Virtual Press Conference On Global Health Issues, 8 May At 15:30 CEST
OK WHO die hards - WHO is holding a press conference today.
The information is below in case you would like to attend:
Wednesday, 8 May 2024
REMINDER MEDIA ADVISORY WITH UPDATED TIME
Virtual press conference on global health issues
When: Wednesday, 8 May 2024 at 15.30 CEST (Geneva time)
Subject: Global health issues
NEUTER THE WHO AT THE STATE LEVEL LIKE LOUISIANA AND OTHER STATES ARE DOING!
To all you misguided folks who believe you are compelled by law to meet ANY demands made by ANY international organization such as the World Health Organizations: STOP PISSING INTO THE WIND and simply neuter them ALL at the state level... JUST REFUSE TO PLAY THEIR GAME! That's what Louisiana has done and several other states are now likewise considering.
Policies of the W.H.O. are treasonous and are a threat to America. Likewise are the U.N., W.E.F. and all other such foreign usurpers of the peoples' free will autonomy. No truth seeking (American) soul should have anything to do with them or any other international organizations of their ilk?
Right now a lot of you have your panties all twisted up because the W.H.O. is threatening to rescind the voice of certain nations if they don't sign their blank check demands by some meaningless deadline they're imposing. But make no mistake; if you comply by attempting to influence or reform the W.H.O. as a letter sponsored by certain U.S. senators to Biden is now calling for, you are only aiding and abetting (facilitating) the bastards. You are literally partaking (joining with them) in their evil deeds.
While there may have been a time (before they were captured) when such international bodies actually served some productive, beneficial purpose, now that we've entered into The Great Tribulation, that is obviously no longer the case. The powerful men of the earth have become irretrievably corrupt as the Scriptures warned us.
Divesting (effectively exiting) from the W.H.O. is way simpler than you thought and the state of Louisiana just showed us how to do it. Likewise, other states such as Oklahoma and Tennessee are following their lead.
The state senate there has passed a bill affirming independence from all international organizations like the W.H.O., U.N. and the W.E.F. declaring that no international organizations shall have jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana.
https://scnr.com/article/louisiana-senate-passes-bill-affirming-independence-from-who-un-wef_33c81824f1c811ee9c930242ac1c0002
So... BOOM!!
There is it.
That's how you do it.
Neuter the bastards at the state level... End of story!
As the Scriptures command: Come out from among them and be ye separate. (II Corinthians 6:17)
Refuse to shake hands with the devil. Don't even think you can... JUST COME OUT!
Pastor William Raymond:
WilliamRaymond@thechurchatSalem.info
www.thechurchatSalem.info
Can we ask them to have mental evaluations ? (;