Pandemic LAWS are abound in US and Canada… Well globally, let’s face it.

Speaking of pandemic laws which could come into full force after ratified by a Senate: Let’s talk about poor Canada who is currently in a rush against the clock to stop their Senate from making a draconian Pandemic Bill into law.

IF you are in Canada, we made you all 3 forms to rebut the Pandemic Bill

Sign Here: https://interestofjustice.org/rejectcanadianbillc-293

The freedom movement people are currently supporting Canada to eliminate the PPR Bill from the senate, but at the same time they are promoting the United States to initiate and promulgate a Pandemic Treaty Bill in the United States Senate?

Something does not make sense here. Let’s put our thinking caps on:

THE WHO PANDEMIC TREATY IS COMING TO U.S.?

Can or WILL the US Senate block the WHO Pandemic Treaty if adopted by the end of the year or by WHA78 next May? A new Bill 1425 that just passed the House on September 11, 2024 is riding on that gamble.

A friend, supporter and reader of IoJ, let’s call him “G” was asked if he trusts Senators to vote NO on the Treaty. He replied: “Senators will be bribed, even though many have one foot in the grave…maybe their families threatened.”

IOJ finds it hard to disagree!

IOJ almost posted misinformation going around from some groups and are very glad we actually do the preparation to READ the stuff going around in order to give you our often unpopular, but honest and humble views in the spirit of truth and discernment!

LET’S DISSECT THE CRAZIEST BILL:

September 11, 2024, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1425, the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act, and we are very concerned that if passed, it will ensure that the United States has the full ability to enter into the WHO pandemic agreement with the WHO on pandemic preparedness, and make it full blown law passed by the legislative branch, by first getting the constitutionally required advice and consent from the U.S. Senate. (which, to be clear, US Federal law is named as part of law of the land in many Constitutions of States)

In our opinion, the Bill is HIGHLY UNLIKELY to pass Senate soon, because it says many crazy false presumptions of viral transmissibility being purposefully hidden by the Chinese and is extremely biased. Furthermore it is written with many odd contradictory or sneaky wordings, bizarre loopholes, doublespeak and it informs the Senate precisely why they have no power over the IHR, a sole executive agreement! We will show why we say this below!

U.S. H.R. 1425, in our view, which is likely to be unpopular as usual, is a literary abomination and fantastical series of unproven presumptions, which outrageously affirms the false narrative of pandemic lies and even worse, if Senate agrees, it would give Senate powers to re-delegate US sovereign decision making to WHO in treaty form. This Bill would go so far as to allow the Senate to ratify the Pandemic Treaty into law, making WHO DG Tedros King of United States if this passes.

What would we do if the US Senate actually threw a curve ball and insanely used this new power derived from this new Bill to usher in the WHO Pandemic agreement as a treaty? Crazier things have happened when gambling on global governance structures coming into domestic law like this. US ALREADY agrees to global governance under UN & WHO, so why does anyone trust the Senate to reject this WHO pandemic treaty scheme?

Don’t worry, in typical IOJ fashion we go through it all below - at least what we see as points to take note of and worthy of showing you all in plain view!

If H.R.1425 ever passes and makes the Pandemic Treaty an instrument that is agreed by the US Senate to be ratified it could create long standing binding laws that would cede rather than strengthen sovereignty and ultimately could GIVE WHO SPURIOUS PANDEMIC GUIDANCE CONSTITUTIONAL STANDING IN US LAW!… WTF?

Do we REALLY want a sovereign body like the US Senate agreeing to the ratifying of a TREATY WITH W.H.O. WHICH WOULD ESSENTIALLY BE AGREEING TO RE-DELEGATE OUR US SOVEREIGN HEALTH DECISION MAKING, BY FORCING CONFORMITY WITH THE GLOBAL AGENDAS?

Talk about the WORST thing a country could EVER do is let their Senate have the power to ratify a Treaty for pathogen sharing and profiteering. It’s a racket and growing daily, with Diplomats doing pandemic deals in the name of global health and safety. But they would never allow it, right? Are you crazy? They could easily totally allow it. We trust NO GOVERNMENT body, no Senate, NONE. Wake up!

Keep in mind that many, if not all, countries fully affirm pandemic preparedness and response measures of WHO and affirm global health governance as TOTALLY constitutional…. What you may see as unconstitutional they see as perfectly fine. UMMMM so this is pretty freaky to ever give this much power to Senate in our view.

TO SAVE OUR SOVEREIGN NATIONS IT SEEMS YOU WOULD WANT TO FIRST NULLIFY THE IHR, THEN THE TREATY IF IT EVER PASSES… WE WOULD HOPE IT STAYED UNDER EXECUTIVE AGREEMENT - EASIER TO NULLIFY.

BIG Truth!

Below is directly from the US Congress government site and whilst it speaks of “ any convention or agreement on pandemic-related issues reached by the World Health Assembly (WHA) pursuant to a specified negotiating body”.

H.R.1425 — 118th Congress (2023-2024), the bill which passed on 9 11 because the useless eliters love numerology, makes it clear it’s ONLY specifically applied to the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

This bill is expressly NOT applicable to the IHR or any other instrument (the title is very deceptive by saying “any pandemic agreement” but the body is strict and clear it only applies to the Pandemic Treaty negotiated by the WHO Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB). ABUNDANT and ubiquitous misinformation is saying this bill could apply to IHR - NO IT CANNOT. - IOJ reality check - we READ it and are telling you, whoever says that, is flat wrong and selling hopium and wild dreams.

Let’s discuss the House of Representatives passing a bill on 9 11…

H.R. 1425, the “The No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Consent” Act

Reported to House (08/30/2024)

No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act

Short overview on Congress site: This bill [which passed House on 9 11, 2024] establishes that any convention or agreement on pandemic-related issues reached by the World Health Assembly (WHA) pursuant to a specified negotiating body shall be deemed to be a treaty requiring the advice and consent of the Senate.

Specifically, this bill applies to any international instrument negotiated by the intergovernmental negotiating body established by the WHA in December 2021 to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

Don’t believe the hype! Read YOURSELF!

The Act is about a SINGLE treaty. Yes - it is to bring ONLY the Pandemic Treaty Accord, Act, (CA+), Agreement to the Senate.

From what we can read it is clearly NOT ABOUT THE IHR AMENDMENTS WHICH MUST STILL BE PROPERLY ANNULLED before they cure in 8 months!

First, we think it’s wise to not listen to people describe dense laws and tell you to call in to request they are passed without going through the Bill line by line.

“Leaders misleading is a TRAVESTY” - TRUTH WINS! - IOJ Let’s do this together and we will show its NOT about IHR as many are telling you. IOJ will lay out the many reasons we think it’s a TROJAN HORSE TRAP that outrageously provides the justification for and also would strengthen the IHR.

IOJ HIGHLIGHTED POINTS OF MAJOR CONCERN - DOWNLOAD & REVIEW

No Who Without Senate Act Bills 118hr1425rh 174KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Currently the IHR and Pandemic Treaty are executive agreements:

What is one way that executive agreements differ from treaties? A treaty requires approval by two thirds of the Senate; an executive agreement does not.

An executive agreement is an agreement between the heads of government of two or more nations that has not been ratified by the legislature as treaties are ratified. Executive agreements are considered politically binding to distinguish them from treaties which are legally binding. Reversing an executive agreement is so much easier than a treaty, so we are failing to see the benefit of wanting the Senate to vote into making it a treaty (hoping it would be rejected, but gambling), and possibly getting stuck with the Pandemic Accord as a Treaty that can’t be undone rather than executive agreement, which the next president or good lawsuits could override and get rid of…

Dear IOJ, WHY do you care about pandemic preparedness and response?

Well dear reader, IOJ has a big role in pandemic preparedness and response!

We are one of around 150 “interested and relevant stakeholders in pandemic preparedness and response” as recognized by the WHO INB when we spoke at the only two pandemic treaty hearings April and September 2022 to protest the very same WHO pandemic treaty that this Bill is about. Small world right? This hits right at home for us and our work.

IOJ, being very driven to prevent this exact impending Pandemic Treaty, actually are very proud to say we SKIPPED the Geneva parties at the end of May through June 1st 2024 and we WORKED OVERTIME with hardly any sleep during The World Health Organization’s World Health Assembly number 77 (WHA77) to try to stop the Pandemic Treaty in our own unique way.

IOJ does our own thing, which you need to understand was actually the only successful approach to the WHO pandemic treaty in the ENTIRE WORLD SO FAR.

We want to HUMBLY teach you all our unique multi prong approach of dissident diplomacy, so you can do the same, because this Bill 1425 that people are getting so excited about sure as FOOK ani’t saving the US republic, thats for damn sure!

In fact, as you will see, it unfortunately “proves” the very necessity of the IHR and the Pandemic Treaty. For those reasons we feel it SUCKS.

PUBLIC NOTICE: We will teach anyone with the real time and dedication to take this on our STRATEGY, because it was very tedious time consuming, hard diplomacy work, the opposite of activism, but as you can see, our strategy actually worked.

Look, we need to unite for the fight. People of Earth simply CAN’T allow the damn WHO Pandemic Treaty that will usher in pathogen sharing and non vaccine frenzy free for alls, but let’s get a grip here folks, we need a real strategy. This is a potential savior whilst ALSO laying the groundwork for a potential disaster.

(The reader)…"Well IOJ, so what’s your strategy then? Have you REALLY got room to tell me how to stop the Pandemic Treaty?”

Answer: Yes, sure, in that case, pull up a chair, this is just fricking AWESOME! We are hope personified. OPTIMISM BABY! You can’t bring us down to a place of doubt. We are POWERFUL CO-CREATORS! FAITH OF A MUSTARD SEED. MOVING HUGE MOUNTAINS!

On June 1, 2024 WHA77 when all other countries passed the consensus to extend WHO pandemic treaty negotiations Costa Rica’s Vice President sat up first after all the votes and literally quoted IoJ’s documents. Our work was quoted verbatim when Costa Rica FLAT REJECTED THE PANDEMIC TREATY. FOREVER. FIN DONE. IT’S OVER HERE. FOREVER. While ALL other countries still worry about the Pandemic Treaty we are not having it here in Costa Rica.

We did a MANDATE THE STATE campaign with serious duties laid out, risk reports and we WON.

IOJ DIRECTLY STOPPED THE PANDEMIC TREATY IN IT’S TRACKS HERE USING SERIOUS LAWS & LOVE & MAJOR TIME & PERSISTENCE

COSTA RICA REFUSES THE TREATY STILL ON THE TABLE IN ALL OTHER COUNTRIES AND DOESN’T EVEN KNOW THE DELEGATES TO GIVE US THEIR NAMES, BECAUSE THEY WANT NOTHING TO DO WITH IT! BAD ASS.

It is Genius Or Crazy That H.R. 1425, the “The No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Consent” Act Just Passed?

IOJ - not a fan. Can anyone else see through this BS?

Dear USA - please do not be like Canada - in USA the pandemic laws are under the executive power! We cannot have the Senate or Legislative branch be empowered to usher in pandemic laws - which could override other laws. We think they would LOVE to approve pandemic Acts and laws under a democrat regime, don’t you think? Maybe any regime would or could usher them in.

It bears repeating. Do you trust ANY Senate? We don’t, especially if Democrats gain majority. Whilst the US Bill may be passing during a majority Republican Senate, and whilst 26 Governors agree to shun WHO pandemic rules, if this passes it COULD result in disastrous Acts (currently executive branch) becoming LAWS by the Legislative branch. For us who seek to NULLIFY these executive acts, we pray they NEVER become law ratified by any Senate, therefore we would never give the senate the ability to approve the USA to ratify a treaty with WHO.

Does HR 1425 Really Apply To ALL Pandemic Acts, Or Just apply to the WHO Pandemic Treaty?

LET’S READ THE BILL VERBATIM BELOW TOGETHER IOJ PUBLIC SERVICE

A BILL H.R. 1425

To require any convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response reached by the World Health Assembly to be subject to Senate ratification.

Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, SECTION 1. SHORT TITLE.

This Act may be cited as the ‘‘No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty [SINGULAR] Without Senate Approval Act’’.

SEC. 2. FINDINGS.

Congress makes the following findings:

(1) On May 18, 2020, President Donald Trump sent a letter to World Health Organization (referred to in this Act as ‘‘WHO’’) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (referred to in this Act as the ‘‘Director-General’’), announcing that—

(A) United States contributions to WHO would be halted due its mismanagement of the COVID–19 outbreak [IOJ note - FALSE PRESUMPTION & BLAME] and its lack of independence from the People’s Republic of China; and

(B) the United States would withdraw from WHO if it did not commit to substantive improvements within 30 days.



(2) President Trump’s May 18 letter cited numerous instances of WHO mismanagement of the COVID–19 pandemic, including—

(A) unjustified delays informing member states about a potentially serious disease out- break in Wuhan, China; and

(B) repeated grossly inaccurate or misleading claims about the transmissibility of the virus and about the Government of China’s handling of the outbreak.

[IOJ note #1 - Above in bold and italics is the EXACT reason the International Health Regulations (IHR) was amended in 2005, and again 2024 June 1st, to force countries to cede sovereignty, bring in IHR focal points and so much more - See, the IHR was changed to bring in a duty to surveil and report infectious diseases - so this is EXACTLY why the global health pandemic SURVEILLANCE AND REPORTING AND RESPONSE law is presumed to be NEEDED - we can’t stand this tell tale shill language meant to justify rather than prevent pandemic international agreements, acts, treaties - BINDING OBLIGATIONS is the best term] Share Sponsor IOJ's Coffees To Work! [IOJ note #1a: This is so stupid. Who want’s a bill to be agreed upon by Senate based in such BS lies that China HID the fake pandemic by lying about the nature of transmissibility? No… China told the TRUTH - Was it not China who said it does NOT transmit? They studied half a million and showed covid is not transmissible. Its TRUE. WAKE UP. NO pandemic. Fin. Done. CHINA had the truth, but we need to blame them for the false story. We need to say they hid the transmissibility of WHAT? The isolated virus from their computers they gave Pfizer and pharma after the truth of non transmissibility was ignored and exchanged with media globally parroting lies and ubiquitously demonizing China and a fake virus pandemic? China was not the enemy, nor did they cause a lab leak and hide it. But they became opportunists and sold a computer model “Virus” after the world declared a pandemic, but had we listened to China, the whole story of a PHEIC pandemic would have been prevented right out of the gate. But, no, the pandemic peddlers always need a virus, a lab leak a culprit and a villain.]

(3) On June 30, 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo formally notified the United Nations of the United States decision to withdraw from WHO, which would have taken effect on July 6, 2021, under the terms of a joint resolution adopted by Congress on June 14, 1948 (Public Law 80–643; 62 Stat. 441).

(4) A [SINGULAR] Pew Research Center survey conducted in April and May 2020 indicated that 51 percent of Americans felt that WHO had done a poor or fair job in managing the COVID–19 pandemic.

[IOJ note #2 - Do you see how absurd and poorly written this is? 51% of Americans in one stupid study felt that WHO had done a poor -OR- “fair” job. So let’s re-read: “A majority of 51% of Americans allegedly feel WHO has done a fair job in managing “THE” [presuming its true] covid pandemic. - A “poor OR fair” job? REALLY?.. is this SERIOUS???]

(5) On January 20, 2021, President Joseph Biden sent United Nations Director-General Antonio Guterres a letter retracting the United States notice of withdrawal from WHO.

(6) On December 1, 2021, at the second special session of the World Health Assembly (referred to in this Act as the ‘‘WHA’’) decided—

(A) to establish an [SINGULAR] intergovernmental negotiating body (referred to in this section as the ‘‘INB’’) to draft and negotiate a WHO convention (referred to in this section as the ‘‘Convention’’), agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, with a view to adoption under Article 19 or any other provision of the WHO Constitution; and

(B) that the [SINGULAR] INB shall submit a progress report to the Seventy-sixth WHA and a working draft of the convention for consideration by the Seventy-seventh WHA, which is scheduled to take place beginning on March 18, 2024.

[IOJ note #3 - The INB is the body overseeing the Pandemic Treaty negotiations and all of the countries except Costa Rica have agreed to continue the negotiations.]

(7) On February 24, March 14 and 15, and June 6 through 8 and 15 through 17, 2022, the INB held its inaugural meeting at which the Director-General proposed the following 5 themes to guide the INB’s work in drafting the [SINGULAR] Convention:

(A) Building national, regional, and global capacities based on a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

(B) Establishing global access and benefit sharing for all pathogens, and determining a global policy for the equitable production and distribution of countermeasures.

(C) Establishing robust systems and tools for pandemic preparedness and response.

(D) Establishing a long-term plan for sustainable financing to ensure support for global health threat management and response systems.

(E) Empowering WHO to fulfill its mandate as the directing and coordinating authority on international health work, including for pan- demic preparedness and response.

[IOJ note #4 - above is about the Pandemic Treaty that multiple countries are currently trying to pass by the end of the year and all agree to decide by May 2025 WHA78 at the latest!]

(8) On July 18 through 22, 2022, the INB held its [SINGULAR] second meeting at which it agreed that the Convention would be adopted under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution and legally binding on the parties.

(9) On December 5 through 7, 2022, the INB held its [SINGULAR] third meeting at which it accepted a conceptual zero draft of the Convention and agreed to prepare a [SINGULAR] zero draft for consideration at the INB’s next meeting.

(10) In early January 2023, an [SINGULAR] initial draft of the Convention was sent to WHO member states in advance of its formal introduction at the fourth meeting of the INB, which is scheduled for February 27 through March 3, 2023. The [SINGULAR] draft includes broad and binding provisions, including rules governing parties’ access to pathogen genomic sequences and how the products or benefits of such access are to be distributed.

IOJ note #5 - DOES ANYONE ELSE CARE THAT THE SENATE SHOULD NEVER BE GIVEN POWER TO PUT PABS (pathogen access and benefit sharing) INTO LAW? Why are certain WHO opposition leaders telling the public this applies to IHR, which is totally false, and not explaining about how it can usher in PABS through the Pandemic Treaty if the Senate fails to prevent it and actually agrees to it? Below is the stupidest thing we have ever heard - because it perfectly sets up the Senate to REFUSE the Bill lol

(11) Section 723.3 of title 11 of the Department of State’s Foreign Affairs Manual states that when ‘‘determining whether any international agreement should be brought into force as a treaty or as an international agreement other than a treaty, the utmost care is to be exercised to avoid any invasion or compromise of the constitutional powers of the President, the Senate, and the Congress as a whole’’ and includes the following criteria to be considered when determining whether an international agreement should take the form of a treaty -OR- an executive agreement:

(A) ‘‘The extent to which the agreement involves commitments or risks affecting the nation as a whole’’.

(B) ‘‘Whether the agreement is intended to affect state laws’’.

(C) ‘‘Whether the agreement can be given effect without the enactment of subsequent legislation by the Congress’’.

(D) ‘‘Past U.S. practice as to similar agreements’’.

(E) ‘‘The preference of the Congress as to a particular type of agreement’’.

(F) ‘‘The degree of formality desired for an agreement’’.

(G) ‘‘The proposed duration of the agreement, the need for prompt conclusion of an agreement, and the desirability of concluding a routine or short-term agreement’’.

(H) ‘‘The general international practice as to similar agreements’’.

[IOJ note #6 - Above we find all the elements of the IHR, which is a sole executive agreement and its saying its CONSTITUTIONAL. Notably it also fits the Pandemic Treaty and its saying the Pandemic Treaty could be a SOLE EXECUTIVE AGREEMENT - OR- a treaty… which is precisely what it already was planed to be - a sole executive agreement which we would hope it STAYS rather than turns into a treaty. - IF we cant stop it everywhere like we did in Costa Rica, that is!] Share

SEC. 3. SENSE OF CONGRESS.

It is the sense of Congress that—

(1) a significant segment of the American public is deeply skeptical of the World Health Organization, its leadership, and its independence from the pernicious political influence of certain member states, including the People’s Republic of China;

[IOJ note #7 - Whilst IOJ leans toward this sentiment it is also equally true that a significant segment of American public does NOT feel this way about China - this is so incredibly biased it’s laughable and can’t possibly be passed into law]

(2) Congress strongly prefers that any agreement related to pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response adopted by the World Health Assembly pursuant to the work of the INB be considered a treaty requiring the advice and consent of the Sen- ate, with two-thirds of Senators concurring;

(3) the scope of the agreement which the INB has been tasked with drafting, as outlined by the Director-General, is so broad that any application of the factors referred to in section 2(11) will weigh strongly in favor of it being considered a treaty; [IOJ note - Please remember the scope says above that under these conditions it could be a treaty -OR- a sole executive agreement - NOT just a treaty - so why does Senate want to make it a treaty, when it’s already meeting the threshold to be a sole executive agreement?] and given the level of public distrust, any relevant new agreement by the World Health Assembly which cannot garner the two-thirds vote needed for Senate ratification should not be agreed to or implemented by the United States.

SEC. 4. ANY WORLD HEALTH AGENCY CONVENTION OR AGREEMENT OR OTHER INTERNATIONAL INSTRUMENT RESULTING FROM THE [SINGULAR] INTERNATIONAL NEGOTIATING BODY’S FINAL REPORT DEEMED TO BE A TREATY SUBJECT TO ADVICE AND CONSENT OF THE SENATE.

See the word “THE”, it’s SINGULAR - only referring to a SINGLE instrument, the INB’s Pandemic Treaty. People are saying this is also applicable to IHR, but it does not appear that way to us. Do you see only one thing it applies to, like we are seeing?

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, any convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response reached by the World Health Assembly pursuant to the recommendations, report, or work of the [SINGULAR] International Negotiating Body established by the second special session of the World Health Assembly is deemed to be a treaty that is subject to the requirements of article II, section 2, clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, which requires the advice and consent of the Senate, with two-thirds of Senators concurring.

end of Bill H.R. 1425

IOJ RANT OF THE DAY - THIS IS ODD TO US. NUFF SAID.

Share

Canadians please sign HERE if you have not already - we cannot let your Senate get together September 17 and pass the Pandemic Bill! The Canadian government is on the verge of passing legislation to create a Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act - A HUGE plan to overhaul Canadian law, affecting substantive rights, WITHOUT first having an official review and analysis of the response to COVID-19. The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024, with 164 votes in favour and 144 votes against. The Liberals, NDP, and Green Party all voted in favour of this new legislation, while the Conservative Party and Bloc Quebecois voted against it. Bill C-293 has already had its first reading in the Canadian Senate, and they will decide to either pass, amend, or reject C-293 at some point during the next session starting September 17, 2024.

Let’s speak up right now in unison to demand we are heard - say it loud! NO to pandemic product peddling and profiteering in Canada!

Sign and send a notification email to STOP bill C-293 and send to your Canadian representatives within the Senate.