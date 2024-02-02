Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Angela's avatar
Angela
Feb 2, 2024

When you can't tell him from her, how you going to fake it?

AND

When the lines blur every boy and girl

He must have also been referring to the trans movement.

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Joni's avatar
Joni
Feb 2, 2024

Holy shit😳No wonder he was so tormented!

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