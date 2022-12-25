First, Costa Rica’s ray of hope: Last night we filed a reply to the Costa Rican Administrative Contentious Court in our case to issue a moratorium on the experimental gene therapy. We had to refute the CAJA Social Security Administration because they lied in the paperwork about their own CDC Vaccine Safety evidence, falsely testifying the link to CDC vaccine safety shows zero serious injuries to babies.

In fact, their own CDC evidence showed 2% serious injuries to babies and 5.7% serious injuries to the remainder population from Pfizer BioNTech so we stepped up and called out the false testimony last night on December 23, 2022. The vaccination commission was also called to testify to human research with no informed consent and many other issues, including using a de facto definition of vaccine spuriously issued by the World Health Organization to claim authority that was not confirmed by law and Nuremberg code violations. Their answer is due Monday December 26, 2022. Our organization is demanding a full moratorium on all products classified as gene therapy by the FDA, including, but not limited to COVID-19 vaccines.

Second, The FDA will never get away with their shenanigans in the long run. Interest Of Justice has the FDA in a legal bind. IOJ has completed all administrative processes to be empowered to sue the FDA to revoke all mRNA EUA’s as an interested party. Read More here why we think IOJ is poised to beat the FDA in 2023:

Third, The W.H.O. has failed to respond to Interest Of Justice official charges for breach of duty, ethics violations, and international wrongdoings, including Nuremberg violations.

IOJ will take bold steps to enforce the law in 2023 with your support. The globalists are doomed because IOJ has painstakingly worked 16 hour days 7 days a week to build 2+ years of records between IOJ, the Costa Rican government, HHS, FDA, WHO and CDC needed to win back humanities freedom in the long game.

Read more here to learn some of the reasons why we think IOJ is poised to beat the W.H.O. in 2023 & help stop the pandemic treaty in 2024:

For Christmas holiday season all we want is the support of legal funds to be able to sue and pursue the FDA (and other WHO staff) psychopaths.

We almost felt like giving up for 2023 because we are pretty much alone in this fight with only a few hundred dollars in funds coming in each month from all supporters for this extremely tiring and important work.

Weeks and sometimes months go by without any donations. No joke. We see large groups become millionaires and go on tours to complain, but few lawsuits are funded and the problems are not actively being legally attacked by the more well funded groups.

IOJ cant give up the legal fight needed to win due to not having funds. Humanity needs us to put in this work. We have a very exclusive legal training, unique vision and international law ideas to see how to fix the grand problems, love, knowledge, skills persistence, and a great love for legal human rights work, but its not enough.

All we want for the holidays and new year is the ability to execute our mission to invoke Nuremberg Code and hold these soulless vaccine peddlers to account.

Everyone wants to be able to change the world, including ourselves, but how will it be paid for?

We love you tribe and supporters! We have your back & humanities! Thanks for having ours. We can win this if we take action together.

Click To Donate and ensure legal resources are available for IOJ family to do their work for the coming new year!!! Merry Christmas Tribe!

Thank You!

Interest of Justice and the WHO Watch project will follow up with legal action to monitor & act during the ongoing WHO treaty drafting & negotiation process!

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Check out IOJ’s Public Participation Videos in front of WHO, FDA, HHS OGA:

IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

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