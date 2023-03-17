Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bandit's avatar
Bandit
Mar 17, 2023Edited

Ok, so, like many, many other times adults convince children to say what no one believes when it comes from the mouths of the adults. I know it's BS, you know it's BS, we're all adults, what is it you want me/us to do about it?

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Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
Mar 17, 2023

Money is the main driver of corruption!!

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