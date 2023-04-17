Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Mofwoofoo
Apr 17, 2023

Another thing to spread: It seems that all governments are corrupted, either controlled by outside entities and/or collusion with corporations. This is one of the root causes for the horrible situation humanity is currently in. We must end this centuries old domination.

A simple solution is to restructure all governments from vertical to horizontal (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wywMhg604W8). This blocks the "economic hitmen" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oilxI6Dgoy8&t=5s) from subverting, corrupting, and controlling governments and would end the collusion between some of the rich and government.

We are working on this for Ecuador. But the more countries, the better. The time is way past for tolerating the atrocities of governments. Please consider this as a possible effective and feasible strategy and then spread the idea.

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Mofwoofoo
Apr 17, 2023

So glad that you are doing this. This is all they need to capture humanity perhaps inescapably. Many people after the covid 19 debacle have lost faith in the WHO and see them as controlled by the oligarchs, i.e. Bill Gates and not deserving of such a trust. We cannot trust our governments, the mainstream media, and we cannot trust our institutions. To give them this trust is like handing over the key to the chicken house to the fox. They have done nothing to deserve this kind of trust.

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