Pentagon health chief knew of vaccine injuries and didn’t tell service members, Army doctor swears

A defamation lawsuit she filed herself put a sworn Army affidavit on the federal docket, and it says informed consent was impossible for 402,000 service members. What began as a defamation lawsuit turns into exposing crimes against humanity?

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Lt. Col. Theresa Long’s declaration under 28 U.S.C. § 1746 says Terry Adirim had full knowledge Pfizer studies were running on service members from December 2020 to December 2023, which made INFORMED CONSENT impossible. Adirim testified in August that Walter Reed reported 23 myocarditis cases to her in spring 2021.

Terry Adirim went to court to protect her name, and what she got instead was a federal docket, a discovery obligation, and a sworn affidavit from a serving Army lieutenant colonel stating that the people she helped inject could never have consented to it.

I’m Lady Xylie, founder of Interest of Justice, and I want to walk you through this one carefully, because it’s the most important thing that’s happened to this fight all year and it’s worth explaining why it matters so much. This is really close to my heart, so let’s get into it.

Adirim was the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs. On or about September 14, 2021, she signed the guidance that made the military shot mandate operational, and it’s the document everyone now calls the “interchangeable” memo, because it declared the EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION product interchangeable with the FDA-licensed one. It was not, and I’ll come back to that.

She sued Ivan Raiklin for defamation after he said on a podcast that she had signed the memo institutionalizing an illegal mandate. The CIA and Director John Ratcliffe were dismissed from her case on February 25, 2026, but the defamation claim survived and it goes to a jury in January.

The machinery she walked herself into is worth understanding, because it’s the reason any of this is public. TRUTH IS AN ABSOLUTE DEFENSE TO DEFAMATION. By suing over the statement that she signed the memo institutionalizing an illegal mandate, Adirim handed the defense a legal right to prove that the statement was true. So Raiklin went out and retained an expert, and on September 17, 2026 he filed her declaration as Defendant’s Exhibit A, Document 80-1 in Adirim v. CIA, No. 1:25-cv-00768-MSN-WBP, Eastern District of Virginia.

Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, M.D., M.P.H., a flight surgeon and aviation safety officer who currently serves as Senior Medical Military Advisor to the Secretary of HHS, signed that declaration under penalty of perjury pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1746. This is not a podcast appearance or an anonymous claim on social media, it is a federal court filing where lying is a criminal offense.

You should know who is putting her name on it, because Theresa Long is obviously a hero. She was among the first officers in the entire United States military to raise her hand about these shots, filing internal reports in 2021 and 2022 and grounding pilots who were having reactions, which is exactly what a flight surgeon is sworn to do. In November 2021 she sat in front of the United States Senate and testified that the adverse effects were life-threatening and that mandating this product across the force made no medical sense, at a moment when saying that out loud ended careers and every officer watching understood it.

The Army silenced her for it and she kept going anyway. Five years later she was ten days from retirement when RFK Jr. pulled her back in and handed her the death files, and she is now the one swearing under oath that these people could not have consented.

Long’s declaration states that Pfizer trial C4591001, the Phase 3 trial, and C4591011, the post-authorization safety surveillance study, were both conducted with the Military Health System on service members, and that they ran from December 2020 to December 2023. Her sworn conclusion is that Adirim had full knowledge these experiments were running on troops under her authority, and that because the studies were ongoing the entire time, it was impossible for service members to receive informed consent.

“It was impossible for service members to receive informed consent.”

Those studies ran for three years on active-duty soldiers, and you can draw your own conclusions about what that does to the legality of an order to take the product.

Adirim fills in the rest herself, which is the part I keep coming back to. In her August deposition she testified that doctors at Walter Reed came to her in the spring of 2021 with 23 myocarditis cases among young men in their early twenties, all following the second dose. She testified that she knew by that fall the shots were causing it. She signed the memo on September 14, 2021, and she recommended that Secretary Lloyd Austin mandate the product anyway.

The word she used for those 23 young men with inflamed hearts was “mild.” Myocarditis in a twenty-two-year-old means months without physical activity, chest pain, and cardiac scarring that does not reverse, so whatever that is, it isn’t mild.

The timeline leaves her very little room to stand. In early June 2021 the CDC convened an emergency meeting over higher-than-expected post-mRNA myocarditis in males aged 16 to 30, which is to say fighting-age men, and that was three months before she signed. In October 2021 the Defense Health Agency’s own Director of Immunization, Margaret Ryan, published the first scientific paper documenting myocarditis after mRNA vaccination in members of the U.S. military. The safety signal did not have to be dug up by outsiders, because it originated inside her own department and was delivered to her office.

And it wasn't only her department. On April 29, 2026 the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released Unmasked — How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals, which found that FDA's own Dr. Ana Szarfman, working with the statistician who invented FDA's data-mining system, surfaced roughly 25 statistically significant safety signals starting in March 2021 that FDA's standard method never caught, including sudden cardiac death. FDA knew a better method existed and kept using the old one.

Long’s count is that over 402,000 service members were handed an unlawful order to take an EUA product and over 8,400 were separated or discharged for refusing. She also searched the FDA’s own Purple Book, which is the government’s licensing database, in September of 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, and the BioNTech product has never been listed as interchangeable with Comirnaty in any of those years, nor has it ever been listed as biosimilar.

“Lt. Colonel Dr. Theresa Long risked her career to tell the truth about ‘Covid Vaccine’ injuries and death in the military when it was career suicide. Now? She’s reviewing tens of thousands of adverse event reports that officials spent years dismissing…”

So the “interchangeable” memo asserted an equivalence that the government’s own licensing database has never once recorded, and you can’t make this stuff up. Long cites 18 U.S.C. § 1001, false statement in a matter within the jurisdiction of a federal agency, and I would call that the polite reading of it.

She then writes the governing standard into the filing by name.

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.”

That is principle one of the NUREMBERG CODE, quoted in a sworn declaration on a federal docket by a serving officer of the United States Army.

She is also counting the dead. Long swears that she has been tasked with investigating 55,774 adverse event reports filed on members of the Armed Forces, a set that includes 2,544 deaths, and that she has been given the unredacted reports along with autopsies and medical records at RFK Jr.’s direction. She states that she has first-hand knowledge of over 29 service member deaths following vaccination, including one who died of rapid-onset esophageal cancer and a student pilot who had never tested positive for COVID and suffered sudden cardiac death at the controls of a helicopter during a training flight. An independent cardiologist reviewed every image, lab result and medical history on that young pilot and concluded that myocardial injury from the COVID shots was the most likely cause.

“I am currently tasked with investigating the 55,000 vaccine adverse event reports filed on individuals identified as members of the U.S. Armed Forces, this includes 2544 deaths.”



“I had one servicemember die of rapid onset and progression of esophageal cancer after COVID vaccination and one in which a student pilot who had never been COVID positive, who experienced sudden cardiac death at the controls of a helicopter during a training flight.”



“I have first hand knowledge of over 29 deaths of service members after vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccines.”



“While establishing definitive causation in every case is complex, the existence of these safety signals, combined with known risks such as myocarditis in young males, means that claims of vaccine-related harm cannot be dismissed as having no medical basis.”



July 2026 Affidavit, Theresa M. Long

M.D., LTC, U.S. ARMY MEDICAL CORPS

Senior Medical Military Advisor to the HHS Secretary

The affidavit was filed as Exhibit A to an 80-page summary judgment motion in the defamation case Adirim brought herself. She is HOLDING THE LINE! PRAY!

One more honest caveat. Long is a retained expert witness for the defendant, her statements are sworn opinions rather than findings by a judge, and Terry Adirim has not been charged with any crime. It is worth mentioning that nobody dragged this woman into court. She filed the complaint, she chose the forum, and five years of FOIA denials and sealed records could not pry any of this loose while her own defamation suit did it in under a year.

Will they get away with it, or do we have any power to change things?

Is this a crime against humanity or isn’t it? Adirim was squeezed hard, and that is precisely why she belongs on a witness stand rather than at the center of this story. She is telling the truth under oath, while the people who applied that pressure sit above her and have never been asked a single question by anyone.

INFORMED CONSENT matters, and it matters most on the day we find out that it was skipped.

There were already laws against this, sitting in the United States Code, written directly out of the Nuremberg Code, and not one of them has ever been enforced in twenty-nine years. No cases, no rulings, and nobody ever even filed. We keep learning these things and then nothing happens, and at a certain point that stops being their failure and becomes ours.

50 U.S.C. § 1520a(a) says “The Secretary of Defense may not conduct (directly or by contract) any test or experiment involving the use of a chemical agent or biological agent on a civilian population.”

Congress wrote that office directly into the prohibition. So IoJ SUED DoD.

Read that clause once more, because the two phrases that matter are A CIVILIAN POPULATION and DIRECTLY OR BY CONTRACT.

The military mandate has already been apologized for, it was called “unlawful as implemented,” and discharged members are being reinstated, which is good. But the Department of Defense ran the contracting and distribution machinery of Operation Warp Speed, and no court has ever been asked whether it was lawful to push that product into the civilian population. It’s time to care about the civilians too.

The statutory exemptions don’t apply. The exemptions in subsection (b) are expressly made “subject to subsections (c), (d), and (e),” which means that even inside an exception DoD still needed informed consent from every human subject in advance, plus a report to both Armed Services Committees setting out a full accounting of the plans, with nothing permitted to proceed until 30 days after Congress received it. No such report exists, and it proves all the shots were ILLEGAL EXPERIMENTS.

None of this is history, either. While Adirim was sitting for her deposition in August, FDA approved the updated so-called vaccines and shipped them the same day, down to six-month-old infants, with no sitting ACIP in existence to review any of it.

Those products are on the market right now and going into people who are being told exactly what service members were told in 2021, which is nothing at all, so every month this sits unlitigated is another season of approvals resting on paperwork that nobody has ever been required to produce. That also means it is still able to be exposed and STOPPED IN COURT ACTIONS, and that is the entire reason I’m writing this.

LESSON: Nothing works except a judge and the law

Petitions, congressional hearings and viral threads have all had five years to accomplish something here and they have not managed it. What moves is a judge, a statute, and somebody standing in front of the bench willing to read it out loud.

Look closely at what actually pried this story open, because it wasn’t a FOIA request or a congressional letter or five years of us asking politely. It was a lawsuit and the discovery that comes with one. Long’s affidavit exists because a defense attorney had a legal right to demand proof, and Adirim’s admissions exist because somebody finally got to place her under oath and ask her a direct question she was not permitted to dodge. Nothing else on earth would have surfaced a word of it.

That is exactly what IoJ is doing with this mandamus, which is forcing the Department of Defense into the one forum where it's legally obligated to answer. If you believe that kind of legal proceeding matters as much as we believe it does, then please help make sure this one goes forward fully backed and full steam ahead.

The case itself is simple, and that is the part that keeps getting missed. IoJ is not asking a court to referee the science or to decide who meant well, because it is a pure question of law that fits on an index card.

You cannot experiment on human beings without INFORMED CONSENT. These were experimental biological agents. Under § 1520a that was flatly prohibited without consent, a plan, and a report to Congress. Did they have them, or didn’t they?

That is the whole case, and between Long’s sworn affidavit, Adirim’s own deposition and the Purple Book sitting right there on FDA’s website, the proof is walking in the door on its own.

The larger project this belongs to is the Nuremberg Hearing Project, and if you have already given to that, this mandamus is precisely where it goes. This case is the step the entire thing is built on, because nobody gets put on a witness stand until a court has first ruled that the law was broken, and that is how it has worked in every accountability case in history. We start with the law, and this case is the law. If you ever want to see anybody answer for any of it, the road runs through here and there is no version where we skip it and arrive at the good part.

The Department of Defense is the agency that did this. Its contracting arm moved the product, its Military Health System hosted Pfizer’s studies on service members, and § 1520a puts the duty squarely on its Secretary. Administrations change but the department doesn’t, and in five years that department has never once been made to answer whether it had informed consent, a plan, or the report Congress required before a single needle went in.

IoJ is asking a federal judge to make it answer now, in writing, on the record. And there are only two possible answers. Either DoD produces the § 1520a(d) report, or it admits under oath that no such report exists. Either one of those changes everything.

Are we giving up? Hell no.

Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543-JEB — a mandamus names whoever currently holds the office, which is why the Secretary's name sits on the caption — is live in front of Chief Judge James Boasberg in D.D.C. and the court is engaged.. He has granted three motions so far, including electronic filing access, and he ruled on one of them the same day it was filed, which is a judge who is paying attention.

THE GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE TO DEFEND THE EXPERIMENTS WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT IS DUE NOVEMBER 16, 2026.

Everything turns on that date, because once they answer, IoJ has to be ready to show a federal judge exactly where they are wrong, and that is the heavy and expensive part of this work.

If you don’t have the means right now, then the most valuable thirty seconds you will spend today is sending this to somebody who does, because one person with real resources could fund this entire case by themselves. And if you happen to be that person reading this, all the riches in the world don’t mean a thing while people are being harmed without INFORMED CONSENT, and you could break a generational curse with a single decision. Not many people are ever handed a chance like that. Bless you for whatever you choose to do.

If you want to take further action, or you can’t give anything at all right now, there is something free that matters and it expires tomorrow. Share and comment and take action now!

HHS has an open docket asking the public whether informed consent belongs in federal vaccine policy at all, and your comment becomes part of the ADMINISTRATIVE RECORD, which is the thing a judge pulls up in 2028 when somebody argues that the agency acted arbitrarily and capriciously. It takes ten minutes and it is the same move as the mandamus, which is putting the question somewhere they are forced to answer it.

TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 20, IS THE DEADLINE TO COMMENT ON INFORMED CONSENT

Speak Up! INFORMED CONSENT Comments OPEN — HHS asks 18 questions about your right to say no to vaccines. Long list of detailed answers with laws to assist your comments — all 18 questions with the statutes and ready language you can lift straight into your submission. Docket HHS-OS-2026-0332 at regulations.gov, and it closes SEPTEMBER 20, 2026. Doctors’ groups asked for an extension back on August 26 and were told no, so it’s tomorrow and then it’s gone.

God bless Lt. Col. Theresa Long, who told the truth in 2021 when it cost her everything and is still telling it under oath today.

Together, if we each do what we can, they don’t get away with this, and the generations coming after us inherit a law that actually means something.

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder

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