PART 1: WE JUST SENT A HUGE LEGAL PACKET TO THE WHO WITH A LEGAL DEADLINE OF 10 BUSINESS DAYS TO RESPOND.

This is a VERY long explanatory post - we will post in 6 parts to explain what we just sent and exactly what is legally in process as of May 2, 2022 between IOJ team and the WHO:

1. This Open Letter, which is what we sent the WHO just before midnight, May 2, 2022. YOU ARE HERE. (If you click the links inside the May 2, 2022 OPEN LETTER document it goes to the other parts TO READ ONLINE that we will be breaking into smaller sections and posting next here on Substack.)

2. Stakeholder engagement packet - Memorandum of Understanding of stakeholder engagement (very interesting to know our POWER) Read Here >

3. Rebuttal to Tedros opening remark Public Hearings.

4. Rebuttal to Tedros closing statement Public Hearings. Read Here > (COMING SOON)

5. Memorandum of Understanding regarding Human rights and health Duties of the WHO Read Here >. (COMING SOON)

6. Costa Rica’s unresponsive health system under the WHO. Read Here >. (COMING SOON)

We are pretty sure only the intellectuals and freedom fighters that want to take effective sustained action will care to read all of the parts, but for them.. the links in the OPEN LETTER, which will become IOJ’s next posts, should be pure GOLD!

Without further ado here is what we just sent the WHO and they are going to FREAK!

ITS ENFORCEABLE AGAINST THEM SOON.

Below we have copied and pasted the May 2, 2022 Open Letter to the WHO, with the contents of each link to be posted in a separate Substack article, part 2 through part 6. (or just click the links and read online now)

Open Letter To The Who 165KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

MAY 2, 2022 OPEN LETTER TO THE WHO:

OPEN LETTER TO: Kennith Piercy, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Soumya Swaminathan

Please find Interest of Justice’s attached stakeholder engagement packet with our memorandum of understanding of our role as a private human rights and accountability monitoring committee. We would like to extend a warm greeting and introduce WHO to Interest of Justice institute and our mission of participation and human rights oversight through this presentation of our stakeholder engagement packet: https://www.craft.do/s/tn0qixkQJPT6cF

Interest of Justice is a research institute who’s purpose is to defend human rights through the creation of regulations and procedures where there are gaps in the law and no way to claim the rights owed to the people. This letter itself is research into how to work with the WHO and not against, in order to ensure there are limitations to the WHO and governments ability to declare an emergency and limit rights as well as an open call for transparency into WHO’s private sector and private foundation funders and if there are any conflicts of interest.

Interest of Justice civics and law institute is calling on all stakeholders and the WHO to join in fraternal brotherhood for a warm relationship that will ensue in this process of participation and stakeholder engagement.

Interest of Justice encourages all people, especially the censored and marginalized, to exercise their right to health, association and free speech.

The right to health allows everyone to meaningfully participate in the design, implementation and execution of all health policies that affect them. This right to health applies to the right to participate in any new global treaty on pandemic preparedness and response that WHO proposes to create.

For our part, Interest of Justice is opening our stakeholder status to all peoples and organizations worldwide as the CIVICS AND LAW TREATY MONITORING COMMITTEE. Everyone is welcome to sign up. Our aim is to give actual power back to the people, and help ensure WHO performs their duty of due process and participation by legally enforcing human rights obligations.

We are proudly announcing the Interest of Justice 2022-2030 "CIVICS AND LAW TREATY MONITORING COMMITTEE PROJECT", entitled, "If not us, then WHO!" Learn more and sign up here:

https://ifnotusthenwho.interestofjustice.org/

In the Interest of Justice for all of humanity, as well for the benefit of WHO's mission of ethics and accountability. We have also rebutted each relevant presumption below regarding the Director-Generals opening remarks 12 April 2022 and WHO’s 'Statement on the eleventh meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. 13 April 2022.'

See the full rebuttal of WHO's conclusory presumptions of a PHEIC and other rebutted WHO presumptions that are presumed true, unless rebutted with genuine evidence within 10 business days: https://www.craft.do/s/zfiCKazeFvAhov.

Sincerely,

Lord Dustin Bryce

Head of Public Relations, Interest of Justice, contact@interestofjustice.org

Global Health civil society participatory research project: "If not US, then WHO!"

www.interestofjustice.org

www.stopcrimesagainsthumanity.org

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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