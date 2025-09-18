Do not join them, EXPOSE them! Nuremberg Hearing Project Heats Up!

Nuremberg Hearing Trailer

NurembergHearing.Org

This hearing that you are about to see tomorrow was a private hearing with the Costa Rican president's office and health minister's office foreign affairs. These are the people who are in charge of the World Health Organization contracts.

The hearing was private, but because the government is so scandalous and just recently admitted in court that the Covid vaccines were experimental under World Health Organization EUL listing (emergency use listing), and they lost the case because World Health Organization refused to give any safety data to the 7 top judges of Supreme Courts Constitutional Chamber, we've decided to make this hearing public so that everyone can know why we are this close to winning for the crime of serious under experimentation on civilians.

It wasn't fair and it's not right the governments have been lying. We busted them. And now you're going to see exactly what they know and what they ignored before they went to court and lost.

It's time to file the actual main case, international human rights case, and begin to pursue serious efforts towards crimes against humanity in universal jurisdiction.

After Two Years of Building Evidence and Winning in Court, We Face a Simple Truth That Justice Requires Resources We Don't Have

As we write this, our legal team in Costa Rica is reviewing the final preparations for what could become the most important human rights case of our lifetime. After two years of your support, countless sleepless nights, 5 court victories and out of those five, one victory that proved WHO has no evidence, we stand at a crossroads.

The case that could hold them accountable for crimes against humanity is ready. The lawyer who won against WHO in Costa Rica's highest court is prepared to take this to international jurisdiction. The evidence is compiled, catalogued, and devastating.

But here's the truth we need to share, We can't do this alone anymore.

Let’s put this in perspective. Reiner Fuellmich raised over $3 million for his "Nuremberg 2.0" initiative. The result? Internal disputes, no cases filed, and Reiner himself now imprisoned.

Other organizations have raised millions more with promises of accountability that never materialized. Meanwhile, with a micro fraction of those resources, we've achieved what they couldn't, an actual court victory against WHO May 6, 2025 where the court documented evidence of their fraud, and a legal pathway to international prosecution. Of course it requires more time consuming and costly litigation.

Our lead attorney - the same lawyer who helped us force the Health Minister & WHO into default judgment by proving they had recommended experimental countermeasures to countries with no evidence - has made an extraordinary offer. For $100,000 per year, he will dedicate himself to pursuing a local trial, an International human rights tribunal case, as well as pursuing criminal universal jurisdiction against those responsible for the greatest crime against humanity in modern history. One hundred thousand dollars. That's what a junior associate makes at a corporate law firm defending pharmaceutical companies. It's what wealthy families spend on a single year of private school. It's pocket change for the organizations profiting billions from the very crimes we're prosecuting.

Yet for us, after two years of bootstrapping this effort, that $100,000 a year might as well be $100 million.

Here's what that money would accomplish: Our lawyer would file expanded cases beyond Costa Rica, building toward international criminal prosecution. He would coordinate with legal teams in other countries using our Costa Rica victory as precedent. He would pursue universal jurisdiction - the same legal principle that allows any nation to prosecute crimes against humanity regardless of where they occurred. He would work full-time on what is literally the most important legal case for human freedom in our generation.

We're not asking for $3 million. We're not promising vague future action. We're not building a media empire or funding documentaries. We're asking for $8,500 per month - less than what many people spend on their mortgage - to fund actual legal action that has already proven successful. We've already won more than once. We just need the resources to expand those victories globally.

The exhaustion is real. For four years, we've carried this mission on passion, principle, and the generosity of small donors who gave what they could.

We've sacrificed careers, relationships, and health to build this case. We've faced censorship, de-platforming, and character assassination by government last time we won.

We've watched others raise millions while accomplishing nothing, while we accomplished everything with almost nothing. But passion doesn't pay legal fees. Principle doesn't file court documents. And small donations, while deeply appreciated, can't sustain the years-long legal battle ahead.

The bitter irony is that we're so close. The case is built. The evidence is overwhelming. The legal strategy is proven. The lawyer is ready. The only thing standing between humanity and accountability for these crimes is sustainable funding. Not millions - just thousands per month. Not forever - just long enough to see justice done, probably 5 -6 years, with the final wins by 2030.

Agenda 2030 isn't stopping. While we scrape together resources, they're planning the next pandemic. In fact they are meeting NOW to usher in the pandemic treaty. While we file motions on shoestring budgets, they're drafting treaties with billion-dollar backing. While we celebrate small victories in Costa Rican courts, they're building global systems of control that will make COVID look like a rehearsal.

Every day we delay due to lack of resources is another day they advance their agenda unopposed.

We need to be honest about something: If we don't find sustainable funding soon, this ends. Not because we've lost faith or run out of evidence or been defeated in court - we've won five times in court. It ends because even the most dedicated advocates can't sustain themselves on purpose alone. Our lawyer has a family to feed and a team of attorneys he has to pay - he’s breaking even and doing it for free in reality. Our researchers have rent to pay. Our organization has operating costs that good intentions can't cover.

But more critically, if this opportunity is lost - if we can't sustain the lawyer who knows this case, who has already won against WHO, who understands the multi-year path through international courts - it's not coming back.

No one else is going to pick up thousands of pages of evidence and start over. No other legal team is going to work for $100,000 per year to take on pharmaceutical giants spending millions on defense.

This is humanity's shot. Right here. Right now. With this team.

The machine we're fighting has unlimited resources and infinite patience. We're fighting it with whatever you can spare, and after four years, that model is breaking down.

But here's what gives us hope: We don't need everyone. We don't need millions of supporters.

We need perhaps 100 people who understand what's at stake and have the means to support this work monthly. One hundred people giving $85 per month. Or eigthy five people giving $100. Or 17 people giving $500. That's all. Of course all monthly support small or large is what will get it done. We need a team of dedicated funders or one large money sponsor could easily take care of the monthly cases fees.

Out of millions who claim to want justice, we need just a handful who will fund it.

This isn't charity. This is an investment in humanity's future. We're not asking you to fund our salaries retroactively. We are proud to have self funded so long to get us this far. We're not asking to be compensated for four years of pro bono work. We're asking for the bare minimum to continue the fight we've already proven we can win.

Every dollar spent on this case is a dollar toward ending the legal framework that enables medical tyranny and experimentation under so called emergencies.

Every month of legal work funded is a month closer to accountability. Every court filing supported is another piece of evidence entered into the permanent record that future generations will need to ensure this never happens again.

We're not asking you to trust promises - we're showing you results. Five court victories in four years. We exposed health ministry lies about PCR tests - won. We challenged vaccine safety claims - won. We demanded evidence for mandates - won. We took Sasha Latvapova, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Dr. Mike Yeadon and other top experts to an appeal where the court rules that these experts must be heard in the upcoming cases. It's an extraordinary win that these experts are forced to be heard and their evidence considered by the judges, considering that many courts are denying these same experts. We exposed indigenous targeting - won. We forced WHO to provide evidence - they defaulted because they had nothing. Five victories, each building on the last, each exposing another piece of the crime. We've done everything except what only sustainable funding can accomplish! That is file the expanded international cases that could end this nightmare.

The twenty-five dead children FDA just admitted to - they deserve justice. The millions injured worldwide - they deserve accountability. The billions subjected to illegal experimentation - they deserve vindication. Future generations who will either live free or enslaved based on what we do now - they deserve our best effort. But our best effort requires resources we simply don't have. It’s disheartening.

So tonight, as PABS negotiations threaten to institutionalize medical tyranny, as FDA admits children died from military countermeasures, as Costa Rica betrays its own court victory, we're asking for help. Not sympathy - support. Not donations - investment. Not charity - partnership in the most important legal battle of our time.

If you've been waiting for the right moment to make a difference, this is it. If you've been looking for a proven team that delivers results, you've found it. If you've wondered whether your contribution could actually change history, the answer is yes - but only if we act now, together, with the resources justice requires.

The case is ready. The lawyer is ready. The evidence is ready. The world is ready for accountability. The only question is whether those with the means to fund justice will step forward before it's too late. We've carried this as far as we can on passion alone. To go further - to go global, to go to international courts, to go all the way to accountability - we need partners who understand that freedom isn't free, justice isn't cheap, and the future we leave our children depends on what we do right now.

$60,000 per year to prosecute the greatest crime against humanity. $5,000 per month to fund the case that could end medical tyranny. That's not a expense - it's the bargain of the century. The question is whether humanity will take it.

To become a monthly supporter of the international prosecution effort, visit NurembergHearing.org/donate - Every dollar goes directly to legal action, not only administration. We've proven we can win. Help us prove we can finish what we started. Call me Dustin Bryce - US +1 323-244-2960 for help with partnerships and sponsorships

