Senator Gerard Rennick is one of the sharpest tools in the shed over in Australia, He goes on to explain the scientific studies and how the lipid nano particles of the biological agent called “COVID-19 vaccine” invades the human organs and starts to destroy the immune system and other parts of the body.

He goes on to say the the so called Biological agent called COVID-19 [non] “vaccines” don’t even stop spread of COVID-19. They never tested it in humans. they stopped the animal trials after finding out is was harmful. Almost everyone has heard that in the Pfizer trials with the FDA , that they tried to hide the evidence for 75 years and the judge ordered it to be released to find out that they knew about the risk to benefit ratio of the biological agents.

Wait but there’s more! New news saying that they have ZERO idea about how the mechanism even works in the COVID-19 biological agent which causes Mayocarditis and much more

click here to see the newest video of the senate committee.

Here is the senator speaking again in August 2022.

“by the end of the second day it was 12.26 now that has doubled after two days and that's that's not the only organ it went into the liver uh goes into the heart the eyes the brain the bone marrow the bladder the adrenal glands there's just about half of the vaccine and the lipid nanoparticles go into organs”

They studied the biological agent and found that it concentrated in the ovaries of females. Yet they advertise frequently that pregnant women can safely take the biological agent? How many underreported secondary effects have taken place? How many deaths from the biological agent itself have happened but diagnosed incorrectly and then never reported. How many vaccine associated (VAEDS/ADE) have been under reported? It’s quite incredible how the media will almost NEVER speak of the secondary effects of this biological agent but will report on everything else but this topic!

Okay folks…Over here at IoJ, we’re believing now that this must be some sort of experimental eugenics program from some global elite disciples of Malthuse. Who would even concoct such a scheme so large it’s unbelievable?

“If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.”—Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)”

This just seems like the devils work to us. The globe has been infiltrated by an elite who know yourself better than you do. They have been at this for many many years. This is something that humanity needs to deal with now. There is no more time. They are accelerating quickly. This really is our only window of opportunity to be able to expose this giant catastrophic global takeover perpetrated on the peaceful citizens of the world.

When do human rights begin to take effect? RIGHT NOW! It’s already done. We cannot wait any longer for Superman to swoop in and save us all. We must keep sticking together and exposing this darkness. When we shine the light, the cockroaches with spread. That’s when they are most vulnerable. While they are running away by using the light against the dark.

“One candle can light an entire room, but the darkness cannot extinguish the candle in the same sense that the candle lights the room” ~Dustin Bryce

So imagine many many candles with the brightest light that can shine!!

We need you. IoJ needs you. We cannot do this without each other. We are a civics and law institute/intense think tank with passion, perseverance, love, integrity, vigorous tenacity, fortitude, endurance, determination, gallantry, heroism and bigger courage that is really being produced from us over here at IoJ. We have held ourselves back from letting the public see our greatest potentiality and we’re about to shine the biggest brightest light using humanity’s candles. Please stay tuned and share the light with the world as much as you can!

These are the candles but not all.

We need your help, IoJ is reaching out to anyone who can help us help them keep their candles lit.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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