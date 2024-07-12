Can we get straight to the point?

Misinformation chaos agents in the “Freedom Movement” are saying the Treaty is dead! They want praise for solving the problem.

BUT… Hello? Are they crazy or controlled opposition or what is really going on?

Because the reality is HERE. The pandemic treaty/accord schedule is moving forward in FOUR DAYS, and if you recall, the IHR Amendments were ADOPTED June 1, 2024!!! Wake up! We do NOT have much time to act so we are raising this as a CRITICAL issue! WHO says they are “on a war like footing” to get this treaty done:

The next meeting of the WHO Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to negotiate the “Pandemic Treaty” is Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16-17, 2024.

Watch the meetings:

https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-10.html

The following is what WHO wants you to believe about the Pandemic Treaty/Accord. The good part is the video if you want to see their tactics and how easy it is to dismiss rumors against the treaty by choosing baseless arguments stated by influencers against the treaty and discrediting the most off point narratives.

From WHO’s website right now: “Pandemic Accord Explained”

The process to consider such an international accord for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response is one that was launched by, is being led fully by, and will be decided by WHO’s Member States.

In December 2021, at a special session of the World Health Assembly – WHO’s highest decision-making body, comprising of all of its 194 sovereign member countries – WHO’s Member States decided to establish an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB), representing all regions of the world, to draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, with a view to adoption under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, other provisions of the Constitution as may be deemed appropriate by the INB.

Article 19 gives the 194 Member States forming the Health Assembly the authority to adopt conventions or agreements on any matter within WHO’s competence. The sole instrument established under Article 19 to date is the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which has made a significant and rapid contribution to protecting people from tobacco since its entry into force in 2005.

The World Health Assembly decision establishing the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) and its work on this new international accord stressed that WHO’s Member States, who will be working in their sovereign capacity, should guide their efforts by the principle of solidarity with all people and countries, and that the accord should frame practical actions to deal with both causes and consequences of pandemics and other health emergencies.

The INB process has allowed various constituencies to be actively engaged through:

Written and oral inputs from Member States and relevant stakeholders on the successive iterations of the work, including the Substantive Elements, the Working Draft, the Conceptual Zero Draft and the Zero Draft;

Regional consultations;

Informal, focused consultations on selected key issues, including with experts;

Public hearings for interested parties and stakeholders to express their views; and

Regular information briefings.

WHO’s Member States held their first meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) on 24 February 2022 and met nine times through to 24 May 2024. During that period, they met virtually and in person on a regular basis, according to the timeline of the INB, which was set out in document A/INB/3/4, and between meetings held intersessional discussions.

The INB was mandated to submit its final outcome to the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly in May 2024. On 1 June 2024, recognizing that the INB had achieved progress and reached initial agreement on many provisions of the proposed WHO Pandemic Agreement, and that further work needed to be done on remaining elements, the Health Assembly decided to extend the INB’s mandate to finish its work as soon as possible, and submit its outcome for consideration by the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly in May 2025, or earlier by a special session of the World Health Assembly if possible in 2024.

The Health Assembly also decided that the next meeting of the INB shall be held on July 16, 17 2024, in hybrid mode with interpretation.

Interest of Justice is creating a post about our saga with the WHO INB, so expect the post soon to read, because we are TRYING TO GET INTO THE 10TH INB MEETING JULY 16, 17!

We just got back a response from WHO INB about the treaty negotiations excluding IOJ and they want us to use a rule to get in through a Member State - but we got Costa Rica to disassociate from the Treaty so there is no State to recommend us! We wrote back today with WHO RULES AND PROOF why its a DUTY for WHO INB to help us get into the meeting because ALL “relevant and interested stakeholders” are invited. Let’s see what happens, WHO INB previously considered us “interested and relevant stakeholders”, and they say ALL “interested and relevant stakeholders” are invited.. Including IOJ? Let’s see.

We told the INB if we are no longer “relevant stakeholders” let us know in writing and why. Haha - the INB is now in a bind.

IOJ is busy trapping the WHO. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do.

News: Costa Rica Court is ruling TODAY on how our W.H.O. case should proceed:

Watch the video below to learn more, we think researcher and activist James Roguski explains the whole WHO situation and intent of the Pandemic Treaty very well. We AGREE with James on the RAMPANT misinformation about the Treaty being defeated - thats completely false and gets us all to stand down when we must rise up legally.