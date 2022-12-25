Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
Dec 25, 2022

Arrest Birx, Fauci and all CDC, NIH, WHO, FDA and big pharma and big tech. executives involved.

Fraud and homicide are not included in the total immunity from legal liability agreement under the PREP Act for the big Pharma criminals!

RICO laws apply now! The DOJ better wake the Fk Up and get busy!

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Basina's avatar
Basina
Dec 25, 2022

Goodness, if looks could kill a human being Peter Marks sure has been cursed w/ the uglies! He looks like the evil witch in the Wizard of Oz.

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