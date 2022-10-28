StopWorldControl reported today October 27, 2022 that a trial court in Peru made a ruling that COVID-19 was created by financial elites.

The video below shows the Argentina news reporting that the Peru court specifically names Big Gates, Rockefeller, and Soros.

The Criminal Chamber of Appeals court in the locality of Chincha and Pisco apparently determined there is no way the accused so called elite could predict this pandemic so accurately beforehand without having detailed foreknowledge. To illustrate the court referred to the suspicious nature of Event 201 and the topics of discussion including control of the media narrative and count the people.

This was reported by the renowned news reporter Veronica Russia, on canal 26, one of the main Argentinian news broadcasters and may perhaps be the first break in the quest of justice for humanity.

Interest of Justice is going to find the court ruling (please send it to us if you find it) to ensure its real, and if it is, we will dissect it and use the ruling in other actions to stop crimes against humanity, including our current case in Costa Rica which was just GRANTED a 3 day hearing to stop baby mandated mRNA experiments due to violating Nuremberg Code Articles 1, 3 and 5!

Interest of Justice really hopes the Peru court is truly allowing the prosecutions to commence!

This new ruling appears to be a continuance of the following news from January 2021: source: https://english.pravda.ru/world/145539-pandemic_crisis/.

Peru judges accuse world elites of pandemic conspiracy crisis

15.01.2021 20:48 (Updated: 25.01.2021 18:28)

Peruvian judges accused world elites of Covid crisis conspiracy. Although this is nonsense from a legal point of view, circumstantial evidence is evident.

Gates and Rockefeller obstruct the work of justices of the peace in Peru

The Cincha and Pisco Criminal Appeals Chamber in Peru issued an unusual ruling on the reason for the suspension of criminal proceedings in this court.

This happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which no one predicted, except for the "global criminal elites." The latter include billionaires such as Bill Gates, George Soros, Rockefeller and others, "who were involved in (coronavirus) and continue to control it with extreme secrecy, "the judges point out in the ruling posted on lpderecho.pe website.

"No world government, individuals, legal entities or defendant's defense can claim that this pandemic has the quality of 'predictability', except for the creators of the new world order, such as Bill Gates, Soros, Rockefeller, etc." the verdict said.

Thus, the court, consisting of judges Tito Gallegos, Luis Legia and Tony Changarai, justified the delay in considering the appeal from the defendant, who sought his preventive (preliminary) detention be canceled, but his petition was not resolved due to quarantine measures.

In addition, the court claimed that the justified cause (the coronavirus pandemic) "paralyzed" and will continue to impede "not only the judicial work of magistrate courts, but the entire economic, social and cultural activities."

After the verdict was made public, the highest court instance of Peru opened a preliminary investigation against the justices of the peace who signed the verdict. The purpose of the investigation is to gather evidence that helps establish the existence of alleged violations committed by the judges.

Lyudmila Aivar, Doctor of Law, Professor, Honored Lawyer of Russia, told Pravda.Ru that in order to accuse the above-mentioned personas of creating and spreading the coronavirus infection, one should:

initiate a criminal case against them;

conduct an investigation that would establish that the accused individuals created and spread the coronavirus infection.

The lawyer pointed out that it was a populist verdict that the court of higher instance should either overturn or alter its wording that holds the specified individuals responsible for the pandemic.

Circumstantial evidence

Sergei Shakhmatov, Executive Director of the "Russian Greens" Federal Open Environmental Platform told Pravda.Ru that Bill Gates is known worldwide as a person who believes that one should take every effort to preserve the planet, and if the planet's population needs to be reduced for the purpose, Gates does not mind that.

"I would not be surprised if it was Bill Gates who financed the creation of the novel coronavirus. This, of course, is not a fact. But the richest man on the planet, who regularly declares the need to cut the population on the globe, could probably be behind it," said Sergei Shakhmatov.

As warandpeace.ru reported in 2010, Bill Gates is an adherent of eugenics, a pseudoscience about population decline. At a private conference in Long Beach, California, called TED2010 Conference, in his "Innovating to Zero!" speech, along with a proposal to artificially cut CO2 emissions around the world, Gates said that today's 6.8-billion-strong population will grow to 9 billion.

"The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent."

In a recent interview with actress and writer Rashida Jones and chief US infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, Gates noted that a new pandemic would engulf humanity in 20 years, and at worst - in three years.

Preplanning crimes against humanity never pays in the end. Join us in a legal and moral crusade for justice to help your country legally end this madness.

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