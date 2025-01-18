Just so you all know, the WHO and their corrupt Member States are busy prepping & planning for Pandemics… Big time plans are being made NOW… IOJ MISSION: Keep our eyes on the ball of DISCREDITING THE FALLACY OF PCR DIAGNOSED “PANDEMICS”… Just a HEADS UP for the tribe! WHO is sending out a ton of media reports and they hosted seminars this week on prepping for the next novel “vaccine preventable disease”. The WHO Propaganda is coming at an unusual, accelerated pace, leading the IoJ team to question what they are up to. And the timing of Trump coming into office in US is also questionable… Just saying! Below is more scientifically unproven nonsense with WHO begging for funds by insisting disaster is intensifying… and somehow funding WHO $1.5 B would help.

WHO PROPAGANDA ALARMISM ALERT:

Conflict, climate change, epidemics, and displacement are converging to create an unparalleled global health crisis, with 305 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in 2025. In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for US$ 1.5 billion for its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal (HEA), to support life-saving health interventions worldwide.

The appeal, launched today by WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, outlines the critical priorities and resources needed to address 42 ongoing health emergencies, including 17 Grade 3 crises – the most severe emergencies requiring the highest level of response. With health systems stretched to their limits and global financial resources dwindling, the US$ 1.5 billion are needed to help people facing the most difficult situations

“Conflicts, outbreaks, climate-related disasters and other health emergencies are no longer isolated or occasional – they are relentless, overlapping and intensifying,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "From controlling cholera outbreaks to providing mental health support in conflict zones, WHO’s work extends beyond the immediate care we provide. We empower communities to protect themselves, prioritize equity, and build a legacy of preparedness. This appeal is about enabling WHO to save lives, protect the right to health, and provide hope where there is none.”

A coordinated response to protect vulnerable populations

WHO is committed to delivering emergency health assistance, including in conflict zones such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the occupied Palestinian territory and Sudan. WHO’s response in emergencies is aligned with wider humanitarian efforts and prioritizes providing essential care and medical supplies; treating malnutrition and supporting maternal and child health; conducting vaccination campaigns to prevent disease outbreaks; and offering mental health support to populations impacted by trauma.

The Appeal highlights four key challenges facing the world currently: climate change, conflict, displacement and disease outbreaks. These are responsible for fueling deeper, longer lasting health crises and putting the world’s most vulnerable at greater risk.

The appeal further details the priorities and financial needs for each of the Grade 3 emergencies that WHO is responding to.

With the support of donors and partners, WHO aims to fulfill its unique role in health emergencies, while upholding the principles of international humanitarian law, ensuring that no one is left behind even in the most challenging circumstances.

A call to action

This appeal is about more than just funding – it is a call to action. As crises grow more frequent and severe, the gap between global needs and available resources continues to widen. Supporting WHO’s Health Emergency Appeal is a vital investment in global solidarity and health equity.

Source - WHO Propaganda Division: https://www.who.int/news/item/16-01-2025-who-launches-us-1.5-billion-health-emergency-appeal-to-tackle-unprecedented-global-health-crises

Interest of Justice will return later today, Sat Jan 18. We have been missing in action because we have been EXTRAORDINARILY PRODUCTIVE & busy redoing our entire system and building out the entire 2025 strategy with a huge list of actions we can all take to create real and lasting changes… and to take down the covid cartel!

See you later today. We hope you are ready to rock the cabals world with POSITIVE LAW!

It’s 2025, and its past time to THRIVE!-IoJ

