On 17 April 2023, the United Kingdom Parliament will debate the World Health Organisation (WHO) Pandemic Preparedness Treaty and any amendments to International Health Regulations (IHR) forced by the people collecting signatures in e-petition #614335.

Power to the PEOPLE!

The Peoples Petitions MADE THIS DEBATE HAPPEN!

Heres the petition demanding a referendum approved by the people prior to any adoption of any WHO international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/614335

In March 2021, a group of world leaders announced an initiative for a new treaty on pandemic preparedness and response. This initiative was taken to the World Health Organization (WHO) and will be negotiated, drafted, and debated by a newly-established Intergovernmental Negotiation Body.

Starts 4.30pm UK time

Westminster Hall debate: e-petition 614335, relating to an international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

Parliamentlive.tv - Westminster Hall

https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/d667d23f-1bd5-4c71-8237-3dd240de0651

Light at the end of the tunnel?

IOJ supports this effort to force a debate!! That is our mission: Public Participation. Rule of law.

Interest Of Justice has been protesting this ever since and has put strict measures for the WHO in the past.

This week we will present very positive judicial solutions to stop the IHR Amendments and the Pandemic Treaty.

Watch the videos here

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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