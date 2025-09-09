Share

So.... um.... How will we trust the investigations if the HHS Secretary himself is claiming there are still no successes in HHS and FDA that he heads? Gulp. We are doomed! Or is this our chance? I want to support this work!

FDA Conducts "Intense Investigation"

The FDA is conducting an “intense investigation” into the deaths of young, healthy children following COVID-19 vaccination, the agency’s commissioner confirmed in a CNN interview last week.

“We’ve been looking into the VAERS database, self-reports that there have been children who have died from the COVID vaccine. And so, we’re doing a proper investigation.” Dr. Marty Makary

The investigation will use data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), as well as autopsy reports and interviews with families who lost a child, said Dr. Marty Makary, head of the FDA. VAERS data as of Aug. 29 show 202 deaths of children ages 17 and younger following COVID-19 vaccination, but some suspect that number is much higher.

Mary Holland, CEO of Children’s Health Defense, formerly headed by RFK Jr. current HHS Secretary, said she was “delighted” to hear about the investigation, which she said “is many years overdue.”

See Video on CNN: https://edition.cnn.com/2025/09/04/health/video/the-lead-marty-makary-health-rfk-jr-hhs-congress-hearing-jake-tapper

RFK Jr. Says He Sees No Successes In The Agency He Leads! He is CORRECT.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he did not think there have been any “successes” among US health agencies Sunday, claiming the infiltration of pharmaceutical companies have led to a “series of bad decisions.”

Asked during an interview with “Fox and Friends” what the last great success of federal health agencies was, the secretary responded, “I don’t think there have been successes.”

IoJ agrees - even when HHS has a bit of success its really only PARTIAL success and not enough - Pharma is in control still!

“We’ve seen a 30- or 40-year decline in the agency because, you know, it’s been infiltrated by the pharmaceutical companies, and they’ve made a series of bad decisions,” he said, while highlighting the opioid crisis.

“What we want to do now is put an end to it, to end those entanglements, those corrupting entanglements with the pharmaceutical industry, and make this again a gold standard science agency that is protecting the American public,” Kennedy added.

His comments on the conservative cable network show came following a testy hearing before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday during which Democrats and Republicans pressed Kennedy on his vaccine skepticism and decision to fire the newly-installed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director.

Kennedy decried his intense grilling by senators from both parties over major shakeups at the top health agencies as “theater” and defended his leadership in the Fox News interview.

“I’ve come to realize that those hearings are performative. They’re theater. And, you know, they’re not the kind of debate or open conversation that democracy would give us at its ideal,” he said Sunday.

Kennedy also accused senators on the panel that played a role in his confirmation of being beholden to pharmaceutical companies, without citing evidence, saying “they don’t want to hear the answers to the questions that they ask me. They want to make a little speech and then shut me down.”

Defending his ousting of Dr. Susan Monarez as director of the CDC, which led to the resignation of several other top health officials, Kennedy told Fox News “we need new blood, and we need new people who are committed to public health and integrity and gold standard science, and the Trump administration is going to make sure that happens.”

The CDC has long spearheaded work in public health both in the US as well as worldwide. Its efforts include vaccination campaigns to fight preventable infectious diseases, helping to eradicate smallpox across the globe and working on prevention and research efforts to stop the global HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The agency has also linked federal and state efforts to combat foodborne illness, and worked to decrease childhood lead poisoning as well as promote education on tobacco control to reduce levels of smoking.

Last week more than 1,000 current and former employees of HHS called for Kennedy’s resignation, arguing that his leadership has “put the health of all Americans at risk.”

“Secretary Kennedy continues to endanger the nation’s health,” the employees wrote, citing actions including the facilitation of Monarez’s firing, the resignations of key, longtime CDC leaders, the appointment of what they called “political ideologues” to influential roles in vaccine policy, as well as the rescinding of emergency use authorizations for Covid-19 vaccines without, they said, “providing the data or methods used to reach such a decision.”

Kennedy was also asked Sunday about news that an upcoming HHS report is likely to link the development of autism in children to Tylenol use during pregnancy, which he called “preliminary.”

“We are trying to get the information to the public as soon as we have it. There are years and years of studies about that we are looking at today for the first time, and we’re finding a number of different indicators, a number of different signals,” he said, later adding, “any speculation about what’s in those reports, at this point, is speculative.”

Also Sunday, the World Health Organization made a public show of support for the CDC, with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, saying in a social media post that the US agency’s work is “invaluable and must be protected.”

“When I was Ethiopia’s Health Minister, I sent a team to Atlanta to learn from the US CDC, and a significant part of what the Ethiopian Public Health Agency does is based on these best practices,” Ghebreyesus wrote. “The establishment of the Africa CDC, which I proposed at the African Union summit in Abuja in 2013 when I was Foreign Minister, was also inspired by the US CDC.”

Source: CNN’s Nadia Kounang contributed to this report.

Share

Thank you SO MUCH - WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH dear precious and appreciated donors

So far, because of you donors we just had a new Victory - Yes, we just boxed in WHO & CR Health Ministry in the illegal experiments - as well as we are proud that HHS (and probably Dept of WAR) is scrambling over our Citizen Petition on RFK Jr’s desk NOW to stop mRNA experiments! There MUST BE MORE LAWSUITS FILED TO GET ENFORCEMENT OF NUREMBERG CODE & US laws to prevent experimentation.

We are proud to be on the ground filing documents and unique legal angles & gaining some successes to stop the mRNA experiments. Like RFK Jr says - humanity needs to see REAL SUCCESS, but our health agencies are admittedly captured by Big Pharma. WE CANT STOP THIS CRITICAL FIGHT TO STOP mRNA EXPERIMENTS & FOR JUSTICE FROM LACK OF FUNDS! WE NEED TO ASK FOR HELP AGAIN! YOU CAN HELP KEEP IOJ IN THE FIGHT WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT TO CONTINUE THE WORK FOR HUMANITY. WE ARE REALLY CLOSE PLEASE SUPPORT IF ABLE & THANK YOU DEAR ANGELS!

I want to support this work!

Leave a comment

RELATED READING:

“Sign the demand at SueTheWHO.org/stopPABS immediately.

Not because online petitions usually work, but because millions of signatures during active negotiations show global opposition they can't ignore. They need to see the world is watching and rejecting their framework. If they agree now it is our LAST CHANCE TO STOP IT - IF THEY AGREE IT WILL be adopted next WHA May 2026”.

Sign and share far and wide: https://suethewho.org/stoppabs