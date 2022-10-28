Interest of Justice is very happy to hear that Peru annulled the covid emergency decree.

Sensible move Peru!

We stand with Peru, Costa Rica and other countries that have decided the World Health Organization is wrong when they claim there is a PHEIC global pandemic affecting the whole world…

VERBATUM:

Published in the official newspaper El Peruano, on October 27, 2022.

https://lpderecho.pe/oficializan-fin-estado-emergencia-decreto-supremo-130-2022-pcm/

The Government today made official the decision to annul the national state of emergency established due to the covid-19 pandemic, with the repeal of the supreme decree that imposed that measure since 2020.

This decision is due to the evolution of the pandemic, the progress of the vaccination process and the decrease in positive cases and is contained in Supreme Decree 130-2022-PCM, published today in the Legal Norms Bulletin of the Official Gazette El Peruano.

The legal device repeals, in turn, Supreme Decree 016-2022-PCM and others, which provide for its extensions and modifications.

Estos son los Decretos Supremos N° 030-2022-PCM, N° 041-2022-PCM, N° 058-2022-PCM, N° 063-2022-PCM, N° 069-2022-PCM, N° 076-2022 -PCM, N° 092-2022-PCM, N° 108-2022-PCM and N° 118-2022-PCM.

This situation had been in effect in the country since March 2020, due to the appearance of cases of covid-19. The government of that time issued for this purpose the supreme decree 008-2020-SA, establishing a term of 90 days for it; extending this situation through another seven decrees.

Supreme Decree 016-2022 maintained the state of emergency, lifting some of the initial restrictions.

Source: Andean

Supreme Decree that repeals Supreme Decree No. 016-2022-PCM, Supreme Decree that declares a State of National Emergency due to the circumstances that affect the life and health of people as a consequence of COVID-19 and establishes new measures for the restoration of social coexistence, its extensions and modifications

SUPREME DECREE Nº 130-2022-PCM

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

CONSIDERING:

That, through Supreme Decree No. 008-2020-SA, a health emergency is declared at the national level for a period of ninety (90) calendar days and measures are dictated for the prevention and control to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the which was extended by Supreme Decrees No. 020-2020-SA, 027-2020-SA, 031-2020-SA, 009-2021-SA, 025-2021-SA, 003-2022-SA and 015-2022-SA, until February 24, 2023;

That, by Supreme Decree No. 016-2022-PCM, Supreme Decree that declares a State of National Emergency due to the circumstances that affect the life and health of people as a consequence of COVID-19 and establishes new measures for the restoration of the social coexistence, the State of National Emergency is declared for a period of thirty-two (32) calendar days, restricting the exercise of constitutional rights related to personal freedom and security, the inviolability of the home, and freedom of assembly and of transit in the territory, included in subsections 9, 11 and 12 of article 2 and in subsection 24, section f) of the same article of the Political Constitution of Peru; the same that was extended by Supreme Decree No. 030-2022-PCM, Supreme Decree No. 041-2022-PCM, Supreme Decree No. 058-2022-PCM,

That, considering the current context of the evolution of the pandemic, the progress of the vaccination process, the decrease in positivity, the decrease in patients hospitalized in intensive care units, and the decrease in deaths from COVID-19, It has been seen as convenient to repeal Supreme Decree No. 016-2022-PCM, Supreme Decree that declares a State of National Emergency due to the circumstances that affect the life and health of people as a consequence of COVID-19 and establishes new measures for the restoration of social coexistence; as well as Supreme Decrees No. 030-2022-PCM, No. 041-2022-PCM, No. 058-2022-PCM, No. 063-2022-PCM, No. 069-2022-PCM, No. 076- 2022-PCM, No. 092-2022-PCM, No. 108-2022-PCM and No. 118-2022-PCM, which provide for their extensions and modifications;

In accordance with the provisions of number 1 of article 137 of the Political Constitution of Peru; and, Law No. 29158, Organic Law of the Executive Branch; Y;

With the approval vote of the Council of Ministers and with a charge to report to the Congress of the Republic;

DECREE:

Article 1.- Derogation

Repeal Supreme Decree No. 016-2022-PCM, Supreme Decree that declares a State of National Emergency due to the circumstances that affect the life and health of people as a consequence of COVID-19 and establishes new measures for the reestablishment of social coexistence ; as well as Supreme Decrees No. 030-2022-PCM, No. 041-2022-PCM, No. 058-2022-PCM, No. 063-2022-PCM, No. 069-2022-PCM, No. 076- 2022-PCM, No. 092-2022-PCM, No. 108-2022-PCM and No. 118-2022-PCM, which provide for their extensions and modifications.

Article 2.- Endorsement

This Supreme Decree is endorsed by the President of the Council of Ministers, the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, the Minister of Development and Social Inclusion , the Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, the Minister of Transport and Communications, the Minister of Education, the Minister of Economy and Finance, the Minister of Energy and Mines, the Minister of Housing, Construction and Sanitation, the Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, the Minister of Production, the Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, the Minister of the Environment, and the Minister of Culture.

FINAL SUPPLEMENTARY PROVISION

Sole.- The National Government, Regional Governments and Local Governments, within the scope of their powers and in permanent coordination, promote the optional use of masks, vaccination against COVID-19 and other measures to promote and monitor healthy practices and activities, in relation to the health emergency; for which the Ministry of Health, through a Ministerial Resolution, dictates the provisions that are necessary.

Given at the Government House, in Lima, on the twenty-sixth day of the month of October of the year two thousand and twenty-two.

JOSÉ PEDRO CASTILLO TERRONES

President of the Republic

ANÍBAL TORRES VÁSQUEZ

President of the Council of Ministers

WILBERT GABRIEL ROZAS BELTRÁN

Minister of the Environment

ROBERTO SÁNCHEZ PALOMINO

Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism

DANIEL HUGO BARRAGÁN COLOMA

Minister of Defense

JENNY PATRICIA OCAMPO ESCALANTE

Minister of Agrarian Development and Irrigation

DINA ERCILIA BOLUARTE ZEGARRA

Minister of Development and Social Inclusion

KURT BURNEO FARFÁN

Minister of Economy and Finance

ROSENDO LEONCIO SERNA ROMÁN

Minister of Education and Head of the Office of the Ministry of Culture

ALESSANDRA G. HERRERA JARA

Minister of Energy and Mines

WILLY ARTURO HUERTA OLIVAS

Minister of the Interior

FÉLIX I. CHERO MEDINA

Minister of Justice and Human Rights and Head of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

CLAUDIA LILIANA DAVILA MOSCOSO

Minister for Women and Vulnerable Populations

JORGE LUIS PRADO PALOMINO

Minister of Production

JORGE ANTONIO LÓPEZ PEÑA

Minister of Health

ALEJANDRO ANTONIO SALAS ZEGARRA

Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion

RICHARD WASHINGTON TINEO QUISPE

Minister of Transportation and Communications

CÉSAR PANIAGUA CHACÓN

Minister of Housing, Construction and Sanitation

[Nota original 26.10.2022]

Council of Ministers agreed to lift the state of emergency

The Council of Ministers agreed to lift the state of emergency due to covid-19 and urged citizens to get vaccinated, in order to protect their health. Through the networks of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM), it was reported that this measure will be made official soon. “Today the Council of Ministers agreed to lift the State of Emergency due to Covid-19, thanks to the progress of vaccination and the decrease in cases. All restrictions are lifted. The measure will be made official soon. To those who have not been vaccinated, we urge you to do so, ”they indicate on their Twitter account. In Peru, a state of emergency had been decreed due to the presence of the covid-19 virus, with the purpose of safeguarding the lives of citizens. In addition to reducing the potential negative impact on the population in situations that represent a high risk or damage to health.

Source: Andean

TODAY THE COUNCIL OF MINISTERS AGREED TO LIFT THE STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO COVID-19, THANKS TO THE PROGRESS OF VACCINATION AND THE DECREASE IN CASES. ALL RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED. THE MEASURE WILL BE MADE OFFICIAL SOON. FOR THOSE WHO HAVE NOT BEEN VACCINATED, WE URGE YOU TO DO SO. PIC.TWITTER.COM/IGO1EXPAYS – COUNCIL OF MINISTERS (@PCMPERU) OCTOBER 26, 2022

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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