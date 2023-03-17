First, lets discuss the latest U.N. child climate star Greta, who started at age 12.

After her short story lets learn of the other U.N. child stars.

Greta Thunberg deletes 2018 tweet warning humans will go extinct if ‘climate’ isn’t fixed by 2023

In Thurnberg's 2018 tweet, she referenced an article in which a scientist claimed that if carbon emissions aren't immediately halted, 'the chance that there will be any permanent ice left in the Arctic after 2022 is essentially zero.'

Greta Thunberg. Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Tue Mar 14, 2023 - 2:19 pm EDT

(LifeSiteNews) —

In the now-deleted post from June 2018, Thunberg quoted an article from gritpost titled “Top Climate Scientist: Humans Will Go Extinct if We Don’t Fix Climate Change by 2023.”

“A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years,” Thunberg wrote.

Political commentator Jack Posobiec provided a screenshot of Thunberg’s deleted Tweet and wrote “Hi @GretaThunberg! Why did you delete this?”

Hi @GretaThunberg! Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/YRyrCje0L1 — No Bailouts Poso 🚫💰 (@JackPosobiec) March 11, 2023

Conservative author and political activist Brigitte Gabriel posted a separate screenshot of the same tweet on her Twitter account. “Greta Thunberg deleted this tweet because it exposes her for being a fraud,” Gabriel said. “Make sure the entire world sees it.”

Greta Thunberg deleted this tweet because it exposes her for being a fraud. Make sure the entire world sees it. pic.twitter.com/kEvuMiBS8D — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 11, 2023

The gritpost article to which Thunberg linked has also been deleted, but it can still be accessed through the web archive. In the piece, author Scott Alden quotes Harvard professor James Anderson, who claimed in 2018 that all Arctic sea ice would disappear if humans continue to emit carbon into the atmosphere in the next five years.

Gritpost quotes Anderson who said during a speech at the University of Chicago that “Recovery is all but impossible […] without a World War II-style transformation of industry—an acceleration of the effort to halt carbon pollution and remove it from the atmosphere, and a new effort to reflect sunlight away from the earth’s poles.”

He added that “this has to be done within the next five years,” and that “[t]he chance that there will be any permanent ice left in the Arctic after 2022 is essentially zero.”

Alarmist climate predictions have continuously been wrong

Dire climate predictions made by scientists, politicians, and climate activists have continuously been wrong in the past. For instance, the date for when the Arctic ocean will allegedly be ice-free has been moved back several times in recent decades. The website extinctionclock.org provides a list of alarmist climate predictions that have been proven spectacularly false over the past 50 years.

SOURCE here:

Second, here are more U.N. kid activists to further the climate fraud agenda:

Xiuhtezcatl Roske-Martinez

Feb 14, 2010

Xiuhtezcatl (pronounced ‘Shoe-Tez-Caht’) Roske-Martinez is on the front lines of climate change activism. Roske-Martinez is the youth director of Earth Guardians and has been a speaker on climate change at the United Nations General Assembly and the Rio+20 United Nations Summit. He also served on President Obama’s 2013 Youth Council, and was one of the 20 kids to take the US government to court for climate change in 2015. He gave his first speech at the age of six.

“When I was 5-years-old, I wanted to go to all the factories and shut them down with my little brother,” he said in that speech. “But once I turned six I realized that it was us that were buying from the factories.”

Felix Finkbeiner

Feb 2, 2011

“Stop Talking, Start Planting”: Children fight for their future

Felix Finkbeiner, master child orator like Greta, speaks to the U.N. early 2011 and tells them “we know what you are doing!” Demands climate action through planting trees and lays out the UN Agenda 2030 -2050. Speech begins at 1 min 25 sec.

* only 41,793 views since first posted on Feb 2, 2011:

Felix speech (if you have a better transcription please send and we will update this)

“Your excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, fellow children and youth, we children want to talk about forests monkeys and mosquitoes thank you for giving us children a chance to speak here and thank you for making this year the International Year of forests because for our children forests are not only the livelihood of billions but for us children forests are our future if we children think about future then we should think about two main crisis the poverty crisis with 30,000 children dying of starvation every single day 30,000 children in an ER dying in an incredible rich world and the climate crisis with one part of the world rich part a small minority exhausting the most and the ones that already suffer will suffer even more in future which over understand that the adults know about everything about these crisis but we children don't understand why there's so little action we know that adults know exactly what challenges we have and they know the solutions to these challenges but we don't understand why there's so little action too many of discussions physical and virtual which over often discussed why there's so little action and we ended with three possible reasons for this the first reason might be the perception of future for most adults future seems to mean 20 30 or even 40 years but for us children 2100 is still in our lifetime and for most adults or for adults it's an academic question if the sea level rise with one two or three centimeters or seven meters until two the end of this century but for many of us children it's a question of survival another reason why there's so little action on the sides of the adult might be that many adults seem to hide behind the climate skeptics the ones that say there is no climate crisis we children also often discussed about that topic but for all these people we have an answer if we follow the scientists that tell us there is a crisis and if we act and in 20 years we find out they they were wrong then we didn't do any mistake but if we follow the skeptics and don't do anything and in 20 years we find out that they were wrong it will be too late to save our future my friend once told me a third possible reason a third way to explain the behavior of the adults if you let a monkey choose if he wants one banana now or six bananas later the monkey always chooses the one banana now from this analysis we children understood we cannot trust that the dolls alone will save our future we have to take our future in our own hands to that we children often make consultations we often discussed what we have to do in an hour most recent consultation we asked ourselves what would we do if we were the heads of government and we ended with a very simple three-point plan the first point is carbon to the museum which means that we have to go down to zero emissions until 2050 and the great thing about this is that all the technology we need for serial emissions already excess our second point is that is we need to bring poverty into the museum through climate justice we have to accept that if we don't want to go over the another two degrees limit then we have a limited budget of co2 we can exhaust that we have to accept this budget we of co2 we can still emit a six hundred billion tons so 600 billion tons divided through next 40 years and the world's population which will soon be 10 billion people is one and a half ton it's per person per year and who wants more pays more to the ones that exhaust less and the third point which children found is trees trees and forests we have to protect the forests there already existing forests we have to keep the rain forests from disappearing and in addition we have to plant trees it is now more than four years ago that we children started to plant for the planet children initiative panting 1 million trees in each country of the world it is also more than four years ago that van gali Matai standard started the billion tree campaign it is now time that we work together we combine our forces old and young rich and poor and together we can plant a trillion trees we can start a trillion tree campaign um we children think that we can manage to plant a trillion trees in ten years the Americans made it to the moon in ten years the Chinese planted 2.7 billion trees in 2009 and to be honest a trillion trees is only 150 trees per person so we can manage to conclude we children have a campaign stop talking start planting with this campaign it's a very powerful campaign to spread the message to all people of the world this is our campaign we can use this campaign together and to end I want to give a message to all children of the world we children are the majority or on this on this wall we can make a difference and never forget one mosquito cannot do anything against the Rhino but a thousand mosquitoes can make a Rhino change its direction”.

Severn Cullis-Suzuki

1992 EARTH SUMMIT

At the 1992 Earth Summit in Rio, 12-year-old Severn Cullis-Suzuki urged the world to save the planet. Now, the Canadian is a fervent supporter of Greta Thunberg, a "powerful" force who's holding world leaders to account.

Greta Thunberg during her speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York. image credit: Vimeo

"I'm only a child and I don't have all the solutions, but I want you to realise, neither do you!" Cullis-Suzuki told heads of state and government in the Brazilian city, adding: "If you don't know how to fix it, please stop breaking it!"

Twenty-seven years later, her words could be those of Greta, the young Swedish climate activist who took the podium at the UN on Monday and accused world leaders of having "stolen (her) dreams and (her) childhood with (their) empty promises", for the sake of "fairy tales of eternal economic growth."

Has anything changed in the years between Rio and New York?

"Why were the next decades the most destructive? It's about governance. Why do we do all these agreements, and not apply them?" asks Cullis-Suzuki in a phone interview with AFP.

She lives in Haida Gwaii, off British Columbia's coast where she lives with her husband, a member of the indigenous Haida community, and their two sons.

"Now we have climate change that very much affects everyone, and we don't have the time to wait another generation," the 39-year-old warns.

Cullis-Suzuki attributes the personal attacks on Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old with Asperger's syndrome, to the fact that adults feel threatened by a child holding them accountable.

"She's powerful. She's shaming these leaders. And as she's calling for a revolution, of course she's getting pushback. They try to silence her," she says.

"She's a 16-year-old child who says: The emperor has no clothes."

"This young girl whom people are making fun of her appearance... I hope she has spiritual and personal support."

After Rio, Cullis-Suzuki joined the commission of the Earth Charter, an international declaration of fundamental values aimed at "building a just, sustainable, and peaceful global society in the 21st century."

She went on to study ecology, evolutionary biology and ethnobotany, and advised former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at the World Summit on Sustainable Development in Johannesburg in 2002.

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