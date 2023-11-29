Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Nov 29, 2023

They should not assume that an absence of dissent means agreement. The burden of proof must be on them to show positive agreement. How many delegates understood the far-reaching implications leading to a neo-colonial power called WHO which aims to have tyrannical control over health matters for the world?

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Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
Nov 29, 2023

I'm very grateful to Interest of Justice and others for carrying this fight for all of us others who have neither the skill nor the credibility to do so.

I only speak for myself. But, I shall not comply with "Any" directive or punitive action taken under this WHO Treaty. As I have stated before, 'I don't believe that the Canadian Government had the authority to sign without consulting the Citizens.

Therefore, any enforcement personnel functioning under the authority of the government will need to kill me to fulfill their job and collect a salary!

This is neither boast nor bravado. I am adamant and have been so for some time!

I understand that many people could not adopt this stance

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