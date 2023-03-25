We are organizing a huge volume of correspondence for court and came across this final letter to the past WEF penetrated Administration, which may be of interest to our readers.

Klaus Schwab suck up Youngest YGL President Carlos Alvarado & His corrupted Health Minister Daniel Salas Mengele

Here is the damning video on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5IwoygGkU1o9/ This video shows Carlos Alvarado pushing hard for decarbonization with Klaus Schwab, who is so very proud of Carlos, his youngest global leader ever. Carlos promises “my commitment will be to add value” [to the fourth industrial revolution].

Vaccination Commission Secretary and WHO NITAG double agent vaccine peddler

HERE IS THE LETTER:

To Daniel Salas, Carlos Alvarado, Roberto Arroba Tijerno

Speaking directly to Daniel, but this involves all you men.

Daniel, we heard you are leaving early for a new job at the WHO.

Please be advised your (and Carlos and Roberto) obstructions, delays to impede service was the worst service ever, you gave us such bad service it amounts to a complete denial of our right to prompt justice, and we want you to know you did not get away with your crimes.

WE ARE DISSATISFIED WITH ALL OF YOUR SERVICE IN VIOLATION OF PROBITY!!!!

YOU LIED TO SALA 4 THAT BIONTECH IS APPROVED AND NOT EXPERIMENTAL WITH THE APPROVAL AND KNOWLEDGE OF ALL OF YOU.

Sala 4 rulings are not evidence of a final decision when they are just quoting your own lie. You have zero authority to give a mandate under EUA and the non vaccines will be determined to be gene therapy that does not conform to the definition under 32722 Article 1 (p) of the vaccine regulations - meaning you are all usurping the sovereignty of Costa Rica by inserting a non vaccine into law under the "more broad" definition of the WHO that conflicts with our national law.... We presume that sneaky trick is why you got hired at the WHO.

Please know you will be held to account for human research on children in violation of Siracusa Principles that you failed to apply and ignored.

Despite the Sala 4 rulings you quote as your source of proof the product is not experimental, those rulings have failed to consider superior law that makes freedom of conscience non derogable.

We invoke the human rights norms enshrined in the Siracusa Principles which are superior law and must be uniformly applied. This law which is not applied by Daniel Salas, or the President, or any of you despite the ICCPR being signed into law which prevents the State from limiting non derogable rights - including the right to not be experimented upon - or receive gene and cell therapy mislabelled vaccine which does not comply with local regulatory provisions in the absence of informed consent.

58. No state party shall, even in time of emergency threatening the life of the nation, derogate from the Covenant’s guarantees of the right to life; freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and from medical or scientific experimentation without free consent; freedom from slavery or involuntary servitude; the right not to be imprisoned for contractual debt; the right not to be convicted or sentenced to a heavier penalty by virtue of retroactive criminal legislation; the right to recognition as a person before the law; and freedom of thought, conscience and religion. These rights are not derogable under any conditions even for the asserted purpose of preserving the life of the nation.

59. State parties to the Covenant, as part of their obligation to ensure the enjoyment of these rights to all persons within their jurisdiction (Art. 2(1)) and to adopt measures to secure an effective remedy for violations (Art. 2(3)),

It is time you all face the facts. Sala 4 (the ONLY source of your "evidence" of not experimental) says:

“On the other hand, the appellant refers to the fact that, in his opinion, the report rendered by the Minister contains false assessments. In this regard, this Chamber has reiterated the evidentiary value that the legislator granted, through the creation of the Law that created this jurisdiction, to the reports rendered by the appealed authorities. The second paragraph of Article 44 of the Law of the Constitutional Jurisdiction is clear when it establishes that: "The reports shall be considered to be given under oath. Therefore, any inaccuracy or falsehood shall cause the official to incur the penalties of perjury or false testimony, according to the nature of the facts contained in the report". It is precisely on the basis of the foregoing that such reports, as long as they have not been reliably disproved by other evidentiary means, prior to the issuance of the judgment, shall be considered as true. Thus, in accordance with the aforementioned article 44, inaccuracies or falsehoods that a report may contain will cause the allegedly responsible official to incur in the crimes of perjury or false testimony. Therefore, it is not up to this Chamber to determine the existence or not of these crimes, but to the criminal judge, so that if the appellant considers that the actions of the appealed authority are typical in relation to the mentioned regulations and that they incurred in falsehood, he may file the respective complaint before the Public Prosecutor's Office, so that it is there where the fallacy or not of the statements of the appellant may be determined.” We are certain that in due course you and your cohorts will be held liable for all your wrongdoing civilly and criminally.

Daniel and Roberto testified its INVESTIGATIONAL. The President knows this and does NOTHING - implicating him as well as you all in human experimentation.

You all know it's not allowed to be mandated as a matter of strict regulatory law but you force it on people anyway in response to spurious interests.

ARE YOU INSANE??? INVESTIGATIONAL MEANS EXPERIMENTAL!!!!

See: https://www.fda.gov/patients/learn-about-expanded-access-and-other-treatment-options/understanding-investigational-drugs

FDA says, "An investigational drug can also be called an experimental drug and is being studied to see if your disease or medical condition improves while taking it. Scientists are trying to prove in clinical trials: If the drug is safe and effective."

Obviously you are all not insane, just perhaps genocidal and criminally minded and intend to hurt people.

You have clearly misused the old PCR Charite diagnostics which is outdated and has no EUA, in order so you could create falsified statistics. You clearly exaggerated the diagnostics, complicated treatment and all in response to spurious interests. YOu say you like Lancet but you refuse our Lancet article "The PCR test is not the gold standard" and you limit yourself to repeating the lie its the gold standard... It may be the gold standard for fraud... but not to detect active cases of covid! Minesterio de Salud says it "stays positive for months even when no longer infectious". Its all fraud and you FAILED duty of substantiation.

Your resolutions below are prevaricato. We reject your resolutions denying our evident claims.

We reject September 17 2021 - prevaricato - THE RESOLUTION MS-DM-EE-3982-2021

We reject January 18th and 24, 2022 prevaricato - THE RESOLUTION MS-DM-0318-2022

Furthermore, please be strongly advised that you cannot claim ignorance after this notice that your actions of expanded use of investigational medicine without informed consent in healthy people currently undertaken by the Administration are subject to civil and criminal liability for non conformity with the corresponding regulatory provisions under Article 117 and human rights instruments signed by Costa Rica. Expanded use of investigational medicine is defined as “use of investigational drugs outside of clinical trials” - it is ONLY for terminally ill people who have had all other treatments fail… and you need to give information that its an experiment and get signed approval they “desire to be part of human research” (informed consent as defined by legislature). No law on earth, allows the use of investigational medicine outside clinical trials in healthy people. Its criminal what you are all doing according to the regulatory codes of Costa Rica and FDA.

Roberto Tijerino sent us the following law to regulate your experiments:

No. 39061-S Regulations to the Biomedical Research Regulatory Law

Article 2- Scope of application . The provisions of this regulation are of public order, of general interest and compliance is mandatory, therefore, applicable to any individual or legal entity that is directly or indirectly related to biomedical research in the national territory.

a) Expanded or compassionate access: Expanded access, also known as "compassionate use", is the use of investigational drugs outside of clinical trials. Expanded access allows patients with serious or life-threatening illnesses to access experimental or investigational drugs when they have no other medical options.

d) Informed assent: Process by which a minor, but over 12 years of age, is informed about their participation in biomedical research. The assent must be written in the appropriate and understandable language for the individual and must be accompanied by the legal informed consent of the father, mother, guardian or the person who is exercising legal custody of the minor. In case of conflict, the criteria of the minor will prevail.

Did MATEOS MOTHER GIVE CONSENT when you force injected the 6 year old? THE NEWS SAYS NO

l) Informed consent: Informed consent is the process of information and understanding through which a person voluntarily expresses their desire to participate in biomedical research.

The record shows all of you have omitted what is required for informed consent and we invoke your duty to CANCEL the exception to sanitary registration due to your failure to inform of the clinically significant adverse effect of DEATH from biontech.

x) Clinically significant adverse event: Any occurrence, event or harmful reaction whose nature, severity or consequences are considered important or relevant from the medical point of view for the health and well-being of the research study participant. Clinical significance requires consideration of different factors, including intensity, time course, seriousness of the outcome, and the presence or absence of sequelae.

jj) Research Product: Registered or unregistered product of health interest that is being tested or used as a reference or comparator in biomedical research. Pharmaceutical products, biomedical equipment and materials, food and dietary or nutritional supplements, diagnostic tests, natural products, cosmetics and hygiene products are included in this definition.

You are experimenting on vulnerable people. We ONCE AGAIN demand you cease today!!!

nn) Vulnerability: Substantial inability to protect one's interests and rights, due to impediments such as lack of capacity to give informed consent, lack of alternative means of obtaining medical care or other high-cost needs, or being a subordinate member of a hierarchical group.

PS: We work for an organization (IOJ) who are WHO recognized stakeholders in pandemic preparedness and response and we spoke at the WHO public hearing April 12, 2022. We rebut Daniel Salas spurious reasoning for the necessity of the new WHO pandemic because you have a conflict of interest, working in revolving doors of WHO now and you advocated for the WHO treaty with a vague reason.

You can run to the WHO if that is really your new job - but you cant hide behind them when we are recognized as primary stakeholders in your new job of pandemic preparedness and response. We will be monitoring.

You all have a DUTY TO TELL PEOPLE BIONTECH IS NOT APPROVED, KILLS 1.1% OF PEOPLE LIKE WE SENT YOU https://www.ehealthme.com/vaccine/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine/side-effects/. after 30 days:

Cough Dyspnoea (difficult or laboured respiration) Fatigue (feeling of tiredness) Pyrexia (fever) Headache (pain in head) Pain Death Asthenia (weakness) Chills (felling of cold) Nausea (feeling of having an urge to vomit)

The only phase 4 study says death is COMMON from FDA and CDC data!!!!

Time to die from when people get Pfizer BioNTech Covid Vaccine *:

on the same day: 10.04 %

in the first week: 31.23 %

in the first 30 days: 21.3 %

after 30 days: 37.43 %



# of vaccine dose *:

1: 48.77 %

2: 48.69 %

3+: 2.55 %

Common side effects people have when they died *:

Breathing Difficulty: 458 people, 14.55% Fatigue (feeling of tiredness): 219 people, 6.96% Cardiac Arrest: 206 people, 6.54% Cough: 194 people, 6.16% Weakness: 191 people, 6.07% Fever: 183 people, 5.81% Unresponsive To Stimuli: 182 people, 5.78% Pneumonia: 151 people, 4.80% General Physical Health Deterioration (weak health status): 151 people, 4.80% Acute Respiratory Failure: 144 people, 4.57%

You all force this experiment on people and will not stop it out of precaution...

WE ACCUSE YOU ALL OF CONFLICTS OF INTEREST.

WE DEMAND YOU ALL DISCLOSE YOUR CONFLICTS BEFORE LEAVING OFFICE.

AND ROBERTO, YOU KNOW YOU NEED TO STEP DOWN TODAY DUE TO YOUR CONFLICTS.

CARLOS, YOU ARE GUILTY OF TREASON WITH YOUR WEF PENETRATION OF THE GOVERNMENT AND REFUSAL TO ADRESS OUR FACTS AS TRUE THAT SHOW DEATH FROM YOUR MANDATORY INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCT. YOU WONT EVEN RESPOND TO SAVE LIVES AND ENSURE YOUR SUBORDINATES MEET THE LAW. SHAME ON YOU.

This is a notification of liability and wrongdoing. We are simply informing you all of your wrongdoing and duty to step down and stop your absolutely null violent experimentation and fraudulent acts based on the fraudulent PCR results.

WE ARE DEMANDING YOU STOP THE DECREE 42227 MP-S AND POTENTIALLY DEADLY NON VACCINES WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT.

b) Breach of Functions:

i. When violations of the legally assumed duties are incurred by infringing, consenting, or facilitating to third parties infractions of the legal provisions, regulations, agreements of the Conis, CEC or bioethical principles that govern biomedical research.

iii. When any type of abuse is incurred in the exercise of the position, in persecution, harassment, defamation, discredit or discrimination against other members of the CONIS, officials, collaborators, members or staff of the CEC, as well as those managed .

IV. When any other breach of the duties imposed by the legality block or the bioethical principles that govern biomedical research is incurred.

c) Conflict of interest:

i. When the CONIS is not informed in a timely manner of any conflict of interest, pre-existing or that arises subsequently, both for the knowledge of a specific case and for the exercise of general functions as a member of the CONIS. In case of not opportunely inhibiting, the CONIS must dictate a formal resolution of separation from the position, guaranteeing the Due Process and Right of Defense.

ii. In the event of being disqualified or recused, in a timely manner for a specific case, the condition of member will not be lost, and the member must refrain from participating or directly or indirectly influencing the matters in which the conflict of interest is declared.

The CONIS, by simple agreement, may request the corresponding body or institution, the revocation of the appointment of any of its members for the same causes of removal indicated above, or any other that derives from the Right to Protection of Health, Dignity Human Rights and the Right to Life or for reasons of public interest, a resolution that will be duly motivated.

***Please send this to CONIS today SO YOU CAN RECUSE OR DISQUALIFY YOURSELF, we cant find the email.

FAILURE TO DISPUTE THESE ACCUSATIONS WILL RESULT IN DEFAULT BY ACQUIESCENCE AND SETTLED PRESUMPTIONS OF TREASON TO USURP THE SOVEREIGNTY OF COSTA RICA & FORCE EXPERIMENT ON CHILDREN BY THE USE OF FOREIGN PRIVATE MONOPOLY WHO DEFINITIONS, FOR WEF AND UN. That applies to all of you. Just because you can escape an administrative deadline because you are leaving soon does not exempt you from the IMMEDIATE duty to cease and desist the emergency decree, non vaccines and recognize these facts as true.

Roberto - you cant use the WHO's more broad definition to give yourself powers not conferred by the legislature because they narrowly defined vaccine to EXCLUDE the product 'covid-19 vaccine'..

And you cant use half of article 117 about importing investigational medicine but leave out the part about "for exclusive use of human research" and "in compliance with corresponding regulatory provisions" to give yourself power not conferred, that violates duty of probity.

Carlos, Daniel, take care of this and fix this TODAY, - you know that your prevaricato violates duty of probity and failure to cease and desist is treason and crimes against humanity now that you have all facts....

We think you all need to talk to the Attorney General about turning yourself in and apologize to the people you seek to serve for imposing your manifestly illegal fraudulent emergency limitations that are not strictly required by the exigencies of the situation.

Sincerely,

IOJ

Signed Sealed and Delivered!

