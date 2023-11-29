The Battle For Freedom Heats Up Today!

The European Parliament serves as the political control of the EU Commission, giving it the right to oversee matters involving WHO treaties. Rob Roos of the Netherlands and eleven other parliamentarians wrote the WHO DG Tedros to demand he show proof of the majority vote for IHR Amendments by providing an uninterrupted video and naming the count of votes for yes. Bad ass. Love it!

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Giving Tuesday is today!

For CSO’s like IoJ, this is how we keep going! From support like yours! We cannot do these difficult and amazing tasks like we do without your help! Let’s join together as a team and win this!

Come to think of it we were watching in real time when the vote allegedly happened 2022 and we, like these fine Parliament members, did NOT see anyone vote on it. The WHO just told us all it was officially voted on to pass and we all bought it hook, line and sinker!

Thanks Rob Roos and EU Parliament for the BRILLIANT MOVE and idea to double check if WHO was honorable or deceitful.

We need to know if it was legit or procedurally NULL & VOID obviously!

@Rob_Roos NEWS: #WHO wants to change international law on pandemics. To push it through, they are now attempting to break the rules. I, together with colleagues in the EU Parliament, formally object to this. We submitted this letter to @DrTedros Help save democracy. Please share. https://twitter.com/Rob_Roos/status/1729563358485962784

IS THE BAD ASS LETTER FROM EU PARLIAMENT TODAY KEEPING WHO DG TEDROS UP TONIGHT?

What’s Tedros going to come up with - other than ignoring it - which will not work?

Is this bold move stressing Tedros out, or can he still sleep like a baby?

IOJ Is writing our follow up letter now and will post it next after we send it in.

Share

Giving Tuesday is today!

For CSO’s like IoJ, this is how we keep going! From support like yours! We cannot do these difficult and amazing tasks like we do without your help! Let’s join together as a team and win this!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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