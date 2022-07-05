An Amparo is a writ filed in court to secure a constitutionally protected right thats being wrongly denied. Today in Uruguay Judge Alejandro Recarey ORDERED Ministry of Public Health, the State Health Services Administration (ASSE) and Pfizer to present all the information on anti-covid-19 vaccines within 48 hours, reported MVD Noticias and confirmed El Observador.

The summons is part of a protection process initiated to suspend the application of these vaccines in children.

A hearing will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 am where representatives of all the agencies and the company must appear.

In the summons, the magistrate provides the information that they must bring, consisting of 15 EPIC points.

In them, the judge asks that the defendants present the contract for the purchase of the vaccines, state whether they have clauses of civil indemnity or criminal impunity of the suppliers in the event of possible adverse effects, provide "extensive detail" of the biochemical composition of the vaccines, explaining how the distribution of the batches and their criteria, specifying which ones are messenger RNA and what meaning they have.

It also requests that the possible "presence of graphene oxide" or "nanotechnological elements" be reported.

In another order, it requires that it be certified and substantiated whether the vaccines are "experimental or not", as well as presenting "what is scientifically known —and not known— about the effectiveness of those labeled as vaccines."

In addition, they are requested to deliver the social figures that "demonstrate the negative or positive impact of the so-called vaccination on the number of infections and deaths diagnosed with covid from the start of the campaign to date" and that it be stated if they have studies "aimed at explaining the notable increase in deaths from covid-19 as of March 2021 in relation to the previous year".

Finally, it asks that the global average age of those who died in Uruguay with a diagnosis of covid-19 be detailed and how many of those deaths were exclusively caused by the disease.

"Judicial Maracanazo": the celebration of Salle Lorier

The former candidate for the presidency and anti-vaccine exponent of covid-19, Gustavo Salle Lorier, celebrated Recarey's summons.

Historic ruling in Uruguay, a true "judicial Maracanazo"; Judge orders the Government to show a contract for the vaccines and multiple investigative measures, such as a statement from Pzer authorities. Explanatory video of Judge Recarey's ruling https://t.co/35tSe599CP

— Dr. Salle Lorier (@sallelorier) July 2, 2022

Interest of Justice is presuming Pfizers attorney’s will pull every dilatory delay tactic under the sun on Wednesday, but let’s see what happens…

The LIGHT is going to win over the MIGHT eventually. It’s the universal law of rhythm.

We are so grateful and blessed that URUGUAY is leading the TORCH OF TRUTH AND JUSTICE for humanity to follow! Let’s all keep up the momentum!

Sources:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/noticias/uruguay-is-stepping-foward-judge-request-the-presidency-the-health-public-ministry-and-pfizer-all-the-information-and-data-from-covid-vaccines/

Judge Ordered The Government And Pfizer To Present All The Information On Vaccines Against Covid 19 Within 48 Hours 182KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.elobservador.com.uy/nota/juez-intimo-al-gobierno-y-a-pfizer-a-que-presenten-en-48-horas-toda-la-informacion-sobre-las-vacunas-contra-el-covid-19-20227219938

Uruguay Decree 91.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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