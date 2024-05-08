OK WHO die hards - WHO is holding a press conference today.

The information is below in case you would like to attend:

Wednesday, 8 May 2024

REMINDER MEDIA ADVISORY WITH UPDATED TIME

Virtual press conference on global health issues

When: Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at 15.30 CEST (Geneva time)

Subject: Global health issues

Connect by Zoom:

Join by phone:

Webinar ID: 943 5696 6278

Numeric passcode for phone access: 80948430

International numbers available: https://who.zoom.us/u/aUOros97K

Notes to journalists:

Please ensure you enter your name and media outlet (use name/outlet). Kindly note, only questions from news media are allowed. When you sign in you will be automatically put in the meeting room.

WHO reserves the right to remove any participant whose behaviour causes any disruption.

To ask a question, please click "raise hand" and this will enter you into the queue for questions (it can be found under the tab: participants).

Please make sure you have a microphone connected or active on your computer. Do not ask questions via the chat as we cannot guarantee that we can incorporate them into the Q&A session.

Media contacts:

mediainquiries@who.int

You are receiving this NO-REPLY email because you are included on a WHO mail list.

If you have been forwarded this update you can .

Journalists may send feedback to WHO Media Team

Share

Support IOJ's work

Leave a comment