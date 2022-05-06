Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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J. D. Dudlicek's avatar
J. D. Dudlicek
May 12, 2022

NO, NO, NO! HANDS OFF AMERICA! WE CAN TAKE CARE OF OURSELVES AS WE'VE BEEN DOING IT FOR ABOUT 250 YEARS NOW.

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