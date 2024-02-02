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“New World” is an electronic-funk track from Prince’s 1996 album Emancipation. Originally titled “Love 4 1 Another,” the song was intended to be the b-side to Prince’s independently-released single “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World.” (Warner Bros. Records refused to allow Prince to release two new tracks on his own, so he removed “New World” and created a driving electronic remix of “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” using many of the same synths and drum loops.)

Prince had largely eschewed synthesizers and drum machines in the ‘90s; “New World” was one of his early experimentations with creating electronic dance music utilizing upgraded computers and gear. In 1995, a year before the song’s release, his then-wife Mayte said that Prince was working on “a techno album.” That project never emerged, but many of the tracks intended for it wound up on the back third of Emancipation.

Befitting the “futuristic” sounds Prince was creating, he wrote lyrics inspired by two classic novels of dystopian science fiction: Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, which features mood-altering pills and genetic modification, and George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, about a future in which humanity’s every move is watched and tracked. In addition, the song’s unease was also informed by Prince’s anxiety after the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

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Lyrics To The Song:

[Intro]

New world

New world

New world

New world



[Verse 1]

When the sharpest vibration

Saves you from obliteration

The intelligence of your bed reacts

Covering you head to toe with an air-filled sack



[Chorus]

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love for one another

New world

Love for one another

New world



[Verse 2]

When you wanna find some isolation

But the tracker you got from vaccination (Keeps playing)

Keeps playing "You'll Never Walk Alone" (Over and over)

They're always listening, especially on the phone

[Chorus]

When the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love for one another

New world

Love for one another

New world



[Interlude]

Wait a minute

New world



[Verse 3]

Did you hear about the new pill? It feels like sex

Guaranteed to thrill with no ill side-effects

A pill that will stop the wrinkles, a pill that will stop the pain

A pill that will make a baby never seek political gain

What's it all for when you can alter biology?

Who or what, then my friend, will you and I be?

Who or what, then my friend, will you and I be?



[Verse 4]

When the sharpest vibration

Saves you from obliteration

When the melting pot stirs, how you going to take it?

When you can't tell him from her, how you going to fake it?

[Chorus]

Ooh, when the lines blur every boy and girl

How we gonna make it in this brave new world?

Love for one another

New world, ooh

Love for one another

(Take it, fake it)

Love for one another

New world

New world

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