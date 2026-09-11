We were live with sixty people watching testimony from Parliament Hill when the power to the building was cut without warning. We’re back up LIVE on a new link. Supporting these hearings is true labor of love haha - never a dull day over here!

Today is the final day of the Allison Inquiry. The rest of the day is left with full testimony watch. The first hour is still on our channel if you want what you missed. — Lady Xylie

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BELOW IS THE HEARING INFO TO DATE - THE FIRST LIVESTREAM THAT WENT DOWN AND NEWS ABOUT THE HEARINGS SO FAR + THE REPLACEMENT YOUTUBES THAT ARE LIVE NOW THAT IM GIVING YOU HERE AS WELL…

Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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