Interest of Justice

Esty
2d

Many thanks, this sounds like the cracks are beginning to show.

Lewis Coleman's avatar
Lewis Coleman
2d

I have regarded the idea of mRNA vaccines to be preposterous from the very start. Here’s why:

1. How can the immune system detect mRNA and DNA that it cannot reach? Viral RNA is protected within the viral “capsid” which consists of protein. Bacterial DNA and RNA is enclosed within bacterial cell walls.

2. All DNA and RNA consists of only four “nucleotides” that are chemically distinct from proteins. The only difference between human DNA or RNA and that of a sea slug is the SEQUENCE of the nucleotides that encodes genetic information. The nucleotide sequences that encode genetic information have thus far defied human understanding. How the heck is the immune system supposed to discern the difference? It is far more likely that the immune mechanism detects proteins unique to viral capsids and bacterial cell walls.

3. All successful vaccines are derived from proteins purified from the viral capsid or bacterial cell walls. There has never been a successful vaccine derived from nucleotides, including the fake COVID and bird flu vaccines.

4. Even if the immune system could identify nucleotides, how could it to attack the nucleotides protected within their enclosing capsids and cell walls?

5. There is no convincing evidence that the mRNA COVID fake vaccines provide any useful protection from anything. On the contrary, they CAUSE the very COVID contagion they are supposed to prevent as well as nearly every form of disease known to medicine!!!

6.The reason the COVID vaccines were never tested is they were never intended to function as vaccines. They don't protect anyone from anything. They are products of military "germ warfare" research that are designed to be weapons of mass murder.

7.The recently discovered Mammalian Stress Mechanism (MSM) confers treatments that promise to neutralize the weaponized virus and abolish its deadly effects.

www.stressmechanism.com

