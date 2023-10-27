INVITATION FOR YOU TO REGISTER TO SPEAK OCT 30 AT BOTTOM!!!

WHO 14 th General Programme of Work (GPW14) for 2025-2028

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME WHERE WHO ADMITS THEY NEED REFORMS AND WHERE MEMBER STATES ARE FINALLY LISTENING TO US AND INSISTING THAT CIVIL SOCIETY & YOUTH MUST “RESONATE” WITH THE IDEAS TO BE VALID.

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This is a really big opportunity to show Member States we are NOT all on board.

Yes, like Hitler, its always wise to employ (and deploy) impressionable youth with vitality to spread your messaging. Youth and activism can be utilized by the puppetmasters.

So here we are Fri, October 27 and the consultation is Geneva time Oct 30. Lets hustle and register.

Once again, its only for “youth” and civil society organizations to attend, because YOUR individual opinions are not requested.

You can call yourself a civil society organization if you wish.

Yesterday we wrote the Secretariat and asked:

Greetings, Thank you for the invitation. Interest of Justice just registered. Would this registration be open to other CSOs, or just invite only? We have another organization or two that may wish to attend to provide feedback. Would that be possible? Also, we are curious how we were on the list to be invited, and if it had anything to do with the new WHO CSO Commission? It is our pleasure to assist in this process, and we will happily provide our views and relevant feedback on the aspects of the GPW14 through the slido portal to help guide the process. Sincerely, Dustin Bryce, Interest of Justice

WHO just wrote back very kindly:

Dear Justin, (You can see they are REALLY paying attention and call Dustin Justin lol)

Please feel free to share the invitation with your networks and register to attend.

Best regards,

HMP Secretariat

There you have it folks. You can come speak to WHO to help decide plans because IOJ ASKED to invite more opinions. They didn’t announce this to the public (because they wanted to restrict the opinions to all or mostly cheerleaders).

James Roguski , WHO researcher and activist will be attending to speak. He is pouring through the documents as we write this. We hope more of you will also register to attend.

Below is the full invitation for our networks to register and attend.

Please do NOT be rude or any ad hominum attacks. That will discredit our side.

Please be polite and firm with your ideas. We MUST all refute climate change as a reality, its all based on climate change and One Health. Help! Register now if you want to speak, or fill out the written guiding questions, or both.

Dear Civil Society Organizations, You are kindly invited to participate in the consultation with Civil Society and Youth on the WHO 14th General Programme of Work (GPW14) for 2025-2028 on 30 October 2023 at 1:00-2:30 PM (Central European Time, local time in Geneva, Amsterdam, Paris). The current focus for the GPW14 is on developing a zero draft for consideration by the WHO Executive Board in its 154th session in January 2024. The final version of the GPW14 will be considered for approval by the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in 2024. The WHO Secretariat is organizing consultations with partners and key constituencies to solicit perspectives on the draft GPW14 content. The consultation on 30 October 2023 is organized to get feedback and proposals from civil society and youth on its overarching goal, strategic objectives, and draft outcomes. Please find attached for information a presentation that was made to the Member States on 20 October to solicit their feedback on the proposed outcomes. Also attached, please find the first GPW14 consultative paper. The consultations will contribute to the development of the second GPW14 consultative paper. The tentative agenda for the consultation is: Welcome and housekeeping (Gaudenz Silberschmidt, Director, Health and Multilateral Partnerships (HMP), WHO) Presentation on the GPW14 development process & content (Bruce Aylward, Assistant Director-General Universal Health Coverage, Life Course (UHL), WHO) Comments and feedback from Civil Society and Youth followed by responses and clarifications by the GPW14 Secretariat, moderated by Hamaiyal Sana, Liaison Officer to the World Health Organization, International Federation of Medical Students’ Associations, Vice-Chair WHO Youth Council John Coughlan, Secretary General, International Cerebral Palsy Society, WHO CSO Commission Steering Committee member Wafa Mohamed Al Madhagi, Fundraising and Partnership Manager, Abs development for child and women (ADO), Yemen, WHO CSO Commission Steering Committee member Wrap up and closing remarks (Gaudenz Silberschmidt, Director, HMP and GPW14 Secretariat) We have created a Slido event for you to be able to provide your views and feedback on the aspects of the GPW14. The event is structured around guiding questions for you to provide feedback. Kindly find here the link for the Slido https://app.sli.do/event/fnJJwUpM6Tykf8MrDhowgT where you can start providing your feedback starting 25 October until and during the consultation. You are invited to register for the WHO consultation with civil society and youth on the 30 October 1-2:30 PM (CET, Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna): https://who.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMufuqrpj0vHtQVfOHJWJG_lGOR3ORg2fuF After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the consultation. You may wish to download the Zoom application. The dialogue will have interpretation in English and French. Once you have connected, you can choose your language. Best regards,

Gaudenz Dr. Gaudenz Silberschmidt Director Health and Multilateral Partnerships External Relations, World Health Organization

The attached documents to study which the WHO is asking for our feedback about:

Gpw14 2nd Ms Consult 20 Oct 2023 Final Shared 831KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

232163 Rc Gpw 14 (2025 2028) E 15 Aug 2023 224KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We hope to see some you there with James Roguski and IOJ, as we stick it to the WHO WHO 14th General Programme of Work (GPW14) for 2025-2028 and help them get on board with the reality there is no real evidence of a climate emergency.

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