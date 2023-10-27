INVITATION FOR YOU TO REGISTER TO SPEAK OCT 30 AT BOTTOM!!!
WHO 14th General Programme of Work (GPW14) for 2025-2028
THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WHERE WHO ADMITS THEY NEED REFORMS AND WHERE MEMBER STATES ARE FINALLY LISTENING TO US AND INSISTING THAT CIVIL SOCIETY & YOUTH MUST “RESONATE” WITH THE IDEAS TO BE VALID.
This is a really big opportunity to show Member States we are NOT all on board.
Yes, like Hitler, its always wise to employ (and deploy) impressionable youth with vitality to spread your messaging.
So here we are Fri, October 27 and the consultation is Geneva time Oct 30. Lets hustle and register.
Once again, its only for “youth” and civil society organizations to attend, because YOUR individual opinions are not requested.
You can call yourself a civil society organization if you wish.
Yesterday we wrote the Secretariat and asked:
Greetings,
Thank you for the invitation. Interest of Justice just registered.
Would this registration be open to other CSOs, or just invite only?
We have another organization or two that may wish to attend to provide feedback. Would that be possible?
Also, we are curious how we were on the list to be invited, and if it had anything to do with the new WHO CSO Commission?
It is our pleasure to assist in this process, and we will happily provide our views and relevant feedback on the aspects of the GPW14 through the slido portal to help guide the process.
Sincerely,
Dustin Bryce, Interest of Justice
WHO just wrote back very kindly:
Dear Justin, (You can see they are REALLY paying attention and call Dustin Justin lol)
Please feel free to share the invitation with your networks and register to attend.
Best regards,
HMP Secretariat
There you have it folks. You can come speak to WHO to help decide plans because IOJ ASKED to invite more opinions. They didn’t announce this to the public (because they wanted to restrict the opinions to all or mostly cheerleaders).
James Roguski, WHO researcher and activist will be attending to speak. He is pouring through the documents as we write this. We hope more of you will also register to attend.
Below is the full invitation for our networks to register and attend.
Please do NOT be rude or any ad hominum attacks. That will discredit our side.
Please be polite and firm with your ideas. We MUST all refute climate change as a reality, its all based on climate change and One Health. Help! Register now if you want to speak, or fill out the written guiding questions, or both.
Dear Civil Society Organizations,
You are kindly invited to participate in the consultation with Civil Society and Youth on the WHO 14th General Programme of Work (GPW14) for 2025-2028 on 30 October 2023 at 1:00-2:30 PM (Central European Time, local time in Geneva, Amsterdam, Paris). The current focus for the GPW14 is on developing a zero draft for consideration by the WHO Executive Board in its 154th session in January 2024. The final version of the GPW14 will be considered for approval by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in 2024.
The WHO Secretariat is organizing consultations with partners and key constituencies to solicit perspectives on the draft GPW14 content. The consultation on 30 October 2023 is organized to get feedback and proposals from civil society and youth on its overarching goal, strategic objectives, and draft outcomes. Please find attached for information a presentation that was made to the Member States on 20 October to solicit their feedback on the proposed outcomes. Also attached, please find the first GPW14 consultative paper. The consultations will contribute to the development of the second GPW14 consultative paper.
The tentative agenda for the consultation is:
Welcome and housekeeping (Gaudenz Silberschmidt, Director, Health and Multilateral Partnerships (HMP), WHO)
Presentation on the GPW14 development process & content (Bruce Aylward, Assistant Director-General Universal Health Coverage, Life Course (UHL), WHO)
Comments and feedback from Civil Society and Youth followed by responses and clarifications by the GPW14 Secretariat, moderated by
Hamaiyal Sana, Liaison Officer to the World Health Organization, International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations, Vice-Chair WHO Youth Council
John Coughlan, Secretary General, International Cerebral Palsy Society, WHO CSO Commission Steering Committee member
Wafa Mohamed Al Madhagi, Fundraising and Partnership Manager, Abs development for child and women (ADO), Yemen, WHO CSO Commission Steering Committee member
Wrap up and closing remarks (Gaudenz Silberschmidt, Director, HMP and GPW14 Secretariat)
We have created a Slido event for you to be able to provide your views and feedback on the aspects of the GPW14. The event is structured around guiding questions for you to provide feedback. Kindly find here the link for the Slido https://app.sli.do/event/fnJJwUpM6Tykf8MrDhowgT where you can start providing your feedback starting 25 October until and during the consultation.
You are invited to register for the WHO consultation with civil society and youth on the 30 October 1-2:30 PM (CET, Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna):
https://who.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMufuqrpj0vHtQVfOHJWJG_lGOR3ORg2fuF
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the consultation.
You may wish to download the Zoom application. The dialogue will have interpretation in English and French. Once you have connected, you can choose your language.
Best regards,
Gaudenz
Dr. Gaudenz Silberschmidt
Director Health and Multilateral Partnerships
External Relations, World Health Organization
The attached documents to study which the WHO is asking for our feedback about:
We hope to see some you there with James Roguski and IOJ, as we stick it to the WHO WHO 14th General Programme of Work (GPW14) for 2025-2028 and help them get on board with the reality there is no real evidence of a climate emergency.
Related Articles:
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org
'The WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
(Personally my hatred of these criminals is off the charts and I do not think I could restrain my temper around these control freak psychos - they should all just disband and leave me and humanity the f*ck alone! We the People can take care of ourselves!)
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to Interest of Justice and James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Reiterating for newcomers and for emphasis.
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (68) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. https://virustruth.net
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213
International Banker dying from Covid vaccines along with his mother call for immediate arrests of Bill Gates, WHO Executives, WEF Politicians, Klaus Schwab, Big Tech Leaders and Pfizer for poisoning humanity leading to millions of deaths. He and his mother are triple vaccinated with the Pfizer lethal injections classified as bioweapons. He calls for the billions of vaccinated people to stand up and fight for justice. https://twitter.com/SpartaJustice/status/1717941174961385554