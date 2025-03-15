In December 2024, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, alleging that Panama charged excessive tolls and expressed concerns over potential Chinese influence. These assertions were met with protests in Panama and reaffirmations of sovereignty by Panamanian officials…. …and now we have the ENDING OF NEUTRALITY AND 4 COMBAT PLANES NEXT DOOR TO IOJ’S HEADQUARTERS IN COSTA RICA (WITH NO ARMY)… Gulp! Share

IOJ Headquarters is just a few hours away from Panama, so naturally, we have our eyes on the state of the canal and deeply care if its neutral or heavily armed!

They say the first purchase of Combat Aircraft to defend the canal has no combat objective….yet its 4 combat aircrafts? Panama says don’t worry, it’s private procurement for security”.

It’s almost like saying a bee will never use it’s stinger…. It’s JUST a bee!

If they’re going to purchase a combat aircraft and not use it ..then whats the use?

Trump’s stance on US having a stake in the Panama Canal is clearly stirring the geo-political pot. Hope we NEVER have to see those fighter airplanes over OUR heads! And we certainly hope China didn’t help pay for them (no idea who actually paid).

Here is the latest on the state of Panama purchasing Combat Aircraft which just ENDED DECADES OF NEUTRALITY… Its a big deal in Latin America and will affect all of the America’s diplomatic relations. Keep your eyes on this! - IoJ

Panama Acquires First Combat Aircraft, Marking End of Decades-Long Neutrality After U.S. Policy Shift

13 Mar, 2025 - 14:22 -Defense News Aerospace 2025

On March 12, 2025, Panama approved a $197 million procurement plan to acquire six aircraft for the National Aeronaval Service (Senan). This purchase includes four A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft from Embraer for over $78 million and two C-295 transport aircraft from Airbus Defense and Space for more than $109 million. The government states that the acquisition is intended to strengthen the country’s capabilities in aerial patrol, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. The new aircraft will replace an aging fleet of 14 aircraft from the 1980s, which have an estimated annual maintenance cost of approximately $10 million. Officials insist that this procurement has no combat objective.

The acquisition of four A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft for over $78 million marks the first time Panama will operate aircraft with combat capabilities. (Picture source: Brazilian Air Force)

Panama's decision to acquire the A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft, marking its first operation of combat-capable planes, follows recent incidents involving the United States. These assertions were met with protests in Panama and reaffirmations of sovereignty by Panamanian officials. Therefore, the heightened tensions may have prompted Panama to reassess its defense posture, leading to the procurement of combat aircraft to enhance its national security and assert control over strategic assets.​

Panamanian government representatives explain that the main purpose of acquiring these aircraft is to improve national surveillance, search and rescue operations, and responses to illicit activities such as drug trafficking and illegal fishing. The two C-295 aircraft will be used for logistical support, maritime surveillance, search and rescue, and aerial firefighting, while the A-29 Super Tucanos will focus on aerial patrol operations. Officials maintain that the aircraft will be used strictly for these purposes and that their acquisition aligns with national security priorities.

The Cabinet authorized these purchases through an exceptional process.

The government has stated that most of the financing will come from external sources, although the final financing structure has not yet been confirmed.

Officials also highlight that Panama does not have a military force and that Senan is a security agency responsible for national maritime and aerial surveillance, not a combat force. The government claims that the procurement is necessary to replace outdated aircraft and maintain operational capacity.

The acquisition of the A-29 Super Tucanos marks the first time Panama will operate aircraft with combat capabilities. Since the disbandment of the Panamanian military in 1989, the country has relied on security agencies such as Senan, the National Police, and the National Border Service.

The increase in unauthorized flights and organized crime activity in Panamanian airspace has been cited as a reason for enhancing air patrol capabilities. This purchase is considered a measure to strengthen aerial security operations.

The decision has been met with criticism from various social organizations and political commentators, who argue that the funds could have been allocated to other national priorities such as healthcare and education. Concerns have been raised regarding the financial implications of the purchase, given the lack of publicly available details on the final financing structure. Additionally, some critics question whether this move represents a shift in Panama’s traditionally demilitarized security policy.

In response to these concerns, government representatives state that the aircraft will not be used for offensive military operations and that Panama remains committed to its demilitarized status. They emphasize that Senan functions as a security and emergency response agency rather than a military organization. The government argues that the aircraft are necessary for maintaining surveillance and operational readiness, particularly in addressing illicit activities within Panamanian territory.

The addition of two C-295 transport aircraft is expected to restore Panama’s medium transport capability, which has been absent since the early 1990s, when the country’s only CASA CN-235 was sold. (Picture source: Airbus Defense and Space)

Panama’s current air fleet consists of 24 aircraft, including light aircraft and helicopters used for patrol, transport, and training. Senan operates at least seven Beechcraft Cessna 208B Grand Caravans, three Piper PA-34 Seneca light transport aircraft, three Airbus C-212 Aviocar twin-engine transports, and one De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter for transport and reconnaissance. The service also has at least four MD Helicopters MD-500 utility helicopters, four Bell 412 helicopters, and one Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk. For training, Senan operates five Enaer T-35C Pillán aircraft. The addition of two C-295 transport aircraft is expected to restore Panama’s medium transport capability, which has been absent since the early 1990s, when the country’s only CASA CN-235 was sold.

The A-29 Super Tucano was developed by the Brazilian company Embraer as an advanced version of the EMB-312 Tucano trainer. It was designed for counterinsurgency, reconnaissance, and pilot training missions. First introduced in 2003, the aircraft has been adopted by multiple countries for security and border surveillance operations. It was developed to operate in environments with minimal logistical support and can use unpaved runways. The aircraft has been used in various operational contexts, including counter-narcotics and air interdiction missions.

The A-29 Super Tucano features a reinforced airframe designed to withstand high-stress operations and higher g-loads, with an operational fatigue life of 8,000 to 12,000 hours. Built to operate in harsh environments with minimal ground support, this light attack aircraft is equipped with Kevlar armor plating around the cockpit and engine to protect against small arms fire. It has two internally mounted FN Herstal M3P .50 caliber machine guns, each with 200 rounds, for defense against ground-based threats. The aircraft is also compatible with night vision goggles (NVGs) and features an integrated forward-looking infrared (FLIR) sensor for enhanced target acquisition and night operations. The landing gear is reinforced for rough-field operations, allowing takeoff and landing on unprepared runways, which increases its operational flexibility for reconnaissance, training, and surveillance missions.

With five external hardpoints—two under each wing and one on the centerline—the A-29 Super Tucano can be armed with various weapons, including unguided Mk 81 (113 kg) and Mk 82 (227 kg) general-purpose bombs, as well as precision-guided munitions such as the Paveway II laser-guided bomb series and Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM). For close air support missions, it can be fitted with the Giat NC621 20mm cannon pod or MAA-1 Piranha air-to-air missiles. The aircraft is complemented by various targeting systems, including an integrated mission computer, a laser rangefinder, and a weapons management system that enables the use of advanced targeting pods for greater accuracy. It is also capable of deploying electronic countermeasures to disrupt hostile radar and missile guidance systems.

In terms of performance, the A-29 Super Tucano has a maximum speed of 590 km/h, a combat range of approximately 550 km, and an endurance of up to eight hours. It has an operational ceiling of 10,670 meters and has been used in various military operations, particularly in counterinsurgency campaigns.

Countries such as Colombia and Afghanistan have employed the aircraft in combat, where it has been used for precision strikes and extended surveillance operations. Its operational profile allows for long-duration missions with relatively low operational costs.

