Share

All Donations from this post go to the Sue the WHO fund! Our Attorney Needs Paid To Take On Two Larger Cases - Yes our cases DIRECTLY affect WHO & can stop mRNA "vaccine” experiments.

I Will Help IoJ Stop WHO

PABS Negotiations Continue The WHO Pandemic and Resource Extraction Scheme Stumbles Forward

WHO's Timeline to Control Global Biological Resources Faces Delays

The second round of WHO's Intergovernmental Working Group negotiations concluded September 19th in Geneva, and the results confirm what Interest of Justice has been documenting throughout this process. After more than three years of pandemic treaty negotiations and now two formal IGWG meetings specifically focused on the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing system, international negotiators remain unable to agree on fundamental definitions and operational frameworks.

The meetings that just ended were originally scheduled as the second of eight planned sessions leading to the May 2026 World Health Assembly, where WHO hopes to finalize the PABS annex that would complete their pandemic agreement. Without this annex, the main treaty cannot be opened for signature by member states. Industry observers have noted that even the May 2026 timeline appears optimistic given the scope of unresolved issues, with some predicting completion may not occur until 2027 or 2028.

Interest of Justice would like to note that our organization submitted detailed legal analysis in 2023 documenting how the proposed PABS framework mirrors the controversial Indonesia situation from 2007. In that case, Indonesia shared H5N1 bird flu samples with WHO's global laboratory network, only to discover that wealthy countries had secured advance purchase agreements for all vaccines developed from their biological materials. Indonesia's response was to cease all sample sharing until benefit-sharing arrangements could be established. That was the beginning of the end (of sanity), haha….

The current PABS negotiations seek to institutionalize what amounts to a biological resource extraction system. Countries would be required to immediately share pathogen samples and genetic sequence data during WHO-declared emergencies, while pharmaceutical manufacturers would retain rights to develop products from these materials. The proposed benefit-sharing mechanism requires companies to make available twenty percent of their production to WHO for distribution at "affordable" prices determined through WHO negotiations.

Our Costa Rica Constitutional Court case, which established May 6, 2025 that WHO provided zero safety data to justify their vaccine recommendations, raises fundamental questions about the scientific basis for these elaborate resource-sharing arrangements. If WHO cannot provide basic evidence supporting their core recommendations, what confidence should countries have in surrendering biological sovereignty to the same institution?

The court's ruling that WHO failed to present any studies demonstrating safety for vulnerable indigenous, pregnant women or children suggests a pattern of evidence-free policy making that extends beyond vaccine recommendations. - IoJ reminder of the day

The September PABS meetings revealed continued disagreement over basic definitions, including what constitutes "pathogens with pandemic potential" and how to trigger mandatory sharing requirements.

Negotiators remain divided on governance structures, with developing countries seeking guaranteed access to medical countermeasures while developed nations and pharmaceutical companies advocate for more flexible arrangements that protect intellectual property rights.

Dr. Mike Yeadon and quite a few other well credentialed scientists who question the fundamental assumptions underlying pandemic preparedness policies have raised important concerns about the lack of proof of alleged virus transmission and isolation that remain unaddressed in these negotiations.

The entire PABS framework assumes that rapid pathogen sharing will enable faster development of effective medical countermeasures, yet this assumption relies on virology claims that some researchers argue lack proper scientific foundation. Our PCR fraud case, which WHO has referred back to member states for investigation, challenges the diagnostic methods that enabled the declaration of the pandemic in the first place.

The timeline established by WHO requires six additional IGWG meetings between now and March 2026, including sessions scheduled for October, November, December, February, and March. Interest of Justice will be there as usual to protest each meeting, ensuring your voice is heard. We want to thank all our readers who sent messages and supported our efforts during this week's negotiations, including signing and sharing our petition forms that were delivered to negotiators.

Each meeting represents significant expense for member states and WHO's budget, yet substantive progress remains limited. The February 2026 session is intended as the final negotiating round before the March meeting that would prepare the final text for World Health Assembly consideration.

Pharmaceutical industry representatives attending the September meetings emphasized the need for clear definitions and workable systems that preserve innovation incentives. The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations submitted statements expressing concern about overly broad scope and unclear obligations that could undermine medical countermeasure development. Their position reflects underlying tensions between public health access goals and commercial interests that have complicated these negotiations from the beginning.

The absence of the United States from these negotiations following their WHO withdrawal creates additional complexity. American pharmaceutical companies and research institutions represent significant portions of global medical countermeasure development capacity, yet the U.S. government has declined to participate in arrangements that would require sharing biological resources or production capacity during emergencies.

Countries that abstained from the May 2025 pandemic agreement adoption, including Bulgaria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, Russia, and Slovakia, cited various concerns ranging from sovereignty issues to incomplete benefit-sharing arrangements. Several of these countries indicated that PABS system details would influence their eventual decisions about treaty ratification.

Our legal team continues monitoring these developments while pursuing accountability through national courts where evidence standards remain applicable. The contrast between WHO's evidence-free policy recommendations and the detailed resource-sharing arrangements they seek to establish raises questions about institutional priorities and capabilities. Courts in multiple jurisdictions are increasingly willing to examine the scientific basis for health emergency measures, which may ultimately prove more significant than whatever agreements emerge from Geneva negotiations.

The October informal meetings and November formal session will likely determine whether negotiators can resolve fundamental disagreements about definitions and governance structures. Without such resolution, the ambitious timeline for May 2026 completion appears increasingly unrealistic. We hope so.

Interest of Justice will continue documenting these proceedings while pursuing legal remedies that address the underlying lack of scientific evidence supporting WHO's expanding authority claims.

The resource extraction implications of PABS remain concerning regardless of implementation timeline. Any system that requires countries to immediately surrender biological materials while paying market prices for products developed from their own resources deserves careful scrutiny. The Indonesia precedent suggests that countries maintaining sovereignty over their biological resources may ultimately achieve better outcomes than those accepting international frameworks designed primarily to benefit pharmaceutical manufacturers and international bureaucracies.

Interest of Justice has been one of the few organizations to attend and protest every single pandemic treaty meeting since the beginning April 2022.

From our base in Costa Rica, we have filed multiple ethics complaints against WHO, successfully got our complaint referred to national authorities, and just posted a copy of yesterday's hearing against the organization.

We are pursuing this all the way to prove that WHO gave wrong advice to countries and that both WHO and national governments violated our rights based on that flawed guidance.

We need your help to beat them before they can further indoctrinate countries with their evidence-free policies. Your donations enable us to continue protesting these meetings, filing REAL and CRITICAL legal challenges, and holding both WHO and complicit governments accountable while working to create a new health system for the future without global overlordship.

You can make a real difference to support our fight to hold them accountable & build health freedom at SuetheWHO.org/donate. Its a long term battle, & we intend to stay the course to win back health freedom for humanity. Out with the WHO and in with the NEW!

I Will Help IoJ Stop WHO

If you haven’t signed the demand to STOP PABS yet, please do & also share far and wide!

https://suethewho.org/stoppabs

RELATED READING: