Pandemic Treaty Talks Just Ended For The Year With Lackluster Fanfare - Do Not Think They Are Giving Up.. These Treaty Talks Take Time
A bonus round of talks striving to finish a landmark global agreement on handling future pandemics was set to close Friday without a breakthrough.
Join us today December 7, 2024 to talk about the WHO's global governance schemes and what we can do. The countries are very hung up on Article 20, among other issues.
The treaty talks just ended yesterday Dec 6, 2024 for the year. Together, with you readers, we will brainstorm the next steps for our role in the freedom movement. We all have a role as stakeholders in making the world safer from WHO schemes and pandemic countermeasure plots.
REALITY CHECK FOR W.H.O.: Breakthrough unlikely in pandemic treaty talks
Pandemic treaty talks stall, aiming for 2025 as key issues remain unresolved.
AFPDecember 07, 2024
GENEVA:
A bonus round of talks striving to finish a landmark global agreement on handling future pandemics was set to close Friday without a breakthrough.
The week of talks at the World Health Organization's headquarters in Geneva opened Monday — almost exactly three years to the day after countries decided, in the heat of the Covid-19 crisis, to draft a new accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The closed-door session was added on to the 12th round of negotiations held last month in the hope of nailing down a deal by the end of the year.
But amid grinding incremental progress, the talks were set to roll into 2025 without resolving some of the toughest sections.
Co-chair Anne-Claire Amprou urged countries to approve "as much as we can" by the end of Friday.
The objective, she told an open session with non-governmental organisations, was "to finalise a negotiation and get this pandemic agreement, even if it's not perfect".
The WHO's 194 member states negotiating the treaty have agreed on most of what it should include, but are stuck on the practicalities. A key fault-line lies between Western nations with major pharmaceutical industry sectors and poorer countries wary of being sidelined when the next pandemic strikes.
COMPARE TO W.H.O. FANTASY LAND CRUSHED HOPES AND DREAMS PROPAGANDA FROM LAST WEEK:
December 2, 2024
'End in sight' to talks on pandemic treaty, says WHO chief
Countries trying to negotiate a global agreement on handling future pandemics began an extra week of talks Monday, with the WHO chief insisting the end was in sight.
The talks at the World Health Organization's headquarters in Geneva opened three years on from the decision to draft a new accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, taken in the heat of the COVID-19 crisis.
"You should be proud of what you have achieved in the past three years and you should also be confident that the end is in sight. It's closer than you think," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told negotiators for the UN health agency's 194 member states.
"I believe that you can finalize the pending issues before the end of this year," he added.
Concluding an international agreement in little over three years would be exceptionally fast, given the typical glacial pace of striking treaties.
While countries agree on the broad scope of what they want, the fine details remain in contention.
"For the pandemic agreement to be meaningful, you need provisions of strong prevention, for continued preparedness, and for robust, resilient and equitable response," warned Tedros.
"An imbalanced pandemic agreement is not an agreement."
Sense of urgency
The one-week session was scheduled as an add-on to the 12th round of negotiations, which lasted from November 4 to 15.
Monday's talks focused on research and development, sustainable financing, and transfer of technology and know-how for producing pandemic-related health products.
It also tackled the heart of the agreement: a proposed pathogen access and benefit-sharing system.
On Friday, countries will take stock and decide if they have made sufficient progress to call a special session of the World Health Assembly to adopt a finalized agreement.
A special session of the WHO's top decision-making body takes 35 days to arrange.
The body is notably mindful of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency on January 20.
Trump is hostile towards the WHO. In his first term, he began pulling the United States out of the organization, accusing it of being a puppet of China.
Talks co-chair Precious Matsoso expressed hope that this week would "resolve most of the issues".
Co-chair Anne-Claire Amprou called it a "crucial week for the advancement of our work", and urged countries to work in a pragmatic, flexible and realistic manner.
"This is becoming urgent," she added.
'Get this done'
A key fault-line in the negotiations lies between Western nations with major pharmaceutical industry sectors, and poorer countries who do not want to be sidelined when the next pandemic strikes.
The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations said they wanted a pandemic agreement that enabled the private sector to innovate and respond effectively to future pandemics.
But UK-based charity Oxfam said countries were facing a critical question: "Do you want an agreement that seriously and practically protects the health and economy of everybody on the planet, or do you want to protect the financial health of pharmaceutical companies?"
The Panel for a Global Public Health Convention said the accord should serve as a baseline for action against pandemic threats, concluding: "We just urge you to keep it up and please get this done."
by Robin MILLARD
Instead of the Pandemic Treaty, IoJ suggests we ditch the WHO & go for a global Integrity and Participation Pact!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE every which way from Sunday! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! Poison jabs disguised as 'vaccines' are a huge part of their arsenal.
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
KEEP UP THE STRUGGLE! BE VIGILANT! NO RESTING ON LAURELS!
MERS! MONEYPOX! All those WHO/WEF/UN control freaks, BUGGER OFF AND LEAVE US ALONE!
Hell with the hypochondria germaphobia fear hysteria monkeyshines driving us all ape! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT BEFORE WE ALL GO BANANAS!
SERIOUSLY FOLKS! KEEP FIGHTING! Can't say this often enough! The WHO/UN/WEF are totally criminal entities that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the UN/WHO's nefarious schemes.
So much admiration for Interest of Justice and James Roguski, may 2024 see the fruition of their indefatigable efforts and the defeat and dismantling (jailing?) of these noxious power-mad money-grubbers!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
'The UN/WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the UN/WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE UN/WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to INTEREST OF JUSTICE's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
they must be stopped because they will continue until they are stopped....this is the same mind behind the genocide of Palestinians. They are an UNELECTED group of people lurching for a power grab. They have lost all credibility, propped up with lies as plain as day, and have proven that their policies were a sham. Why even give this discredited organisation the time of day. I do NOT CONSENT.