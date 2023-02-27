Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
Feb 28, 2023

You are not including the Master Puppeteer Bill Gates.

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Dorothy N.'s avatar
Dorothy N.
Feb 28, 2023

Our sovereignty and our rights are non-negotiable. No person, group or public servant in any democratic country has any authority to steal and dispose of what does not belong only to themselves, but to all of humanity, and no degree of propaganda can make any such claim or attempt 'legal' or anything but the criminal act of a traitor.

Biden's been pushing out grossly-illegal and immoral demands for the destruction of his own people, of all humanity and natural life and, as with other corrupt politicians at home and abroad, plotting with US and other criminal banksters and billionaires - and, suddenly - it's all China's fault - just as Biden pushes even harder for WW3 global nuclear extinction by forcing Russia and China to the very edge and over, while seeking to con the American people into supporting this horrific extinction event- and the US, et al, patsies responsible for the long-running War On The World are to be given the global control they desire?

The perps running the US and their puppet-perps had no business imposing their own self-serving and often-illegal 'rules' over international and domestic law intended to maintain civilization and respect for human rights.

No country, group or person can 'own the world' - this is madness.

The 2 largest WHO funders have been listed as Germany and Bill Gates, (due to several of the latter's slush-funds contributing, as well) with no sign of China being anywhere close, while the WEF, et al, effectively owns and operates the funding-dependent WHO.

And this nonsensical propaganda-attempt to con us into thinking that any fellow-citizen happening to be in a high public office (belonging to and funded by the public, to whom the country in each case belongs as a Commons, not exclusively to some transient public official or group) can simply sign away our inalienable rights and our country's sovereignty on a 'Simon Says' basis, is a criminal con-game that cannot be regarded as any legitimate transfer of ANY, never mind most/all the world's democracies and virtually all of humanity into enslavement to a hostile foreign group of self-interests or any person, group or org.

As stated:

Our sovereignty and our rights are non-negotiable. No person, group or public servant in any democratic country has any authority to steal and dispose of what does not belong only to themselves, but to their citizens essentially forming the country, and to all of humanity, in the case of human rights; no degree of propaganda can make any such claim or attempt 'legal' or anything but the criminal act of a traitor.

We cannot allow ourselves to be misled and betrayed by propaganda...

Please, find time for this? At least the text and the short clip?

https://drtrozzi.org/2023/02/18/covid-public-health-crisis-or-military-operation/

Covid | Public health crisis or military operation?

Dr Mark Trozzi

February 18, 2023

Is the biggest 3yr “cover-up” in history, fused with the biggest “crime against humanity” in history?

...

..............................................

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