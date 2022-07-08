Is the Pfizer safe and effective facade crumbling?

Is rule of law making a comeback?

Pfizer and the Uruguay Health Authorities LOST and have just 3 days to appeal…. What new nonsense will the MSP and Pfizer come up with?

If you click the links below and see the Latin news, you will find there is a lot of media hype going against the Judges wisdom….

The Media is freaking out in Uruguay to cover for Pfizer and say it’s dangerous NOT to give it to babies. The media says the Judge is flat wrong.

The Judge is a strong man for being unwavering in the face of so much momentum towards injecting the youth. We are proud of him for his tough stance and fidelity to rule of law.

THE PFIZER DOOMSDAY CLOCK RESETS?

Judge gave 3 days to appeal. Tick tock…. This case is a BIG deal.

We are pretty sure Pfizer doesn’t have the requested data or list of 15 specific answers ORDERED and allegedly confidential that it will take to convince the Judge to change his mind. It is obscene to have a secret biomedical research contract, held secret by policy, although NOT a state secret - which is the only legal way to be confidential!

Sorry Pfizer, this appeal in 3 days is doomed to fail and all countries will follow suit to demand accountability. Secret contracts sound fishy and untrustworthy.

Humanity does not approve of giving our children to be experimented on in secret contracts. Sheesh!

The timeline of truth is escalating in intensity, density and manifestation on earth. It’s coming. Restoration of the great rule of law. Watch for it!.

Here is a verbatim English translation of todays news from:

Sources from the Ministry of Public Health indicated to Telemundo that the portfolio will appeal the decision of the Justice.

The judge of the Administrative Litigation Court (TCA) Alejandro Recarey ordered this Thursday at noon to suspend the vaccination against the coronavirus for children between the ages of five and 13 after an appeal filed by the lawyer Maximiliano Dentone.

Sources from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) indicated to Telemundo that the portfolio will appeal the decision of the Justice, but in the meantime it will abide by Recarey's ruling.

The Secretary of State chaired by Daniel Salinas issued an urgent statement in which he stresses that "each of the decisions made regarding vaccination were based on the available scientific evidence" and based on "the suitability, experience and trajectory of the members of the National Vaccine Advisory Commission, the ad-hoc group, the GACH (Honorary Scientific Advisory Group) and the scientific community.

These actors, indicated the MSP, "determined based on multiple studies that the administered vaccines are safe and effective."

Telemundo found that at noon this Thursday in the vaccination clinics, children were no longer vaccinated.

The ruling orders the "immediate suspension of vaccinations against SARS-CoV-2 for children under 13 years of age." This will be "under penalty of contempt."

More than half of the children between the ages of five and 13 have already been vaccinated in Uruguay. According to official information, 53% of minors in this age group received at least one dose, while 79% of adolescents between 12 and 14 years old have received their first Pfizer vaccine.

Recarey had instructed the Presidency of the Republic and the MSP to “present extensive details of the content of the reference pediatric Pfizer vaccines, as stated in the purchase contract, verbatim; or, if applicable, that it expresses whether the confidentiality expressly reaches this detail”, according to what the Judicial Power indicated.

The judge requested this Wednesday the declaration of the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, in response to the appeal filed by Dentone, who requested the suspension of the inoculation against Covid-19 in minors.

Part of the information requested by the ampro appeal to which Recarey gave rise implied that the government disclosed the contracts it sealed with the different companies that sold doses to the country.

However, in the brief presented to the Justice by the MSP and the Presidency of the Republic, it is ensured that it is impossible to respond to this request, since these documents have a confidentiality clause that does not allow the Uruguayan State to disclose them.

This Thursday the MSP made public the answers of Minister Salinas to the 18 questions that the judge formulated. Heads of the Presidency, the State Health Services Administration (ASSE) and the MSP have appeared before the judicial headquarters, in order to provide information about the contracts with the laboratories that sold doses to Uruguay and the composition of the vaccines.

On Wednesday, the day of the first hearing, the MSP and the Presidency accused Judge Recarey of not being impartial and maintained that "he should excuse himself from participating" in the process. However, the magistrate did not grant the request. "There is no logical thread that leads us to think that a judge who wants clarity to rule, is therefore only partial," Recarey said, as reported by the Judiciary on Wednesday

Sources:

https://www.teledoce.com/telemundo/nacionales/se-suspende-la-vacunacion-contra-el-covid-19-para-ninos-de-entre-5-y-13-anos-por-fallo-del-juez-recarey/

https://www.elobservador.com.uy/nota/justicia-dio-lugar-al-amparo-y-suspendio-la-vacunacion-en-ninos-menores-de-13-anos-20227712847

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