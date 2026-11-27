Friday, November 27, 2026

HHS just launched a “Radical Transparency” website. Before you can read a single record, a pop-up tells you the government “may monitor, record, and audit” your use and that you have “no reasonable expectation of privacy.”

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On November 24, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched a new website called Radical Transparency. “If the government makes decisions that affect your health, you deserve to see the evidence behind them, not simply be told, ‘trust the science,’” he says in the launch video. “Radical Transparency isn’t a slogan, it’s a commitment.”

You Watch the Government. The Government Watches You.

Welcome to “Radical Transparency.”

The Orwellian Irony of HHS’s New “Radical Transparency” Website

The site now holds 92,688 HHS records, including Kennedy’s own calendar and a Biden-era NIH memo about leaving Twitter. That’s a real step, and IoJ wants it to work. Before you search it, though, you should know what you’re agreeing to.

At least they are transparent about it before you enter haha! ⬇

The pop-up you have to accept says you have no privacy. Before you can use the site, a notice tells you that “the government may monitor, record, and audit your system usage and/or intercept, search and seize any communication or data transiting or stored on this system. Therefore, you have no reasonable expectation of privacy.”

To be fair, that’s standard federal wording. The same kind of banner sits on government computer systems everywhere. It was written mostly for employees logging into internal systems, though. Seeing it on a public reading room built for “transparency” is a different feeling.

Your searches are kept for two and a half years. The site’s privacy addendum says HHS collects your “IP address, approximate geographic location as derived from IP address,” along with “pages accessed, search terms entered, links clicked on.” It keeps security logs, “which may include your IP address, the pages you request, and your search terms, for 30 months.” Cloudflare and Amazon also handle that traffic.

The terms of use go further. HHS says it can use “IP addresses, request patterns, server and security logs, search terms” to “investigate the activity, identify its source,” and it “may suspend, restrict, refuse, block, or terminate access to the Portal at its discretion.” Can you imagine looking up the records on your own family’s vaccine injuries, and knowing your search sits in a government log until 2029?

Quick transparent note about this Substack: IoJ’s nonprofit publication prides itself on having no ads, no pharma money and no paywall. Just readers and real news IoJ thinks is important. If you’re able, a paid subscription keeps it that way.

The summaries are written by OpenAI. The privacy addendum says “A large language model from OpenAI powers the platform’s AI Summary and metadata features.” HHS calls it “SI,” short for super intelligence. The terms admit these summaries “may be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading” and may “mischaracterize information.” HHS says your searches aren’t sent to OpenAI and the data isn’t used to train the model. Read the documents themselves, not the robot’s summary of them.

What’s not there yet matters most. The records stop at June 19, 2026. The terms warn that “An empty search result does not mean that HHS has no responsive records.” Reporters at STAT have said their own records requests still haven’t been answered.

IoJ is looking for three things on this site, and so far hasn’t seen them.

The FDA death-review records Senator Ron Johnson demanded by December 11, including the emails where FDA’s vaccine chief wrote the COVID shots “can cause death.” Where’s that, Secretary Kennedy?

The records on the 2022 stroke signal in seniors that Johnson says are “still missing.”

The informed consent report 50 USC 1520a required before any biological agent was tested on people, the report Lady Xylie’s federal case asks the Pentagon to produce. The government must answer her by December 9.

If Secretary Kennedy means “no gatekeepers, no filters, no excuses,” those are the records he needs to post first.

What you can do. Search the site and tell IoJ what you find. Save the original documents, not the AI summaries. If you’re searching something sensitive, remember what the pop-up told you.

Thank you to everyone who has donated, commented or shared to support this work. The mandamus legal fund slowly but surely keeps growing because of you, and it makes a huge difference.

If you believe in radical transparency, Lady Xylie’s federal lawsuit puts it to the test. In 2023, IoJ used the Freedom of Information Act to ask the Pentagon and HHS for the informed consent report that 50 USC 1520a requires, and for the agreement between the two departments. HHS answered “no records.” The Pentagon called the request “misdirected” and never searched. Neither produced the report or the agreement.

That’s why her case asks the court to make the Pentagon prove it followed the law, and to make Secretary Kennedy’s FDA answer her petition to reclassify these injections as gene therapies and take them off the market. The government’s own lawyers told the judge her case is about “non-consensual biological experimentation.” Those are their words, not hers.

Transparency matters, and so does supporting the work that asks for it. The government must answer by December 9. Giving Tuesday is December 1, the day givers and philanthropists come together to put real backing behind the causes they believe matter most. If you’d like to help, you’re welcome to give today or on Giving Tuesday, only if and when it’s right for you. Together, we can hold them accountable.

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

Stop the COVID & mRNA Shots — Back the Legal Fund

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