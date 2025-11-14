Let’s face it folks, Ursula Von Der Leyen’s leaked emails between Her and Pfizer and recent funding to Bill Gates, the Matt Hancock files, US DoD Operation Warp Speed/ Event 201, Costa Ricas Health Ministry’s judicial confessions of experimental products against it’s own people including Indigenous and FDA/EMA/WHO regulatory failures, is adding up to be a little more than just an “accidental” “pandemic”….IoJ thinks it’s time to step up the game to Nuremberg and international accountability on a global level.. Now is the time to act! This is our window of opportunity after assessed by WHO as pandemic: 11 March 2020 (5 years and 8 months ago) Public health emergency of international concern: 30 January 2020 – 5 May 2023 (3 years, 3 months and 5 days), It’s time for justice…Humanity cannot do this anymore. Why are the “products STILL on the market? This MUST STOP NOW! Who will step up and help IoJ finance this GIANT mission? We have the judicial evidence and the balls to do something about this! Do you?

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing Project

Share

🔥 SHOCKING LEAKS ROCK BRUSSELS! Explosive new evidence has surfaced revealing Ursula von der Leyen’s private emails, allegedly exposing deep-rooted EU corruption, secret deals, and political manipulation at the highest levels of power. As outrage spreads across Europe, pressure mounts for her immediate resignation.

In this video, we uncover:

The contents of the leaked emails



How this scandal could shake the European Union to its core



The political backlash from leaders across Europe



What it means for the future of Brussels and the EU elite?

Transcript:

Source (taken from the youtube, transcripts could be misspelled)

The European Union is so far the biggest donor of safe and effective COVID 19 vaccines. Imagine this. In the heart of Brussels, where power whispers in marble halls, a digital bomb detonates, leaked emails, raw, unfiltered, spill out like blood from a fresh wound, exposing Ursula Von der Leyen’s frantic scramble to bury the truth. Secret packs with Big Pharma giants, ignored cries from desperate nations, billions vanishing into the fog of emergency deals. It’s not just a scandal. It’s the unraveling of an empire. The walls are cracking. The masks are slipping. And tomorrow, vaccination against CO 19 is beginning across the European Union. Tonight, we peel back the veil on Pfizer’s darkest secrets. Stay with me because what you’re about to hear could topple a queen. Burring. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome back to EU Insider, where we chase the shadows that Brussels doesn’t want you to see. If you’ve been following our channel, you know we don’t just report the news, we excavate the graves, where the real stories are buried. Tonight’s dive into the abyss of Ursula Von Der leyen’s leaked EMA emails is one for the history books. It’s a tale of ambition clashing with accountability, of a leader who promised transparency but delivered deletion. Buckle up. This is going to be a long, winding road through the corridors of power. Let’s start at the beginning because every empire falls not in a day but in the accumulation of hidden cracks. It’s late 2020. The world is choking under COVID 19. Hospitals overflow. Economies teeter. European Commission has reached a deal with drug makers Pfzer and Biontech to double its order of their COVID vaccine. And Europe looks to its commission president for salvation. Ursula Von der Leyen, the steely German powerhouse who rose from defense minister to EU’s top diplomat, steps into the spotlight. She’s the face of Operation EU vaccines. A herculean effort to secure billions of doses. Sounds heroic, right? But peel back the press releases and you find the rot. The leaked emails from the European Medicine’s Agency, EMA, the EU’s drug watchdog, paint a picture that’s anything but noble.

These aren’t some hacker’s fee dream. They’re internal dispatches, timestamped and authenticated, that surfaced through whistleblowers and investigative journalism in the chaotic months of 2021. But they’ve resurfaced with a vengeance in 2025, amplified by a bombshell EU court ruling just months ago. Remember May 14th, the General Court of the EU slapped down the commission like a misbehaving child, declaring their refusal to release Vander Lion’s private texts with Pfizer CEO Albert Burla as straight up maladministration. Texts, yes, but the emails tie it all together. The frantic orchestration from Vanderleian’s inner circle to ram through approvals at breakneck speed. Take this one email from Nol Watheian, EMA’s deputy executive director at the time, dated November 19th, 2020. It’s a cry from the trenches. Wian describes a rather tense teleconference with Vander Lion herself. One that turned at times even a bit unpleasant. Why the drama? A delay of several weeks in green lighting Pfizer’s vaccine wasn’t easily acceptable to the commission. Political fallout, Wian warns, could be catastrophic. Even if member states could justify a pause for a robust scientific review. The pressure cooker from Brussels was boiling over. Vander Lion wasn’t just urging, she was demanding. And in another missive from Hild Deon, an EMA official, we learned the president was prepared to call relevant health ministers personally to squash any talk of national emergency authorizations under article 52 of EU regs. No fragmented approvals, no risk of a patchwork Europe, where richer states hoard while others starve, unified under CMA or else. But here’s where it gets sinister. Those emails reveal a commission laser focused on speed over scrutiny. Pfizer’s vaccine. It had red flags waving like distress signals. Internal EMA docs leaked alongside the emails flag major objections on RNA integrity. Commercial batches clocking in at a measly 55% purity versus 78% in trials. That’s half the mRNA molecules potential chopped up untested for safety. The Raportur’s report blasts the specs as two laks, allowing up to 50% fragmentation without proper risk data. Yet, under Vanderion’s whip, objections melted away. By December 21st, 2020, Pfizer coughs up additional data and boom, CHMP recommendation. Coincidence or coordinated choreography. Now, let’s zoom out to the players. Vander Lion isn’t operating in a vacuum. Enter the lobbyists, the shadowy puppeteers of Brussels. Fizer, that behemoth raking in $36 billion from vaccines in 2021 alone, didn’t just knock on doors, they kicked them down. Leaked advanced purchase agreements show indemnity clauses shielding Fizer from liability, buried in redacted versions the commission dribbled out. Member states left holding the bag, footing bills for unused doses worth 4 billion in waste, as Politico exposed last year. And Vander Lion, she’s the conductor.

Her private texts with Borla, now ruled public documents, allegedly sealing the € 35 billion mega deal outside official channels.

No steering board oversight, no minutes, just personal diplomacy, as she Koy told the New York Times in 2021. This isn’t incompetence, it’s a pattern. Flashback to Vander Lion’s days as German defense minister. The 2019 consultant scandal, leaked audit reports showing irregular hires, deleted emails, external firms billing millions for ghost work. Sound familiar? Fast forward to Fizergate. The Ombbudsman in 2022 calls out maladministration for not searching those texts. The commission claims they don’t exist. Then in 2024, Belgian prosecutors probe interference in public functions, destruction of SMS, corruption, and conflict of interest. By April, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, EPO, takes the reigns, a rare escalation for intraEU crimes. And 2025, that court smackdown forces a comprehensive search, but whispers from insiders say the phones changed. The messages accidentally wiped. Convenient, no. The backstory thickens with hidden motives. Why the obsession with centralization? Vanderion rode the vaccine wave to reelection in 2024. Her second term, a coronation on co triumphs. But critics like the Greens and left in Parliament see a power grab, ignoring member states wasn’t oversight. It was strategy. Emails show Vander Lions strongarming health ministers to tow the CMA line. Sidelining voices from Hungary’s Orban to Italy’s draggy era holdouts who wanted tailored rollouts. Equity, she preached. But at what cost? Billions overpaid. Batches with purity issues fast-tracked. And now in 2025, excess doses rotting in warehouses as Europe grapples with longco fallout and trust erosion. By the way, if you’re gripping your seat as we uncover how one woman’s texts could torch the commission’s credibility, smash that like button and subscribe to EU Insider. We’re the only channel dissecting these leaks without the Brussels spin, your front row seat to the unraveling. And drop a comment. Resignation now or too late. Your thoughts fuel the fire. Now the fury ignites. Enter the European Parliament. That fractious beast Vander Lion barely tamed in her confirmation votes. By mid 2025 postc court ruling, it’s a powder cake. The left’s Manon Aubrey thunders. This opacity amounts to corruption at the highest levels. Transparency International hails the verdict as a landmark, but MEPs go further. Demands for a full inquiry echo through Strasburg. A July censure motion fails, but barely. Vander Lion survives by razor thin margin. Her EP allies twisting arms. Yet the cracks show. Independent MEPs backed by Belgian plaintiff Frederick Baldin, who’s suing her personally, file criminal complaints. Public morality shattered, his letter blasts, urging the EP to yank her candidacy. And the consequences, oh, they’re seismic. Trust in the EU plummets. Euro barometer polls in October 2025 show approval dipping below 40%, the lowest since Brexit tremors. Member states rebel. Poland and Hungary block farm policy reforms, citing vaccine hypocrisy. Globally, it’s a gift to populists. Trump 2.0 tweets EU’s pharma queen exposed. While China’s state media smirks at Western cronyism Economically, the 4 billion waste is just the tip. Lawsuits from overpaid contracts loom. taxpayers footing the bill for a deal that prioritized speed over savings. But dig deeper into the emails and the hidden agendas slither out. Those EMA leaks aren’t isolated. They’re threads in a web. Wathon’s notes hint at CMC issues glossed over. Chemistry and manufacturing controls that should have halted trials. Pfizer’s power points from November 26th meetings. They admit lowering purity thresholds to pass muster. Bonder Lions calls to ministers not persuasion but coercion ensuring no one peels off her article 52 paths that might expose the rush job. Lobbyist swarm. Pfizer’s Brussels army 140 strong funneled €3 million euros into influence pedaling in 2020 alone per EU transparency registers. Coordinated the email suggests yes. Vanderion’s team sinking with Borla’s overtures, bypassing the official negotiation board she herself established. Picture it. Late nights in the Burlemont. Vanderlayan’s phone buzzing with Borla’s emojis. Let’s make history. While EMA scientists sweat over fragmented RNA data, member states concerns dismissed as nationalist noise. France pushes for more Astroenica ignored. Spain begs for dose equity. Radio silence. It’s a thriller plot. The president as anti-hero, wielding power like a scalpel, carving out a legacy on the backs of hurried approvals and hushed descent. Fast forward to now, November 2025. The EPO probe deepens. Sources whisper indictments by year’s end. Parliament’s COVID committee reconvenes. Subpoenas flying. Bonder Lion’s State of the Union speech last month. A defiant tightroppe walk touting resilience while dodging Fizergate barbs. But insiders, those anonymous leaks we live for, murmur the unthinkable. Resignation isn’t if, but when. The texts will be her Waterlue. One EP staffer confides. With Macron’s France wobbling and Germany’s Schultz eyeing exits, her shield cracks. If this saga of deleted digits and desperate deals has you questioning every EU headline, hit subscribe right now. EU insider drops these bombshells weekly. No filter. Like if under Lion should step down and comment your wildest prediction, special prosecutor or snap elections. Let’s build this conversation. Your voice amplifies the expose. The political strategies here are masterclass in survival and hubris. Vander Lion bet on the pandemic’s fog to obscure her moves. Centralizing power under the team Europe banner. Backstory. Her 2019 ascent was greased by Merkel, but tainted by that defense scandal. Consultants vanishing like ghosts. Probes fizzling. Fisergate echoes it. Texts as the new lost emails. Motives legacy sure, but also the revolving door. Post commission big pharma boards beckon Borla’s inner circle a golden ticket. Consequences ripple outward. Policy failures. Vaccine overstock haunts budgets. While under scrutinized batches fuel antivax fires, corruptions chill. If the president elites with impunity, what hope for minnows? The empire’s walls. Those gleaming EU institutions now echo hollow. Member states once supplicants sharpen knives. Orbin’s media feasts on Brussels betrayal. As pressure mounts, the whispers turn to roars. November’s parliament pleenery looms. A vote on the inquiry could force disclosures, drag Borla back to testify. EPO’s no bluff. Their 2024 takeover signals teeth. Vander Lion’s allies fracture. Maloney’s ECR flirts with abstensions. Greens sharpen censure drafts. It’s a house of cards teetering on those elusive texts. And here’s the gut punch. In a fresh leak just days ago, unverified but circulating in Strasburg chats and email chain surfaces. Vander Lion to AIDS contain the narrative. The deal saves lives. Saves lives or saves face. The fury boils. Mips from 12 groups sign a no confidence petition. 200 strong. Full inquiry or full collapse. They chant. Folks, if unraveling this web of whispers and wipes has your pulse racing, you’re not alone. Subscribe to EU Insider for the Unvarnished Truth. Next week, we hunt the missing billions. Like, share, comment. What’s your take on the indemnity clauses? Your engagement keeps the light on these secrets. Toward the end, the suspense coils like a spring. Will the commission appeal the ruling, delaying doom? Or does Vander Lion, ever the strategist, pivot to reform? Insiders bet on flight a graceful exit before indictments land. But the empire, it’s bleeding credibility, one leak at a time. Policy paralysis grips Brussels. Enlargement talks stall as candidates cry, “Do as we say, not as you do.” Global relations fracture. US Pharma laughs while WHO tiptoes around EU lessons learned. This isn’t just Vander Lion’s fall. It’s Europe’s mirror reflecting a union built on sand. The leaked emails aren’t inc. They’re indictments of haste over health, power over people. In the end, as the gavl falls and the inquiries multiply, one truth endures. Empires don’t crumble quietly. Vanderion’s secret world is exposed. Her throne wobbling. Will she jump or be pushed? The clock ticks. Brussels holds its breath. Thank you for joining this descent into the dark. Stay vigilant. Stay subscribed. Until next time, question everything. This is EU insider exposing the unexposed.

Share

To become a monthly supporter of the international prosecution effort, visit NurembergHearing.org/donate - Every dollar goes directly to legal action, not only administration. We’ve proven we can win. Help us prove we can finish what we started. Call me Dustin Bryce - US +1 323-244-2960 for help with partnerships and sponsorships

Donate To Nuremberg Hearing Project

Leave a comment