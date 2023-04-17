On 17 April 2023, the United Kingdom Parliament will debate the World Health Organisation (WHO) Pandemic Preparedness Treaty and any amendments to International Health Regulations (IHR) forced by the people collecting signatures in e-petition #614335.
Power to the PEOPLE!
The Peoples Petitions MADE THIS DEBATE HAPPEN!
Heres the petition demanding a referendum approved by the people prior to any adoption of any WHO international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/614335
In March 2021, a group of world leaders announced an initiative for a new treaty on pandemic preparedness and response. This initiative was taken to the World Health Organization (WHO) and will be negotiated, drafted, and debated by a newly-established Intergovernmental Negotiation Body.
Starts 4.30pm UK time
Westminster Hall debate: e-petition 614335, relating to an international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response
Parliamentlive.tv - Westminster Hall
https://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/d667d23f-1bd5-4c71-8237-3dd240de0651
Light at the end of the tunnel?
IOJ supports this effort to force a debate!! That is our mission: Public Participation. Rule of law.
Interest Of Justice has been protesting this ever since and has put strict measures for the WHO in the past.
This week we will present very positive judicial solutions to stop the IHR Amendments and the Pandemic Treaty.
Watch the videos here
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
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Another thing to spread: It seems that all governments are corrupted, either controlled by outside entities and/or collusion with corporations. This is one of the root causes for the horrible situation humanity is currently in. We must end this centuries old domination.
A simple solution is to restructure all governments from vertical to horizontal (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wywMhg604W8). This blocks the "economic hitmen" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oilxI6Dgoy8&t=5s) from subverting, corrupting, and controlling governments and would end the collusion between some of the rich and government.
We are working on this for Ecuador. But the more countries, the better. The time is way past for tolerating the atrocities of governments. Please consider this as a possible effective and feasible strategy and then spread the idea.
So glad that you are doing this. This is all they need to capture humanity perhaps inescapably. Many people after the covid 19 debacle have lost faith in the WHO and see them as controlled by the oligarchs, i.e. Bill Gates and not deserving of such a trust. We cannot trust our governments, the mainstream media, and we cannot trust our institutions. To give them this trust is like handing over the key to the chicken house to the fox. They have done nothing to deserve this kind of trust.