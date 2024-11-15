On Thursday, shares of prominent vaccine makers plunged after Trump’s announcement that he’d selected Kennedy for the top health post of HHS Secretary. Go figure.

Kennedy’s selection, first reported by Politico, is a notable one given that only days before the election, Trump’s transition co-chair Howard Lutnick told CNN that Kennedy was “not getting a job for HHS.”

“He would not be in charge of HHS?” he was asked on “The Source with Kaitlan Collins.”

“No,” Lutnick said, “of course not.”

Remember years ago when RFK Jr advised Trump that “vaccines were doing bad things” and Mr. Bill Gates talked President Trump into backing down, not investigating… That was pretty lame of Trump, but THIS IS A CHANCE FOR REDEMPTION! SCREW YOU BILL GATES - YOU ARE GOING DOWN!

“President Trump has given me three instructions,” Kennedy said. “He wants the corruption and the conflicts out of the regulatory agencies. He wants to return the agencies to the gold standard, empirically-based, evidence-based, science and medicine that they were once famous for. And he wants to end the chronic disease epidemic with measurable impacts on a diminishment of chronic disease within two years.”

How will Bill Gates move next? This is like a movie. Popcorn anyone?

BYE XAVIER BECCARRA- GONE SOON!

RFK Jr. was officially nominated by Trump, and accepted today, the illustrious and critically important role of the dude in charge of Health, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary. The HHS Secretary is the only one with power to declare a health emergency in US, unlocking novel countermeasures globally. It’s a big deal.

By law his mandatory duties are as follows (keep in mind these merely ministerial duties are so firm, these are duties that we could issue a mandamus if he fails, to make him do them)

YIKES! Can we talk about it? Do laws need overhauled? Probably. Let’s get into it.

RFK Jr.’s new duty as HHS Secretary will be to: “Disseminate scientific and evidence-based vaccine-related information, with the goal of increasing vaccination rates across all ages, particularly in communities with low vaccination rates, to reduce and eliminate vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Gulp: How will he do this?

KEY AREA OF CONCERN AS FAR AS THE DUTIES THAT RFK JR, AS HHS SECRETARY, “SHALL” NOW HAVE:

Sec. 313 - Public Awareness Campaign on the Importance of Vaccinations

(a) In General

The Secretary, acting through the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in coordination with other offices and agencies, as appropriate, shall award competitive grants or contracts to one or more public or private entities to carry out a national, evidence-based campaign to:

Increase awareness and knowledge of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines for the prevention and control of diseases. RFK Jr won’t take away your choice to vaccines? Just so long as it’s scientific? In RFK Jr’s defense, there is an art to diplomacy & communications. Hopefully he is going to use the science to discredit all vaccines. The laws would need to be changed however, because now the HHS Secretary “SHALL” shill for vaccines

Combat misinformation about vaccines.

(b) Consultation

The Secretary shall consult with appropriate public health and medical experts, including the National Academy of Medicine and medical and public health associations and nonprofit organizations, in developing, implementing, and evaluating the evidence-based public awareness campaign.

(c) Requirements

The campaign shall:

Be a nationwide, evidence-based media and public engagement initiative. Include resources for communities with low vaccination rates, ensuring cultural and linguistic appropriateness. Disseminate vaccine information to public health departments, healthcare providers, and facilities, especially those providing prenatal and pediatric care. Complement and coordinate with other Federal, State, local, or Tribal efforts, as appropriate. Assess the effectiveness of communication strategies to increase vaccination rates.

Notice: Everything above is MANDATORY AS RFK Jr.s DUTY…

Below is the part of the vaccine law that is optional. Yes, disseminating information on vaccine safety and monitoring systems is NOT a mandatory duty. Who wrote these laws?

(d) Additional Activities

The campaign may:

Utilize television, radio, internet, and other media and telecommunications technologies.

Include in-person activities.

Address specific needs of communities with low vaccination rates.

Disseminate evidence-based vaccine information, such as: Advancements in vaccine-related research. Information on vaccines for individuals and communities, including effects of low vaccination rates. Information on vaccine-preventable diseases. Information on vaccine safety and monitoring systems.



[IOJ note - THE W.H.O. BASELESSLY PURPORTS THAT COVID IS A “VACCINE PREVENTABLE DISEASE”, and obviously the Health “Authorities” are incorrect, because they keep wanting you to take more doses, and they say it won’t go away…

SO WHAT’S UP WITH THAT RFK Jr, can we shut this down yet? Would be really nice to dispel this HHS funded myth that suspended our rights!]

(e) Evaluation

The Secretary shall:

Establish benchmarks and metrics to quantitatively measure and evaluate the campaign. Conduct qualitative assessments of the campaign. Submit an evaluation of the campaign to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

(f) Supplement Not Supplant

Funds appropriated under this section are to supplement, not replace, other Federal, State, and local public funds designated for related activities.

(g) Authorization of Appropriations

Funds authorized to carry out this section and subsections (k) and (n) of section 317 are $15,000,000 for each fiscal year from 2021 through 2025.

According to CNN:

“The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country,” Trump said in a post on X. “Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!”

Kennedy, who accepted the offer Thursday, has been one of the nation’s most prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists for years and has frequently spread false conspiracy theories about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. He has been in Palm Beach, Florida, for several days following the election.

In a statement Thursday, Kennedy emphasized the importance of ridding the department of “corruption” and vowed to “provide Americans with transparency” so they can make individual health decisions.

“I look forward to working with the more than 80,000 employees at HHS to free the agencies from the smothering cloud of corporate capture so they can pursue their mission to make Americans once again the healthiest people on Earth,” Kennedy said.

If confirmed as the top public health official in the country, Kennedy would oversee the operations of the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid. Though Trump has moved away from seeking to fully repeal Obamacare, it remains to be seen whether he and his health officials will release a plan to improve the law, as Trump promised on the campaign trail.

Kennedy would also be involved in any changes Trump and congressional Republicans attempt to make to Medicaid, which provides health care coverage for low-income Americans. In Trump’s first term, the agency tried to institute work requirements, which was largely blocked in court, and lawmakers unsuccessfully sought to reduce the program’s funding. The program, which covers nearly 72.5 million Americans, is expected to be a target in Trump’s second term, especially as the GOP seeks savings to offset the tax relief they hope to implement.

02:07 - Source: CNN

That answer set off an internal uproar in Trump’s orbit, with Trump making clear to Kennedy that he would make the ultimate decision.

Kennedy had launched his own presidential bid last year – first as a Democratic challenger to President Joe Biden, then as an independent – focused largely on reversing “the chronic disease epidemic.” He proposed numerous policies aimed to overhaul food safety and environmental guidelines, promote holistic medicines and restructure public funding for vaccine research.

In the final days of Kennedy’s campaign, he met with Trump on multiple occasions, in which the two discussed the possibility of him endorsing Trump in exchange for a role in his administration. Kennedy suspended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump that same day.

In October, Trump teased Kennedy would oversee a public health portfolio while speaking at a rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City, telling the audience he would let Kennedy “go wild on health,” “go wild on the food” and “go wild on medicines” if reelected.

On Thursday, shares of prominent vaccine makers plunged after Trump’s announcement that he’d selected Kennedy for the top health post.

Kennedy, since Election Day, has pledged to take major steps to reshape the nation’s public health guidelines. Last week, Kennedy said he would “immediately” begin studying vaccine safety and efficacy but promised to not “take vaccines away from anybody.” He also committed to formally recommending states and municipalities remove fluoride from public water.

Kennedy has also floated significant employee turnover at public health agencies. He said in an interview with MSNBC that he would cut workers in “the nutrition departments” at the US Food and Drug Administration. While speaking at a conference in Arizona on Saturday, Kennedy proposed replacing 600 officials at the National Institutes of Health with hand-picked staff.

In an interview with NPR News following the election, Kennedy laid out his areas of focus in Trump’s administration.

Source.”

WE APPRECIATE THIS: RFK Jr. even set up a voting poll for nominating people to the roles - PARTICIPATION IS BACK!!!! WE THINK IT’S GREAT! Please remember to vote for Sasha Latypova to help clean up Public Health!

If anyone is the man for the job: RFK Jr.

Below are all the Statutes we found that will guide his new role:

Below are the primary laws, along with links to their full texts:

Public Health Service Act (PHSA): Overview: Establishes the framework for federal public health responsibilities, granting the Secretary authority over public health matters, including disease prevention and health services.

Full Text: Public Health Service Act Social Security Act: Overview: Provides the foundation for programs like Medicare and Medicaid, assigning the Secretary oversight and administrative responsibilities for these programs.

Full Text: Social Security Act Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA): Overview: Mandates the protection of patient health information and sets standards for electronic health transactions, with the Secretary responsible for enforcement.

Full Text: HIPAA Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act (PAHPA): Overview: Enhances the nation's public health and medical preparedness and response capabilities for emergencies, designating the Secretary as the lead federal official for public health emergency preparedness and response.

Full Text: PAHPA Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act: Overview: Authorizes the Secretary to issue declarations providing liability immunity for activities related to medical countermeasures against diseases and other threats.

Full Text: PREP Act Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act: Overview: Promotes the adoption and meaningful use of health information technology, expanding the Secretary's role in advancing health IT infrastructure and standards.

Full Text: HITECH Act

These statutes collectively define the scope of the HHS Secretary's responsibilities and authorities in safeguarding public health, administering health programs, and responding to health emergencies.

RFK Jr SOON: Catching the Public Serpents! Let’s GO RFK Jr!

Share

