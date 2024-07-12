Pandemic Treaty Resumes In 4 Days! W.H.O. Attorney Steven Soloman Debates Pandemic Treaty Naysayers Like Russell Brand, & Insists Why The Treaty Is Allegedly Required
WHO Pandemic Treaty Time Draws Nearer... and the propaganda is ramping up from the WHO Head Attorney - Boy is he smug and sure of himself as he barrels forward with WHO to get the treaty...
Can we get straight to the point?
Misinformation chaos agents in the “Freedom Movement” are saying the Treaty is dead! They want praise for solving the problem.
BUT… Hello? Are they crazy or controlled opposition or what is really going on?
Because the reality is HERE. The pandemic treaty/accord schedule is moving forward in FOUR DAYS, and if you recall, the IHR Amendments were ADOPTED June 1, 2024!!! Wake up! We do NOT have much time to act so we are raising this as a CRITICAL issue! WHO says they are “on a war like footing” to get this treaty done:
The next meeting of the WHO Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to negotiate the “Pandemic Treaty” is Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17, 2024.
Watch the meetings:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-10.html
The following is what WHO wants you to believe about the Pandemic Treaty/Accord.
The good part is the video if you want to see their tactics and how easy it is to dismiss rumors against the treaty by choosing baseless arguments stated by influencers against the treaty and discrediting the most off point narratives.
From WHO’s website right now: “Pandemic Accord Explained”
The process to consider such an international accord for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response is one that was launched by, is being led fully by, and will be decided by WHO’s Member States.
In December 2021, at a special session of the World Health Assembly – WHO’s highest decision-making body, comprising of all of its 194 sovereign member countries – WHO’s Member States decided to establish an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB), representing all regions of the world, to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, with a view to adoption under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, other provisions of the Constitution as may be deemed appropriate by the INB.
Article 19 gives the 194 Member States forming the Health Assembly the authority to adopt conventions or agreements on any matter within WHO’s competence. The sole instrument established under Article 19 to date is the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which has made a significant and rapid contribution to protecting people from tobacco since its entry into force in 2005.
The World Health Assembly decision establishing the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) and its work on this new international accord stressed that WHO’s Member States, who will be working in their sovereign capacity, should guide their efforts by the principle of solidarity with all people and countries, and that the accord should frame practical actions to deal with both causes and consequences of pandemics and other health emergencies.
The INB process has allowed various constituencies to be actively engaged through:
Written and oral inputs from Member States and relevant stakeholders on the successive iterations of the work, including the Substantive Elements, the Working Draft, the Conceptual Zero Draft and the Zero Draft;
Regional consultations;
Informal, focused consultations on selected key issues, including with experts;
Public hearings for interested parties and stakeholders to express their views; and
Regular information briefings.
WHO’s Member States held their first meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) on 24 February 2022 and met nine times through to 24 May 2024. During that period, they met virtually and in person on a regular basis, according to the timeline of the INB, which was set out in document A/INB/3/4, and between meetings held intersessional discussions.
The INB was mandated to submit its final outcome to the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in May 2024. On 1 June 2024, recognizing that the INB had achieved progress and reached initial agreement on many provisions of the proposed WHO Pandemic Agreement, and that further work needed to be done on remaining elements, the Health Assembly decided to extend the INB’s mandate to finish its work as soon as possible, and submit its outcome for consideration by the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly in May 2025, or earlier by a special session of the World Health Assembly if possible in 2024.
The Health Assembly also decided that the next meeting of the INB shall be held on July 16, 17 2024, in hybrid mode with interpretation.
Interest of Justice is creating a post about our saga with the WHO INB, so expect the post soon to read, because we are TRYING TO GET INTO THE 10TH INB MEETING JULY 16, 17!
We just got back a response from WHO INB about the treaty negotiations excluding IOJ and they want us to use a rule to get in through a Member State - but we got Costa Rica to disassociate from the Treaty so there is no State to recommend us! We wrote back today with WHO RULES AND PROOF why its a DUTY for WHO INB to help us get into the meeting because ALL “relevant and interested stakeholders” are invited. Let’s see what happens, WHO INB previously considered us “interested and relevant stakeholders”, and they say ALL “interested and relevant stakeholders” are invited.. Including IOJ? Let’s see.
We told the INB if we are no longer “relevant stakeholders” let us know in writing and why. Haha - the INB is now in a bind.
IOJ is busy trapping the WHO. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do.
News: Costa Rica Court is ruling TODAY on how our W.H.O. case should proceed:
Sign up for Sue the WHO initiative where all of our actual cases and actions are against World Health Organization - Take ACTION.
Steven WhatEver can eat a Bar of Soap.
KEEP FIGHTING! The WHO/UN/WEF are a totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.

EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the WHO's nefarious schemes.
So much admiration for Interest of Justice and James Roguski, may 2024 see the fruition of their indefatigable efforts and the defeat and dismantling (jailing?) of these noxious power-mad money-grubbers!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
'The WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS.
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
