Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Judith Bartlett's avatar
Judith Bartlett
Jul 5, 2022

THANK YOU to all of you putting your skills, energy, effort, belief, love, positive-vision, collaboration, determination into this.. as you say, sometimes needs many small wins to get the big wins... drops of water wear away stone over time.. Blessings & Gratitude ~

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Metta's avatar
Metta
Jul 7, 2022Edited

Thank you immensely for all you are doing! Please let us know when the outcome of today's meeting has been made public. Rumors on Twitter are that Pfizer is pulling out of Uruguay rather that complying with the request for full transparency. If that's the case, this withdrawal will tell the whole story.

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