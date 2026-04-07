PFIZER CAN’T FIND VOLUNTEERS — Their Massive COVID Vaccine Trial Just COLLAPSED — And In TWO DAYS, An Amsterdam Court Decides If Former Pfizer VP Mike Yeadon Can Testify Against Them
The same company that made BILLIONS can’t find 25,000 people willing to take their shot. Meanwhile, their former Vice President is waiting to testify against them in court.
Interest of Justice | April 7, 2026
Pfizer just got the most humiliating news of 2026.
They couldn’t find enough people willing to take their COVID vaccine in a clinical trial. Not enough suckers to try the poison. Pfizer had to shut the whole thing down.
Let that sink in.
On March 30, Pfizer and BioNTech notified investigators that their large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial for adults aged 50-64 was being discontinued. The reason? They needed 25,000 to 30,000 volunteers. They couldn’t get them. Enrollment was closed on March 6 — and even among those who did show up, over 80% failed pre-screening because they didn’t meet the health criteria.
The biggest pharmaceutical company on the planet — the company that made tens of billions of dollars from emergency-authorized COVID products — can’t even pay people to take their shot in 2026.
Think about what that means.
THE MAN WHO WARNED US — FROM INSIDE PFIZER
Dr. Michael Yeadon spent over 16 years at Pfizer. He wasn’t a junior researcher. He was Vice President and Chief Scientist of the Allergy and Respiratory Research division — one of the most senior scientific positions in the entire company. He led teams. He understood the drug development pipeline from the inside out.
And when Pfizer rolled out its mRNA COVID product, Yeadon became one of the most prominent voices in the world warning that something was deeply wrong.
His warnings were specific and technical — not vague fearmongering. He raised concerns about lipid nanoparticle biodistribution — the fact that the injected material doesn’t stay in the arm but travels throughout the body, concentrating in organs like the liver and ovaries. He questioned why a product with such a narrow therapeutic window was being pushed on entire populations regardless of risk profile. He challenged the suppression of early treatment options that could have reduced the pressure for emergency authorization in the first place.
He warned about reproductive risks. He warned about immune system disruption from repeated dosing. He warned that the regulatory shortcuts taken under EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION were not safeguards — they were the absence of safeguards.
For all of this, he was labeled a conspiracy theorist. Deplatformed. Smeared across mainstream media. His decades of pharmaceutical expertise were dismissed overnight.
But here’s the thing about Dr. Yeadon’s warnings — the Pfizer trial collapse is exactly what happens when the public catches up to what he was saying years ago. Trust doesn’t just erode. It collapses. And when 80% of willing volunteers can’t even pass health screening for a vaccine trial, you have to ask: what happened to the people who already took these products?
APRIL 9 & THE AMSTERDAM RULING THAT COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING
In two days — April 9, 2026 — the Amsterdam Court of Appeals will issue a ruling that could determine the trajectory of pharmaceutical accountability for years to come.
The question before the court: Will expert witnesses — including Dr. Michael Yeadon — be permitted to formally testify in the civil case against Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Bill Gates, former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Dutch state officials?
This case was filed in July 2023 by Dutch attorneys Peter Stassen and Arno van Kessel on behalf of seven Dutch citizens who were injured by mRNA COVID-19 injections. Under Dutch law, there is a legal procedure called a voorlopig getuigenverhoor — a preliminary witness examination under Article 186 of the Dutch Code of Civil Procedure. This is how Dutch courts determine whether expert testimony should be heard BEFORE a full trial begins.
On March 9, 2026, the Amsterdam Court of Appeals held a full day of hearings — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — where the proposed expert witnesses presented their evidence. Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical executive and researcher who has documented how COVID products were manufactured under military — not pharmaceutical — oversight, testified in person alongside Dr. Joseph Sansone. Katherine Watt, an international law expert who has mapped the legal architecture of the emergency authorization framework, submitted written testimony. Catherine Austin Fitts, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Housing, submitted testimony on the financial mechanisms behind the pandemic response.
And Dr. Mike Yeadon — former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Scientist — submitted his expert testimony as a written affidavit and video recording, presented to the court by attorney Stassen.
You can’t have it both ways. You can’t call these people fringe while simultaneously fighting to keep them out of a courtroom. If their testimony is so baseless, why not let them testify and be cross-examined? The fight to EXCLUDE them tells you everything you need to know about what the defendants are afraid of.
PFIZER’S TRIAL FAILURE + THE COURTROOM
Here’s what they’re NOT telling you about the connection between these two stories.
Pfizer’s trial collapsed because the FDA — under outgoing vaccine chief Dr. Vinay Prasad — toughened requirements for COVID vaccine trials. They demanded large, placebo-controlled studies for the 50-64 age group. Pfizer couldn’t meet those requirements. Not because the science was too hard. Because the PEOPLE said no.
At the same time, Pfizer’s own former Chief Scientist is waiting to testify in a courtroom against the company’s CEO. The man who built respiratory research at Pfizer for over a decade is now an expert witness in a case alleging that the company — and its partners — systematically misled the public about the safety and nature of mRNA products.
And here’s the kicker: Prasad — the FDA’s top vaccine regulator — is leaving the agency at the end of this month. For the SECOND TIME in less than a year. The first time, he left in July after backlash over his decisions and came back two weeks later. Now he’s gone for good, returning to UCSF.
So let’s put the timeline together:
The FDA’s vaccine chief quits — again. Pfizer’s biggest COVID trial fails because nobody will volunteer. And in TWO DAYS, a court in Amsterdam decides whether the world’s foremost critics of these products — led by Pfizer’s own former VP — can testify under oath about what went wrong.
This isn’t a coincidence. This is a convergence.
THE EXPERT WITNESSES THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO HEAR
The five proposed expert witnesses in the Amsterdam case represent a cross-section of expertise that is, frankly, terrifying for the defendants:
Dr. Michael Yeadon — Former Pfizer VP and Chief Scientist. 16+ years at the company. Expertise in drug safety, respiratory pharmacology, and drug development pipelines. His testimony addresses the scientific and safety concerns with mRNA products from the perspective of someone who worked at the highest levels of the company that made them.
Sasha Latypova — Former pharmaceutical industry executive and researcher. Has documented evidence that COVID products were manufactured under Department of Defense contracts rather than standard pharmaceutical manufacturing oversight — meaning normal quality control and safety protocols were bypassed.
Katherine Watt — International law expert and legal analyst. Has mapped the legal architecture of how emergency use authorization was weaponized to shield manufacturers from accountability while removing informed consent protections for the public.
Catherine Austin Fitts — Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Housing and Investment Advisor. Expertise in the financial mechanisms and funding flows behind the pandemic response — following the money.
Dr. Joseph Sansone — Clinical psychologist who has examined the psychological coercion aspects of vaccine mandates and the informed consent violations inherent in the rollout.
If the Amsterdam court rules on April 9 that these witnesses can testify, the pre-trial evidence phase would run from May through October 2026. Gates, Bourla, and Rutte would have to answer — under oath — for their roles in what the plaintiffs argue was a systematic violation of the NUREMBERG CODE.
IoJ personally believes that at minimum Sasha and Mike should be allowed to testify as their testimony is most relevant and verifiable. Not sure of the rest of the experts or the relevance of their expertise, but Mike and Sasha really need to be able to testify.
THE OTHER WHISTLEBLOWER THEY TRIED TO BURY
And let’s not forget Brook Jackson.
Jackson was a clinical trial site director for Ventavia Research Group, which conducted a portion of Pfizer’s pivotal Phase 3 COVID vaccine trial — the trial that was used to obtain EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION. She filed a False Claims Act lawsuit alleging fraudulent data practices in that trial. She reported falsified data, unblinded patients, and inadequately trained vaccinators to the FDA. The FDA did not investigate. Her complaint sits in federal court.
Think about this chain: The original trial that got Pfizer emergency authorization is under a whistleblower fraud lawsuit. The new trial they tried to run just collapsed because nobody will volunteer. Their former Chief Scientist is testifying against their CEO in Amsterdam. And the FDA’s top vaccine regulator just quit for the second time in a year. At the same time, IoJ is also JUST about to file a mandamus case that will very likely win and be able to force the shots off the market and prove they were always illegal experimentation. Donate here to keep us in the fight!
You can’t make this up. And you can’t look at this and tell us the system is working.
WHAT HAPPENS ON APRIL 9 — AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR ALL OF US
If the court ALLOWS the witnesses, this becomes the most significant pharmaceutical accountability proceeding in modern history. Five expert witnesses — including a former Pfizer VP — testifying under oath about what these products actually are, how they were manufactured, how the legal framework was manipulated, and how the money flowed. The testimony phase would run May through October 2026.
If the court DENIES the witnesses, the evidence doesn’t disappear. The trial collapse doesn’t un-happen. The whistleblower case doesn’t go away. IoJ’s case doesn’t go away either! And the 80% pre-screening failure rate doesn’t reverse itself. Denial just means the fight moves to another courtroom, another jurisdiction, another front. Not giving up!
This isn’t about one case. This is about whether the legal system — in the Netherlands, in Costa Rica, in the United States — will hold the most powerful institutions on earth accountable for what happened during the pandemic.
Right now, Interest of Justice is fighting on multiple fronts. Our default judgment against WHO in Costa Rica. Our preparation of the federal mandamus action against FDA and DOD which is super close to filing. And our coverage and support of this Amsterdam case — because when Pfizer’s own former Chief Scientist is willing to testify against the current CEO, the world needs to know about it.
THE FIGHT DOESN’T FUND ITSELF
Interest of Justice operates on ZERO corporate funding. No pharma money. No foundation grants. No government contracts. Every court filing, every research hour, every piece of content you read here is funded by people like you who believe the law should protect EVERYONE — not just the powerful.
If you believe Mike Yeadon should be heard in that courtroom as well as others we are pursuing — support the mission that makes sure the world is watching when he does.
Subscribe. Share. And if you are in the position to help, please be a hero to donate and help us support IOJ’s legal costs at interestofjustice.org. YOU CAN ALSO BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER FOR AN EASY LOW COST WAY TO SUPPORT - OR BOTH!
April 9 is in two days. IoJ will see you there and will report on it for you all!
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Saw this few days ago.
Waiting to see Moderna' s trial go down the toilet too .
Praying for success at Amsterdam.