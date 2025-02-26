Share

We were just about going to post the governments reply to our Stop Covid Vaccines Now/Nuremberg Hearing cases with Sasha Latypova, Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Janci Lindsay and Dr. Leisha Martin, but we decided that this post should probably be sent out first to get everyone into the climate of what we are up against, and how it’s all being examined in the public sphere to bring these issues of a functioning judiciary to light.

Stay tuned, it’s a really interesting and important legal situation, with multiple legal cases and angles very far underway.

Support Stop Covid Vaccines Now

IoJ is very proud to be an official partner with the Open Justice program, CONAMAJ. We are tasked to help Costa Rica Judiciary restore Transparency, Accountability and reduce the backlog of cases, the #1 concern of Costa Rican’s when polled! Any ideas welcome! Leave a comment

What do you do when it’s ALL RIGGED?

U.N. TO THE “RESCUE” TO SAVE OUR JUDICIAL SYSTEMS? Shady Situation!

The Special Rapporteur of the United Nations (UN), Margaret Satterthwaite (resume and photo below), sent Costa Rica a note in which she expressed her concern about what she considers to be the lack of independence of the judiciary. What’s going on? IoJ has filed many cases and can FULLY ATTEST TO THE INACTIVITY OF THE DAMN PROSECUTOR. ITS HARD NOT TO CALL HIM EITHER CORRUPT OR LAZY, CERTAINLY NEGLIGENT, ONLY PROSECUTING 4.5% OF CASES FILED. The President is pissed and says the Prosecutor is allowing IMPUNITY for criminals by not prosecuting criminal cases. UN gets in on this and freaks out.

Let’s get into it, the saga is underway:

The President is really outspoken about the broken judicial and criminal systems here in Costa Rica… U.N. says he needs to tone it down because his opinion stated publicly is the problemo… (Wait! Wasn’t U.N. supposed to defend free opinion? Is United Nations claiming that Member State Presidents unable to exercise that right to expose potential corruption in the Judiciary?)

Jan 31: President Chaves calls Prosecutor “intimidator” and yells for him to “show decency and resign”.

This is the same LAZY ASS Prosecutor who is failing to move our criminal complaints forward… He is like Mengele’s bodyguard, and will not even finish investigating because he is so biased and convinced we are wrong. He should resign!

UN Special Rapporteur Warns Costa Rica Judicial Independence is at Risk

Important to note that she has served as a human rights consultant and advising expert to the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and two UN Special Rapporteurs...

February 8, 2025

Lindsay Fendt/The Tico Times

The Special Rapporteur of the United Nations (UN), Margaret Satterthwaite, sent Costa Rica a note in which she expressed her concern about what she considers to be the lack of independence of the judiciary. Satterthwaite pointed out that there is interference from the Executive Branch in matters that only concern the legislative branch. According to the official document issued by the UN, President Rodrigo Chaves “would have generated growing tension and persecution towards the judiciary and undermined judicial independence through verbal attacks.” The report highlighted that President Chaves has unfoundedly questioned the “impartiality of the judicial system” and has made several insinuations when he disagrees with a particular decision. “These public statements, made during weekly press conferences, would be contributing to an environment of confrontation and mistrust, negatively affecting the stability of justice,” the document mentioned. [IoJ has to interrupt to put this into context what U.N. is saying above: To explain, we copied the actual text the link above is referring to: Costa Rica has introduced a new bill, the “Law of the Disciplinary Regime of the Judiciary,” developed in collaboration with the United States. This proposed law would regulate the misconduct of judicial officials, including the creation of a dedicated court to sanction disciplinary violations by these officials. The draft was developed with the assistance of the National Center for State Courts, and the U.S. Embassy’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs also contributed to the initiative. “This initiative is critical in combating corruption and strengthening public confidence in Costa Rica’s justice system,” said U.S. Ambassador Cynthia Telles. The Ambassador further explained that this new code aims to create a more effective justice system, anchored in the consolidation of a robust disciplinary regime within the judiciary. It also ensures that mechanisms for applying justice will meet the highest standards of transparency and international best practices, while respecting the rights of judicial officials. Porfirio Sanchez, one of the magistrates involved in the proposal, noted that the draft introduces reforms in several key areas, including the collection of evidence and procedures for administrative investigations. The proposed regulation defines two categories of offenses: minor and serious. It also consolidates 38 separate conduct violations currently dispersed across various regulations into a single law. “Serious misconduct would be punishable by up to six months of suspension or dismissal without employer liability, while minor offenses could result in suspensions of up to three months,” Sanchez explained. Magistrate Jorge Leiva added that the draft law explicitly addresses key judicial principles, including judicial independence, the principle of legality, the presumption of innocence, impartiality, and the right to a free and fair trial in disciplinary matters. The bill, which must be approved by the Legislative Assembly, would be the first law of its kind in the region.] Now back to the official U.N. article: As noted by Satterthwaite, this would be “incompatible with international standards on fair trials that establish that the judiciary must function without restrictions, undue influence, pressure, or threats.” For the UN, this is an extremely delicate issue that must be given great importance, as the manifestations against the Supreme Court of Justice by high-ranking figures jeopardize the public perception of the judiciary and, therefore, the administration of justice. The UN Special Rapporteur has asked the Government of Costa Rica for information on measures taken to ensure judicial independence and compliance with international standards in the appointment of judges. She requested additional comments regarding allegations of threats to judicial independence, actions to ensure that judicial appointments meet international standards, strategies to safeguard judicial independence in accordance with the Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary, and actions to ensure that judges can perform their work in a safe environment free from intimidation. The Costa Rican Judiciary Association (ACOJUD) believes that international concern about the situation in Costa Rica should be taken seriously and demands clear answers from the government. By Tico Times

Who is the U.N. RApporteur Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite concerned?

Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite © Thomas: Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau

Ms. Margaret Satterthwaite was appointed as United Nations Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers by the Human Rights Council in October 2022. Professor Satterthwaite is an international human rights scholar and practitioner with decades of experience in the field. She is a Professor of Clinical Law at New York University School of Law, where she directs the Global Justice Clinic and serves as a faculty director of the Robert and Helen Bernstein Institute for Human Rights and the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice. Her scholarship has focused on access to justice, legal empowerment, and methodological innovation in human rights, among other topics, and she has published several edited volumes and dozens of articles and book chapters. Professor Satterthwaite has worked with individuals and communities seeking to realize their rights around the world, including in Guyana, Haiti, Kenya, Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Uganda, the United States, and Yemen. She has litigated in international and domestic fora, including the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Professor Satterthwaite graduated magna cum laude from NYU School of Law. She clerked for a US Court of Appeals judge and subsequently for judges of the International Court of Justice. She has worked for a variety of human rights organizations, including Amnesty International USA, where she co-founded and then directed the organization’s program to defend the human rights of those persecuted on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity. She also worked with Street Law, Human Rights First, and the Haitian Truth and Justice Commission. She has also served as a human rights consultant and advising expert to the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and two UN Special Rapporteurs. She has been a member of the boards of directors of several human rights organizations, including Amnesty International USA, the Global Initiative on Economic and Social Rights, the International Service for Human Rights, and Digital Democracy. More details are available in Professor Satterthwaite’s full curriculum vitae.

Share

Support Stop Covid Vaccines Now

Related Reading:

It was the LAST President Young Global Leader ushering in the so called vax!

All donations are non profit and used to continue the Great Work of covid accountability. Right now we wish to make the final payment to our Attorney team to fight the global governments legally and to get into the right courts to stop covid vaccines NOW. IoJ is in need of support and still needs your help to finish the job! Until they are held accountable, no one is safe!!!

Support Stop Covid Vaccines Now

Leave a comment