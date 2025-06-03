Truly Pathetic Video Propaganda:

IOJ PUBLIC COMMENT SUBMISSION

Formal Legal Objection to 2025-2026 COVID-19 Vaccine Formula Authorization on Grounds of Regulatory Misclassification and Statutory Non-Compliance

I. JURIDICAL NOTICE AND BASIS FOR INTERVENTION

The Committee is hereby notified that the undersigned has initiated proceedings via Citizen Petition (21 C.F.R. § 10.30) and judicial review concerning the misclassification of COVID-19 mRNA products under binding federal regulations. This misclassification violates the regulatory scheme established under the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. § 262) and implementing regulations at 21 C.F.R. § 600.3(h)(5).

II. COMMITTEE'S NON-DISCRETIONARY STATUTORY OBLIGATIONS

The Committee's mandate under 21 U.S.C. § 355(n)(1) imposes an obligation to "provide expert scientific advice and recommendations to the Secretary regarding... the safety and effectiveness of a biological product under review." This requires adherence to mechanism-based classification rather than therapeutic designation, pursuant to FDA v. Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp., 529 U.S. 120, 133 (2000), whereby regulations must be interpreted as a "coherent regulatory scheme."

The definition at 21 C.F.R. § 600.3(h)(5) encompasses products that "mediate their effects by transcription and/or translation of transferred genetic material," with the disjunctive "and/or" establishing that transcription/translation alone suffices for gene therapy classification. Pfizer's EMA Assessment Report confirms this mechanism for BNT162b2, describing how "mRNA that codes for the viral spike protein" is "delivered into host cells" where "the viral spike protein is expressed."

III. EVIDENTIARY BASIS FOR GENE THERAPY CLASSIFICATION

The following evidence establishes gene therapy status:

Manufacturer Admissions: Moderna's 2019 Form 10-K stated: "Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA." BioNTech's 2019 Form F-1 confirmed their candidates were "classified as gene therapies by the FDA." These pre-pandemic filings constitute admissions against interest that cannot be disavowed absent formal rulemaking.

Extended Expression: Research demonstrates spike protein production persisting for up to 15 months in lymph nodes (Robertson et al., Frontiers in Immunology, 14:1152387, 2023), establishing the "prolonged biological activity" that FDA's gene therapy guidance identifies as requiring enhanced monitoring.

Reverse Transcription: Laboratory evidence confirms BNT162b2 mRNA reverse transcription into DNA in human liver cells (Aldén et al., Current Issues in Molecular Biology, 44:1115-1126, 2022), contradicting the presumption of integration impossibility used to justify exemption from genotoxicity testing.



IV. UNREASONABLE RISK DETERMINATION CREATES MANDATORY DUTY

FDA's 2020 Guidance for Gene Therapy Products explicitly acknowledges that administration to large populations constitutes an "unreasonable risk" requiring enhanced monitoring: "When gene therapy products are administered to a large number of subjects... we recommend that you monitor subjects for delayed adverse events for a 5-year minimum."

This creates a non-discretionary duty to implement clinical hold under 21 CFR § 312.42(b)(1)(i), which mandates such action when "[h]uman subjects are or would be exposed to an unreasonable and significant risk of illness or injury." As established in Industrial Union Dept. v. American Petroleum Institute, 448 U.S. 607, 655 (1980), "unreasonable risk" exists when the risk is "significant" and cannot be justified by administrative convenience.

V. POST-CHEVRON REVIEW STANDARD

Following Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 601 U.S. ___ (2024), which overruled Chevron deference, courts must exercise "independent judgment" regarding regulatory compliance. Environmental Defense v. Duke Energy Corp., 549 U.S. 561, 574 (2007) establishes that regulatory definitions must focus on "functional characteristics rather than nominal designations."

VI. EXECUTIVE BRANCH ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Defense Secretary Hegseth's April 2025 memorandum explicitly characterized COVID-19 vaccines as "experimental." HHS Secretary Kennedy questioned their risk-benefit profile. These determinations by principal officers constitute administrative recognition necessitating regulatory correction.

VII. COMMITTEE'S MANDATORY RECOMMENDATIONS

The Committee must:

Recommend against approval of the 2025-2026 formula absent proper gene therapy classification; Recommend clinical hold pursuant to 21 CFR § 312.42(b)(1)(i); Advise implementation of the 5-15 year monitoring required by FDA guidance.

Committee members face potential liability under Motor Vehicle Manufacturers v. State Farm, 463 U.S. 29, 43 (1983), wherein agency action is arbitrary if it "failed to consider an important aspect" or offered an explanation "counter to the evidence."

Respectfully submitted,

Interest of Justice

