Dear HHS Office of Global Affairs,

You have almost 26,000 comments we see from both petitions total so far. Most were sent to you prior to the original deadline, which you thankfully extended.

We cannot thank you enough for extending the deadline in the listening session and telling us that people can continue sending stuff to the oga.rsvp email.

It would be a catastrophe if you were rigid and predetermined to stop listening to the people.

If you refuse to hear them, just let us know and we will inform the public you do not want their opinion in preparation of the 75th WHA meeting and IHR amendment vote & we will remove the petitions which are technically notice & demands to withdraw the proposed amendments & why you have a duty to do so!

Please immediately talk to the rest of the HHS staff about the flood of emails coming from us and other civil society groups demanding the proposed amendments are WITHDRAWN.

This rather large group of marginalized primary stakeholders will be affected by the IHR amendments and they all have legal standing, but no way to be heard except through you acting in their best interest to give them all due process, sorely lacking at the moment as HHS and WHA barrel forward with an agenda no one wants or needs that is very contentious at this point and not proven necessary, reasonable or proportionate.

We appreciate your prompt attention to this critical and urgent matter BEFORE THE 75TH WHA MEETING!!!!

We will continue to send you a daily csv of the tally and announcing the tally of emails sent to you to the public.

PLEASE STOP THE IHR AMENDMENTS!

U.S. CITIZENS and all people worldwide ARE FREAKING OUT these amendments, as applied in reality under the direction of the WHO, will usurp the sovereignty of U.S. and other nations and they have good cause to demand these amendments DO NOT GET APPROVED!

Thank you so much,

Dustin Bryce

Public Relations

Interest of Justice institute

REMEMBER> Share the petitions far and wide!

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HEADS UP! We got HHS Office of Global Affairs to extend their evil deadline to hear your comments SO SPEAK UP!!!

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