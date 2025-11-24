In IoJ’s Opinion, RFK Jr. is appears to be stuck between a hard rock and Big Pharma Investor pressures, it seems like he’s still fighting behind the scenes and being put on the spot by the Big Pharma Corrupt Government Investors…No wonder they’re pushing the mRNA [non] “Vaccines”! Go RFK, tell em like it is please.. and why your at it….You have the plenary duty to grant our citizens petition lodged in the FDA, we sent it directly to you, and Trump… and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary!!! It has all the goods and perfect legal arguments on how these things are completely illegal! So everyone should be signing this and commenting on it and writing HHS and YELLING AT THE TOP OF THEIR LUNGS TO STOP THIS NONSENSE! In a diplomatic way of course….Please be nice while yelling at the top of your lungs… But obviously its an URGENT matter!!!

Glen Beck Interview:

Source Video from Jim Ferguson’s X post

RFK Jr Just TORCHED the World Economic Forum — and he’s absolutely right.



Asked by Glenn Beck where he stands on the WEF, RFK didn’t hold back:

“It’s a billionaires’ boys club shifting wealth upward and imposing totalitarian controls.”

“They fly to Davos on private jets and tell world leaders how to govern the rest of us.”

“During COVID, $4 TRILLION was shifted upward while they closed the little guys.”

This is the part the media will bury:

RFK Jr is openly stating that Big Tech, Big Government, and the WEF colluded —

to censor dissent, crush small businesses, and eliminate constitutional rights while enriching the global elite.

And he’s not wrong.

The WEF model is simple:

• Obey global governance

• Erase national sovereignty

• Criminalise dissent

• Centralise power

• Enrich the elite class

• Digitise the population

Meanwhile ordinary people were locked down, bankrupted, silenced, and surveilled.

RFK Jr is saying the quiet part out loud:

The WEF isn’t a “think tank.” It’s an unelected cartel of billionaires trying to run the world.

And people are finally waking up.

The RFK Jr. Framework Billionaire Boys Club and Supranational Wealth Concentration

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has characterized the WEF with legal and structural accuracy as a “billionaires’ boys club that’s arranging for the world to shift wealth upward, and to clamp down totalitarian controls on everybody else” (RFK Jr., Glenn Beck Interview and University of Alabama Address, January 25, 2024). This characterization is structurally sound and supported by institutional documentation.

Kennedy further documented the mechanism with specific reference to the COVID response: “The COVID-19 crisis has been, to some extent, co-opted—by Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum and the billionaire boys’ club in Davos—the same way that the Covid crisis was appropriated by them to make themselves richer, to impose totalitarian controls and to stratify our society, with very powerful and wealthy people at the top, and the vast majority of human beings with very little power and very little sovereignty over their own lives” (RFK Jr., University of Alabama Address).

Critically, Kennedy articulated the governing principle: “Every crisis is an opportunity for those forces to clamp down controls.” This is precisely what the CAP represents—a crisis exploited by supranational corporate interests to install permanent control infrastructure and concentrate wealth from billions of people to a small billionaire-class elite.

Understanding the Infrastructure Behind Supranational Power

There exists a mechanism operating at the intersection of international governance that most people do not understand, yet everyone has experienced its effects. When governments worldwide imposed nearly identical policies—lockdowns, vaccine mandates, digital identification frameworks—simultaneously across multiple jurisdictions, it was not coincidental. It was not even necessarily coordinated through official diplomatic channels. Rather, it operated through a structure more subtle and more consequential: a private-sector coordinating platform that positioned itself as advisory rather than directive, despite exercising extraordinary influence over national governments.

On March 11, 2020, the World Economic Forum announced the creation of the COVID-19 Action Platform (CAP), which the organization described in its official press release as having been “conceived after a World Economic Forum conference call with over 200 corporate leaders from all over the world.” According to the Forum’s own documentation, this platform explicitly aimed to “convene the business community for collective action” and “mobilize support for the COVID-19 response.” Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, articulated the governing principle in the official press release: “COVID-19 is causing health emergencies and economic disruptions that no single stakeholder can address. Our best and only response to it should be to take concerted action. The COVID Action Platform is at the centre of our mission and we draw upon all our members and partners, communities and capabilities to make it a success.”

The legal architecture of this mechanism merits careful analysis. The WEF, which is incorporated as a foundation under Swiss law, positioned itself as an “International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation”—a designation carrying significant implications in international law discourse. The organization’s own foundational documents describe it as an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas, incorporated as a not-for-profit foundation in 1971, and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. However, this characterization obscures a critical legal distinction: this is not a governmental entity created through democratic processes. It possesses no explicit mandate from elected representative institutions. It was not created through treaty negotiations that included affected populations or required ratification by national legislatures. Instead, it operates as a private entity that coordinates between billionaire-class corporate leaders and government officials who sit on its boards or participate in its annual Davos meetings.

What this represents, in substance, is a supranational governance structure operating outside the framework of international law mechanisms that normally constrain state power, absent any democratic legitimacy or transparency requirements applicable to formal international organizations created through treaty-based mechanisms.

here’s a related article:

The COVID Action Platform, Structure and Composition

IoJ Speaks Truth to power about COVID action platform and how they integrated the stakeholders into the COVID project of WEF….Question: Could Loyce Pace be an integrated Stakeholder being from the HHS international affairs? Let us know in the comments!

The CAP brought together, according to WEF’s own impact reporting, “1,667 stakeholders from 1,106 businesses and organizations to mitigate the risk and impact of the unprecedented global health emergency that is COVID-19.” These were not randomly selected civic organizations representative of affected populations. They were corporations with direct financial interests in pandemic response policies.

The composition included pharmaceutical manufacturers positioned to profit directly from product mandates, investment firms of extraordinary scale and influence, and technology companies positioned to profit from digital identification and surveillance infrastructure deployment. Of particular significance is BlackRock—an investment entity of such magnitude that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in his address at the University of Alabama on January 25, 2024, noted that “BlackRock is the third largest economy in the world. And the CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, is on the board of the WEF.” This fact establishes that the coordinating body of the WEF directly includes leadership of entities that stood to profit substantially from CAP-coordinated mandates.

This structural arrangement constitutes regulatory capture at a supranational scale. When a private foundation unaccountable to any democratic process coordinates between corporations that profit from government mandates and government officials who implement them, you have created a feedback loop where policy direction follows profit incentive rather than public health evidence.

The Platform’s stated priorities, according to official WEF documentation, reveal the scope of intended coordination: “Working with the Pandemic Supply Chain Network, one of the projects which will initially be launched on the Platform aims to strengthen supply chains to ensure that COVID-19 essential health commodities are available, accessible, affordable and of good quality. Other actions will include supporting mechanisms for business donations to the public health response and the development of available and accessible vaccines, diagnostics, treatments and protective equipment, as well as tracking the economic impact of the virus, while pursuing collaboration to address disruptions.”

In practice, these stated priorities translated into policies that enriched pharmaceutical corporations while simultaneously stripping populations of their fundamental right to informed consent—a right protected under international human rights law frameworks that apply universally to all states regardless of emergency circumstances.

At 1:27s is where Bernie says that Republicans and also Democrats received Corporate PAC money from Big Pharma, hmmm in IoJ’s opinion whether its legal or not…..No wonder they’re pushing the death jabs so hard…1. they fill their coffers and 2. eliminate humans using a de population agenda…The look on RFK Jr.’s face is priceless..You can see he’s really thinking “WTF ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT CRAZY BERNIE SANDERS!!”

Bernie: (1:28) You received $300,000 from the people, not from the industry, (1:32) from people like me, from individuals. (1:35) You’re corrupt. President Trump received $3 million. (1:39) Every Republican received corporate money for the pharmaceutical industry. (1:42) Democrats too. (1:44) Everyone is corrupt. (1:45) But you? Is that what we’re looking at?

RFK Jr.: (1:53) “I don’t know what you’re talking about”

The policies implemented pursuant to CAP coordination violated established international human rights law in multiple dimensions, creating liability chains extending from implementing governments through coordinating institutions to the private entities that influenced policy design.

Informed Consent and Bodily Autonomy Under International Law

The Oviedo Convention—formally designated as the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Dignity of the Human Being with regard to the Application of Biology and Medicine—establishes as its foundational principle that “an intervention in the health field may only be carried out after the person concerned has given free and informed consent to it” (Article 5). The Convention further specifies that the person must be given “appropriate information” regarding “the purpose of the intervention” and “its risks and benefits” (Article 5).

The product classification itself fundamentally undermines compliance with this requirement. Interest of Justice, through constitutional litigation in Costa Rica, established that the products imported and mandated by governments were classified as “investigational” at the time of government importation—a classification that is, by regulatory definition, fundamentally distinct from “approved vaccine” or “licensed therapeutic.” This investigational classification means the products were, by definition, under active clinical investigation and lacking the regulatory approval that constitutes the foundation of the informed consent framework.

Yet populations were mandated to receive these investigational products without being informed of their investigational status. This constitutes a direct violation of Article 5 of the Oviedo Convention, which explicitly requires informed consent for any medical intervention. The violation is compounded by the fact that populations were actively deceived—provided with representations that the products were “approved” and “safe and effective” while official government import documents classified them as “investigational.”

Restriction of Rights Under International Law

The Siracusa Principles, which constitute the authoritative interpretation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights adopted by the UN Commission on Human Rights, establish that restrictions on fundamental rights—including restrictions on bodily autonomy and freedom of movement—must satisfy specific legal criteria: they must be prescribed by law, necessary for a legitimate purpose, and the least restrictive means of achieving that purpose. The Siracusa Principles are supposed to be the limitations on the governments to limit our rights!! Yes the governments are limited as to how they can limit our God given inherent, unalienable, NON DEROGABLE RIGHTS!!! (IoJ also has the judicial confession from the health minister that he purposefully disregarded the procedures under international law regarding the Siracusa principles and won that case in the Constitutional chamber of the supreme court!!!)

Mandatory injection of experimental products with emergency use authorization, combined with exclusion of unvaccinated populations from employment, education, and civic participation, fails to satisfy these international legal standards. The products, being investigational, had not undergone the clinical trials and regulatory processes required to establish that mandate constituted a “necessary” measure in the least-restrictive sense. Alternative interventions—including prophylactic treatments, targeted protection of vulnerable populations, and recognition of natural immunity—were systematically suppressed during the CAP-coordinated response. The mandates were not narrowly tailored to legitimate governmental interest; they were categorical prohibitions designed to achieve population-wide administration of products from which coordinating corporate entities directly profited.

The Nuremberg Code and Experimental Research Framework

The foundational principle established in the Nuremberg Code—arising from the International Military Tribunal judgment at Nuremberg following World War II—requires that voluntary informed consent is absolutely essential in medical research and experimentation on human subjects. The Code establishes with categorical clarity: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential” (Principle 1, August 20, 1947).

Under Nuremberg Code principles, experimental medical interventions can only be administered when the research subject has been provided with “full information concerning the nature, duration, and risk of the proposed experiment” and possesses the capacity to understand this information (Principles 1 and 3). The coordinated mandate of investigational products to populations who were not informed of their investigational status, were not provided with information regarding comparative risks and benefits of alternative approaches, and were coerced through employment discrimination and civic exclusion constitutes a systematic violation of Nuremberg Code principles—a framework established specifically to prevent precisely this type of widespread experimental medical intervention without informed consent.

The Syndicate Network Architecture And How Supranational Coordination Obscures Accountability

Interest of Justice has established through extensive court filings and investigations that what appears to be isolated governmental policy failures in different jurisdictions actually represents coordinated supranational action executed through networked institutional mechanisms. As documented in our investigative analysis: “When WHO ignored a lawful court order to give covid vaccine information, governments looked away. When ministries lied about ‘vaccines,’ courts delayed. When citizens demanded answers, agencies hid the data.”

The investigation reveals systematic lockstep coordination across institutional boundaries: “When we went to ministries, they hid behind agencies. When we petitioned the FDA, we found the Department of Defense behind ‘health’ policy. It’s all connected—from FDA & DoD to WHO’s Emergency Use Listing program, to the UN’s global marketplace, then into GAVI & COVAX with Bill Gates funding distribution worldwide” (Interest of Justice Substack, “Why IoJ Is Going Global to Enforce Nuremberg Code - Network Exposed“). This is not random bureaucratic overlap; it is networked institutional coordination designed to shield each entity from accountability through jurisdictional fragmentation and mutual protection.

This network operates with deliberate intent, “One court wasn’t enough. One country wasn’t enough. One agency wasn’t enough. For four+ years, the WHO, governments, courts, and agencies have operated in lockstep—shielding each other from accountability” (Interest of Justice Substack).

The coordination extends even into judicial response. When Interest of Justice won a May 6, 2025 judgment against WHO establishing it was in default on lawful court orders, “we were TARGETED by the judiciary open government program in less than 24 hours by May 7, 2025” (Interest of Justice Substack). This coordinated judicial response to a legal victory demonstrates the systemic nature of the lockstep mechanism—even courts participate in protecting the institutional network from accountability.

The Digital ID Infrastructure From COVID Coercion to Permanent Control Architecture

The COVID Action Platform was not merely a temporary coordination mechanism for vaccine distribution. It served as the proof-of-concept for a broader, permanent control architecture centered on digital identification systems designed for comprehensive surveillance and population management.

The WEF’s own official June 2023 report, titled “Reimagining Digital ID,” which the organization published as an Insight Report to guide global policy, acknowledges that digital IDs—the infrastructure required to implement vaccine passport systems—are “by its very nature, exclusionary” (p. 25). The report explicitly warns that digital IDs facilitate “the identification, surveillance and persecution of individuals or groups” (p. 26).

This admission is extraordinary, the WEF, the very organization coordinating pandemic response policy, simultaneously issued an official report documenting that the digital ID infrastructure being deployed for pandemic management “could be used for surveillance and persecution,” yet advocated for deployment regardless. The report states with technical precision: “In cases where sensitive data is collected, there are also risks of marginalization and oppression, with ID being used to facilitate the identification, surveillance and persecution of individuals or groups” (p. 29). The report further notes that “if a party can link data across domains through the use of a common identifier, then individuals may be tracked by parties seeking to exploit their data” (p. 29).

The vaccine passport systems implemented during the COVID response served as the proof-of-concept for this digital ID architecture. As Interest of Justice has documented, vaccine passports functioned not as temporary health measures but as operational digital identity systems—implementing what the WEF itself acknowledged in a separate 2022 report as systems that “by nature serve as a form of digital identity.” Systems that, once normalized through public acceptance during health emergencies, can be systematically repurposed for comprehensive surveillance and control.

The WEF’s own admission of risk is damning in its specificity: “Perhaps the greatest risks arising from digital ID are exclusion, marginalization and oppression” (WEF Insight Report, p. 25). Yet the report continues advocating for digital ID implementation despite documenting these risks—demonstrating that the WEF understands the surveillance and control potential and considers it acceptable cost for implementation of global control infrastructure.

The report acknowledges the coercion mechanism explicitly: even without legal mandate, citizens can be “effectively coerced into obtaining that form of identification, even if there is no legal basis for requiring it,” because when “access to a good or service is conditioned upon the possession of a form of ID, and that ID is widespread, individuals may be effectively coerced into obtaining that form of identification” (WEF Insight Report, p. 24). This is precisely what occurred during COVID vaccine mandates: individuals were coerced through employment discrimination, educational exclusion, and civic participation barriers into accepting digital identification systems tied to product status.

The infrastructure is now operationalized globally. The coercion mechanism has been normalized through pandemic-era acceptance. What began as a health emergency coordination platform has become the foundation for what constitutes, in substance, totalitarian surveillance and control architecture.

Strategic Framework The WEF’s Six-Force Model Applied to Global Coordination

The WEF’s own strategic planning documents reveal the comprehensive and deliberate approach to global coordination and influence. In the WEF’s foundational 1994 strategic framework, documented in their official institutional publication “The First 40 Years”, the organization identified “six characteristics” divided into “three inner driving forces and three outward-oriented implementation powers” (p. 175). Interest of Justice has analyzed this framework and identified it as the strategic roadmap for WEF’s systematic and coordinated global influence.

The WEF’s strategic framework establishes the following pillars: “MORAL FORCE: Identification with a system of values; moral strength; ethical actions and behavior; credibility; congruence between words and actions” (WEF First 40 Years, p. 175). Yet the WEF’s pandemic response coordination—channeling corporate profit while systematically stripping populations of informed consent rights—demonstrates abandonment of any “moral force” in favor of corporate enrichment and supranational control.

The framework includes “FUTURE FORCE: Ability to develop strategies, concepts and a coherent vision; to prepare for the future appropriately and in time” (WEF First 40 Years, p. 175)—which the WEF demonstrated through advance planning and deployment of digital ID architecture designed to function as control infrastructure post-pandemic. It includes “MESSAGE POWER: Ability to reach collaborators, customers, voters effectively and intuitively with a distinctive ‘message’, thus obtaining above-average attention and acceptance” (WEF First 40 Years, p. 175)—which the WEF operationalized through captured media, systematic censorship of alternative perspectives, and coordinated messaging across aligned institutions during the pandemic response.

The WEF’s own 2010 institutional document states: “As an organization devoted to dialogue, the Forum has always been in favour of protecting the laws that guarantee free assembly and free speech” (p. 175). This stated foundational commitment to free speech and free assembly stands in direct contradiction to the WEF’s documented pandemic-era deployment of information warfare capabilities. As documented in Interest of Justice research, the WEF deployed “110,000 information warriors” in coordination with the UN for systematic censorship purposes—directly violating the organization’s own stated commitment to free speech and assembly.

Financial Redistribution Mechanism of Wealth and Health Transfer

The financial consequences of CAP-coordinated policies are staggering in magnitude and demonstrably not accidental in origin. The pandemic response policies, coordinated through the WEF mechanism, transferred trillions in wealth from middle-class and working populations upward to billionaire-class entities. As RFK Jr. has documented with reference to specific financial data: the result was a “$4.4 trillion shift in wealth from the American middle class to this new oligarchy that we created—500 new billionaires with the lockdowns, and the billionaires that we already had increased their wealth by 30%.” This was not the accidental byproduct of emergency response; it was the structural outcome of policies designed and coordinated by the people who profited from implementation.

The Pharma-WEF-Gates Nexus Conflict of Interest at Supranational Scale

The intersection of Gates Foundation involvement, WEF board participation, and pharmaceutical profit presents a paradigmatic and well-documented case of supranational conflict of interest that violates fundamental principles of international law regarding duty-bearer accountability. Bill Gates, through the Gates Foundation and his documented position within various WEF boards and committees, influenced pandemic response policy while simultaneously directing foundation resources to corporations in which he held direct financial interests and exercised decision-making authority.

RFK Jr. has documented this nexus with legal precision in his University of Alabama Address “BlackRock is the third largest economy in the world. And the CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, is on the board of the WEF, and the WEF, which just met in Davos, has a plan for humanity which they call the Great Reset, it’s the billionaire boys club, they meet every year there in Switzerland. And their plan, they call the great reset.” This establishes that the WEF’s coordinating body directly includes leadership of investment entities that profited substantially from CAP-coordinated mandates—creating a structural conflict of interest of fundamental significance.

This is not incidental consulting or advisory service; this is systematic involvement in policy design that enriches entities in which the policy designers held equity and decision-making authority. The GAVI-Gates-WEF nexus operated as a coordinated mechanism: The Gates Foundation funded GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization). GAVI coordinated vaccine procurement and distribution architecture globally. The WEF coordinated government adoption of vaccine mandates. Pharmaceutical corporations manufactured products required by mandates. Gates maintained financial interests in pharmaceutical entities and vaccine distribution mechanisms. Each entity in the chain simultaneously benefited from and influenced policies that moved up the chain.

The structural conflict of interest is absolute and documented across multiple institutional domains. Gates simultaneously: (1) influenced policy through WEF board participation; (2) funded health infrastructure through the Gates Foundation; (3) profited from policies that mandated products from corporations in which he held interests; and (4) maintained decision-making authority within entities implementing those policies. This is not ordinary corruption amenable to prosecution within existing regulatory frameworks; this is systematic institutional coordination designed to escape traditional accountability mechanisms.

Why Traditional Accountability Mechanisms Fail

International law provides multiple mechanisms theoretically designed for holding states accountable: the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, human rights treaty bodies, regional courts. What these mechanisms systematically fail to address is the role of private supranational entities that coordinate state action without themselves being subject to the same accountability frameworks.

When the WHO acts improperly, it remains (theoretically) accountable to member states through the World Health Assembly. When pharmaceutical corporations violate regulations, they face (theoretically) domestic enforcement through national regulatory agencies. When governments violate human rights, they face (theoretically) international accountability mechanisms.

But when a private foundation—the World Economic Forum—coordinates corporate and governmental action across multiple jurisdictions, the accountability mechanism fractures across jurisdictional and institutional boundaries. Each government claims it was responding to health emergency imperatives independently determined. Each pharmaceutical corporation claims it was merely supplying products that governments independently mandated. The WEF claims it was merely “convening stakeholders” and providing “recommendations” that governments independently chose to implement. No entity assumes responsibility for the coordinated outcome; all claim they were responding to legitimate external factors.

This is the deliberate design. This is why supranational private coordination represents a threat to accountability that exceeds either corporate capture of individual governments or governmental overreach in single jurisdictions. It distributes responsibility across multiple entities in different jurisdictions and different legal systems, none of which can be effectively held accountable within traditional legal frameworks designed to constrain single jurisdictions or single entities operating within identified legal systems.

From Costa Rica to Global Accountability

Interest of Justice has established through formal Costa Rican Constitutional Chamber proceedings that governmental violations of informed consent rights occurred in systematic and documented fashion, with the government ultimately forced to admit under judicial order that the products it imported and mandated were classified as “investigational” rather than approved vaccines. We have established through constitutional proceedings that government importation classifications contradicted public representations provided to populations. We have proven through judicial findings that constitutional violations were systematic, reproducible, and documentable across multiple government agencies and time periods.

The next phase of accountability requires establishing that these were not independent governmental failures occurring in isolation in different jurisdictions. They were coordinated implementation of a predetermined framework designed by supranational corporate interests and executed through governments that had systematically surrendered policy authority to the WEF-WHO coordination mechanism.

This requires pursuing accountability through multiple jurisdictions simultaneously and strategically. As Interest of Justice has documented: “That’s why Interest of Justice is in multiple courts, multiple countries, and even inside the FDA with citizen petitions.” Because one jurisdiction cannot capture the entire accountability chain. One court cannot effectively constrain a supranational mechanism operating across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously. But coordinated legal action across multiple jurisdictions—each establishing elements of the coordination that occurred—can establish that the coordination was deliberate, that it violated fundamental rights, and that accountability reaches those who orchestrated it at the supranational level.

The Legal Path Forward Establishing Precedent for Supranational Accountability

Accountability for supranational coordination requires establishing several interconnected legal precedents that extend international law frameworks to address mechanisms that existed in legal gray zones:

First: Private supranational entities that coordinate governmental policy resulting in human rights violations are subject to legal accountability. The WEF cannot position itself as merely “convening stakeholders” and providing “recommendations” while remaining insulated from consequences of the policies it coordinated. When a private foundation convenes 1,667 stakeholders from 1,106 businesses with the explicit stated purpose of mobilizing them for “collective action” (WEF Press Release), and that collective action produces systematic human rights violations, the coordinating entity bears legal accountability for coordination.

Second: Corporations and individuals that profit from policies they coordinate constitute a conflict of interest of sufficient magnitude to establish joint and several liability. Gates Foundation funding of vaccine distribution infrastructure while Gates maintains WEF board position while policies Gates influences result in profits for Gates-controlled entities is not advisory service protected by professional immunity—it is systematic coordination that violates fiduciary duties and international law prohibitions on conflicts of interest in policy coordination.

Third: Governments that abandon policy authority to supranational private entities remain fully accountable to their populations for the results. Claiming “the WEF recommended it” or “we were following international guidance” is not a defense to violations of constitutional and human rights obligations. Nations remain duty-bearers under international human rights law regardless of recommendations from private entities or international organizations lacking direct legal authority.

Fourth: Informed consent violations are violations regardless of the institutional authority structure imposing them. Whether violated by government directly or by government coordinating with private entities coordinating with corporate interests, the fundamental right remains violated and the violation requires accountability reaching all entities in the coordination chain.

Finally The Necessity of Coordinated Global Accountability

The challenge confronting international law and accountability mechanisms is clear and urgent: supranational private coordination requires supranational coordinated legal response. We cannot hold the WEF accountable through a single jurisdiction. We cannot hold Gates accountable through pharmaceutical regulation alone. We cannot hold governments accountable while simultaneously allowing the coordination mechanism itself to remain insulated from accountability.

Interest of Justice is pursuing accountability through multiple simultaneous legal actions!!! Constitutional challenges in Costa Rica proving violations occurred and establishing government admissions; WHO contempt proceedings and accountability litigation at international law for participation in the coordination mechanism; FDA citizen petitions and regulatory challenges establishing conflict of interest and regulatory capture; coordinated litigation across multiple jurisdictions establishing that CAP coordination and Event 201 occurred, that it violated fundamental rights internationally protected, and that accountability is required at every level of the coordination chain.

We have already won five constitutional court victories in Costa Rica demonstrating that violations occurred. The government has admitted under oath that products were imported as “investigational.” The evidence of violations is documented across multiple institutional systems. The legal framework establishing violations is established and tested.

The next phase involves examining and holding accountable the international coordination mechanisms that produced those violations. The WEF’s direct participation in coordinating policy across governments. The Gates Foundation’s exercise of influence over vaccine policy combined with Gates’ documented financial interests in vaccine entities and distribution mechanisms. The pharmaceutical manufacturers’ direct profit from mandates they helped coordinate through the CAP. The WHO’s participation in the CAP mechanism coordinating response across nations. All of these become central to establishing that what occurred was not isolated policy failure or independent governmental overreach—it was systematic violation of human rights law, orchestrated through supranational private structures specifically designed to escape accountability, producing massive wealth transfer from billions of people to a small billionaire-class elite that designed the system.

That requires accountability. Constitutional accountability. Legal accountability. International accountability. Personal accountability.

And we are prepared to pursue it relentlessly as we have for the past 5 years!

The billionaire boys club designed a system where they profit while populations bear the human, constitutional, and financial cost. Our responsibility, and our legal obligation, is to establish that accountability reaches them regardless of the supranational structure they constructed to escape it.

Ready to Fund Accountability

We're asking you to stand with us. Donate. Share. Demand accountability.

The billionaire boys club counted on you never understanding how they coordinated the system. They counted on jurisdictional fragmentation protecting them from accountability.

We’re asking you to stand with us. Donate. Share. Demand accountability.

The billionaire boys club counted on you never understanding how they coordinated the system. They counted on jurisdictional fragmentation protecting them from accountability.

They didn't count on us!!! Call me Dustin +1 323-244-2960 if you want to make a partnership and Fund this, we need an angel with capital to "project" this legal "project"…or a bunch of people sticking together (which we are all doing so far!!)…. which in reality got us all this far as an AMAZING team effort!!Gratitude to all you super heroes!! The Citizens of the world rise up and WIN!

Leave a comment