution in matters of pensions, security, and administrative acts.
The President called the democratic regime created 75 years ago, after the 1948 civil war, a “perfect dictatorship,” which he believes is still in place today.
“We are talking about things that, for 75 years, during the perfect dictatorship, were set up by very intelligent people. We, the owners of the country, have already realized it. You, madam, already know that things have to be changed; we have realized that institutions are not there to serve interest groups,” he said.
The President indicated that the country is moving forward despite the fact that the Comptroller General of the Republic and Congress slow it down. “75 years of the same Legislative Assembly, with small changes, appointing the same magistrates, the same Chamber IV, making the same decisions,” he pointed out.
The letter denouncing President Chaves is below - which we REJECT because it comes from WEF.
Eight Corrupt WEF Former Presidents Try To Take Down President Chaves
Guess they didn’t like President Chaves calling out Costa Rica for “a perfect dictatorship” put in [by WEF] 75 years ago.. He apparently touched a nerve…
After this letter a few months back, President Chaves is going off almost daily asking why Carlos Alvarado (last President and Klaus Schwabs YOUNGEST Global Leader ever) isn’t ARRESTED. He keeps insisting the institutions are filled with PRIVATEERS from the past 75 years! He’s right. Now we are here to EXPOSE it and help him PROVE HE IS RIGHT! WEF AND WHO TOOK OVER!
Here is the letter from the 8 former presidents to President Rodrigo Chaves, along with their names:
"Costa Rica is a true democracy. It is the oldest uninterrupted democracy in Latin America, with a tradition of institutional development that began more than 200 years ago. Prestigious international organizations and rating agencies consider Costa Rica, along with Canada, Chile and Uruguay, as part of the only full democracies in the Americas and place us among a select group (only 14%) of democracies in that same category in the world.
Its democratic trajectory, the solidity of its rule of law and respect for civil liberties and human rights are internationally recognized and is an achievement of which Costa Ricans have been proud for several decades.
On June 14 of this year, during an event in La Fortuna de San Carlos, the President of the Republic stated that Costa Rica has been "in the perfect dictatorship" for 75 years. That is, he equated Costa Rica with countries such as North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and others, where citizens do not freely choose their rulers, where there are political prisoners, where there is no economic freedom, where freedom of expression is punished, among many other conditions of repression that shame humanity. These types of statements must be rejected.
For this reason, we publish this statement. We do so to defend historical truth, do justice to the republican and democratic struggles of our ancestors, appeal to citizen conscience about the immense value of our democratic institutions of decision-making and control, and protect the established international prestige of Costa Rican democracy.
We are clear that democracies are imperfect. That the task of improving it is permanent and that its consolidation will always be an unfinished task. Like other democracies in the world, both old and new, ours is imperfect and, throughout history, governments of different political colors have made mistakes. But it is also true that by adhering in their actions to democratic norms and the rule of law, these errors have been publicly debated, subjected to citizen scrutiny and control bodies, and corrective measures have been taken.Of course, our democracy carries debts with citizens.
As is happening today with citizen insecurity and the exponential growth of homicidal violence, femicides and assaults; with the lack of infrastructure; with deficiencies in public education; and with the weakening of social programs. Also, with the thousands of families who are now rationing water and who run the risk of suffering the same fate with electricity.
But, at the same time, we have made a lot of progress in these last 75 years in the protection and promotion of human rights, in gender equality, in reducing infant mortality, in increasing life expectancy, in the recovery of forests and protection of biodiversity, in productive diversification, in interconnection with the world and in access to technology. In some of these areas we are even at the forefront among the nations of the world.
We are aware that there is much, much to be done to improve the quality of life of citizens and continue strengthening our governance. But the only way to continue building a more prosperous and inclusive country is by adhering to our democratic values and perfecting the institutions that until now have guaranteed us the orderly transition of power, the exercise of authority for the benefit of the majorities and a mostly peaceful political and social coexistence.
Ignoring the best of our history and altering the truth of the facts will not only prevent solving the problems we still carry, but will aggravate them. Furthermore, it makes us waste valuable time when what we should be doing is building bridges and seeking broad and effective agreements.
What is needed today is to put down partisan flags, avoid attacks and disqualifications on important State bodies and, above all, the construction of a dangerous narrative that crudely distorts our institutional history, which has been forged in the best values by many generations of Costa Ricans.
Costa Rica is, and we must work to ensure that it remains, a true democracy.
San José, June 19, 2024
The letter was signed by the following 8 former presidents (President Figueres daughter Christina is head of UN Climate scam since day one - these are the Climate scamsters)
Óscar Arias Sánchez (1986-1990 and 2006-2010)
Rafael Ángel Calderón Fournier (1990-1994)
José María Figueres (1994-1998)
Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Echeverría (1998-2002)
Abel Pacheco de la Espriella (2002-2006)
Laura Chinchilla Miranda (2010-2014)
Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera (2014-2018)
Carlos Alvarado Quesada (2018-2022)
Sources:
https://ticotimes.net/2024/06/21/former-costa-rican-presidents-unite-against-democracy-criticism
https://ticotimes.net/2024/06/17/president-chaves-criticizes-costa-ricas-democratic-system
https://qcostarica.com/former-presidents-censure-chaves-for-saying-that-costa-rica-is-a-dictatorship/
Interest of Justice is a reader-supported publication made possible by contributions of awesome people. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a monthly contributor or paid subscriber.
Special Request: Please support the Nuremberg Hearing if you are able - Humanity needs to use this UNIQUE opportunity to help the whole world STOP the WHO emergency authorizations! Together we can do the impossible and stop the shots globally!
You are invited to support this hearing which has a real chance to make a REAL difference!
I wish i could donate but its horrible here many have
Suffered from those stupid bio wepons there evil peopke
That need to pay for there crimes along with the
United states they all knew they were committing
Genocide and didnt care this really sickins me
Sincerly mrs may ellen lafountain
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE every which way from Sunday! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! Poison jabs disguised as 'vaccines' are a huge part of their arsenal.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
Can't say this often enough! THESE WEF MONSTERS RUNNING THE WORLD NEED TO BE DEPOPULATED OFF THE PLANET!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you. Albeit, my computer and monitor screen are potentially vulnerable.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED GREEN GRIFT AGENDA! https://climateviewer.com
It's always since the dawn of history, been about using knowledge for power and control by the psycho portion of the human population that learned how to manipulate 'normies' to obey them in their power-mad power trips.
In these modern times, this evil has become TECHNOCRACY, the vilest threat to the existence of all life on earth since forever!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
EW! GROSS! HELL NO! https://www.technocracy.news
NOT MY BRAIN/MIND! NOT MY BODY! NO WAY, NO HOW, NOT PLAYING YOUR AI QUANTUM STUPID-ASS VIDEO GAMES! I AM LIVING IN THE REAL WORLD CREATING ART AND PERFORMANCES!
The more I learn about this stuff, the more sickened, nauseated and horrified I get, and I wonder what kind of inhuman psychopath loonies make this crap and want to use it!?
THIS IS PURE SATANIC EVIL! IT IS MEANT TO DESTROY BILLIONS OF YEARS OF CREATION IN THE ATTEMPT OF TOTAL SLAVERY CONTROL BY POWER-MAD PSYCHOS!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL! May more and more wake up and resist and cultivate their health.
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
Kudos to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (69) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.