Hope Lives!!! Keep the faith everyone!

New Zealand, who we all thought was hopeless, has made a decent ruling where they decided the government did not use the least burdensome method by imposing vaccine mandates. The court was only asked to stop the mandates and it complied.

See everyone, suing is the ONLY thing that works. Lets hop to it and sue to get some remedy!

New Zealand Court

NZ court declares Defence Force vaccine mandate unlawful

The New Zealand Court of Appeal has ruled against the NZDF's Covid-19 vaccination mandate, citing breaches of rights.

By Rebel News

February 18, 2024

Jacinda Ardern, WEF Young Global Leader and serious tyrant

In a bombshell legal decision, the Court of Appeal in New Zealand has sided with members of the Defence Force, deeming the mandate for Covid-19 vaccination at workplaces unlawful.

Why is the msm IGNORING this story?



Even the @nzherald, which published article after article trying (and succeeding at first) to have me banned from the country, hasn’t reported a thing about this bombshell ruling.



Surely my trip to New Zealand wasn't more newsworthy.



FULL… pic.twitter.com/SeORSFzF0L — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) February 19, 2024

The court found that while the Defence Force had the right to add Covid-19 vaccinations to its schedule, the consequences imposed by the mandate were disproportionate.

Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand, Winston Peters, took to social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, to express his views on the ruling, stating:

"New Zealand First campaigned on and fought for the removal of any and all remaining workplace mandates being enforced, and we ensured it was included in our coalition deal with National. This ruling by the Court of Appeal is evidence that it is the right and just thing to do to get rid of these remaining mandates." A New Zealand court has ruled a workplace mandate coercing members of the NZ defence force to participate in the experimental clinical trial unlawful on appeal.



"The respondents have not demonstrated that the more stringent and prescriptive consequences brought about by the… pic.twitter.com/anY5MDQdAW — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) February 19, 2024

The Court highlighted that the Defence Force failed to prove that such strict measures were necessary for maintaining the efficacy of the Armed Forces.

Consequently, the Court directed the Chief of Defence Force to reassess the mandate in accordance with the judgment and refrain from taking further action until the reconsideration is completed.

Last year, the Court heard that 55 members, from a workforce of about 15,000 including civilians, had refused the Covid jab at the time the case was filed in 2022. Of those, 17 members were retained and 22 were discharged

Source: https://www.rebelnews.com/nz_court_declares_defence_force_vaccine_mandate_unlawful

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Reminder: Justice takes asking for & proving the right thing so the court can best help. IOJ is working very hard to ask the court in Costa Rica to stop covid vaccines now, decide they are NOT a vaccine, are experimental, administered without informed consent and therefore ILLEGAL, which must be taken out of the schedule! If we win, and we likely will win, it will help the other countries exit the WHO and stop the shots.

We think we can prove the whole experimental vaccine rollout to masses for emergency use is illegal, not just the mandates. We must try harder to stop the shots off the market, because courts can help and often do the right thing.

Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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