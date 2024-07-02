We thought it was over and we won fair and square but it is not over. That would be too easy. Protests are once again set to descend on downtown Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica in a couple of hours to demand the cessation of Agenda 2030 which was agreed by the Mayor on Friday in WRITING!

Pray for us in Perez Zeledon tonight

WE ARE TAKING DOWN THE BEAST SYSTEM! Protests go into 14th week!

We did a freedom of information request this morning on behalf of many people who wrote us. We had to ask for the information to be put in writing that was allegedly agreed upon in the following video “to stop the Agenda 2030 15 minute city plan”:

Oddly, we just trusted the Mayor and his agreement with the social group, Ombudsman and Catholic church to stop the 15 minute City, haha. But we we are just too trusting and naive, like little babies, because EVERYONE else here is acting like an adult and wisely wants the agreement in the above video to be put in writing for us all to see and have.

Well obviously, when we think about it and hear the concerns we agree.

So we asked for the agreement in WRITING this morning (the town has 10 days to respond).

As an added precaution, the protestors are gathering in mass again today and marching BACK to the Municipality tonight - rain or shine - PS: Its RAINING HARD ALREADY - to honk and wave hands and sing and do their protest ritual to say NO Agenda 2030 in Perez Zeledon!!!!!!!!!! NO, just no and we MEAN it!

We here at IOJ absurdly THOUGHT we would have more free time after WINNING on Friday June 28, 2024, lol but no… we are once again being interrupted to have to go continue the 14th week of protesting and get out there to capture the story.

Don’t feel sorry for us, while it’s tiring, we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than on the front lines, defending our land rights, our freedom and our rights to participate!

Conquer or die!

Below is where we THOUGHT it was over a couple days ago because the Mayor made a verbal Peace Agreement in front of God & Church:

(this post has the whole story for newcomers)

