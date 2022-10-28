Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Eris
Oct 28, 2022

A little good step, but a very good one! I am also very curious how will move forward and the results of the court decision in Italy, they are the only ones who asked that the ingredients of the vaxxes to be investigated.

https://euroweeklynews.com/2022/07/30/italy-orders-moderna-pfizer-biontech-mrna-vaccines-analysis/

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