RFK's Propaganda: "We Are 1 Step Closer To MAHA"... BUT, More Approved mRNA Is On It's Way Despite Our VRBPAC Speech!
Get your mRNA today!
Truly Pathetic Video Propaganda:
Only Kids and Elderly are off the hook of the death jab? YOU are STILL the targets?
IF YOU THINK THIS IS A WIN, PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT IT IS NOT A WIN.
RFK Jr on LEGAL NOTICE!
The days of misbranding gene therapy as a vaccine are ending. ENOUGH!
A Citizen Petition has been filed to END ALL mRNA in ALL HEALTHY HUMANS.
It is so extensive FDA had us reorganize it, which took us 2 weeks and we just finished and filed it.
We will return with the details on this developing story once the file number is issued so you can all comment. Help us Stop Covid Vaccines (and all mRNA) NOW!
Help us Stop Covid Vaccines NOW!
Our work is very difficult and it’s because we want to actually win. Our case is against HHS, FDA and DoD. All support is truly needed in this fight and very appreciated! Thanks!
IOJ’S SPEECH AT VRBPAC THEY COMPLETELY WILLFULLY IGNORED:
OUR MESSAGE TO FDA VRBPAC COMMITTEE (we got it there in time for the committee to get it but they don’t care about law or morality of Nuremberg Code)
IOJ PUBLIC COMMENT SUBMISSION
Formal Legal Objection to 2025-2026 COVID-19 Vaccine Formula Authorization on Grounds of Regulatory Misclassification and Statutory Non-Compliance
I. JURIDICAL NOTICE AND BASIS FOR INTERVENTION
The Committee is hereby notified that the undersigned has initiated proceedings via Citizen Petition (21 C.F.R. § 10.30) and judicial review concerning the misclassification of COVID-19 mRNA products under binding federal regulations. This misclassification violates the regulatory scheme established under the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. § 262) and implementing regulations at 21 C.F.R. § 600.3(h)(5).
II. COMMITTEE'S NON-DISCRETIONARY STATUTORY OBLIGATIONS
The Committee's mandate under 21 U.S.C. § 355(n)(1) imposes an obligation to "provide expert scientific advice and recommendations to the Secretary regarding... the safety and effectiveness of a biological product under review." This requires adherence to mechanism-based classification rather than therapeutic designation, pursuant to FDA v. Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp., 529 U.S. 120, 133 (2000), whereby regulations must be interpreted as a "coherent regulatory scheme."
The definition at 21 C.F.R. § 600.3(h)(5) encompasses products that "mediate their effects by transcription and/or translation of transferred genetic material," with the disjunctive "and/or" establishing that transcription/translation alone suffices for gene therapy classification. Pfizer's EMA Assessment Report confirms this mechanism for BNT162b2, describing how "mRNA that codes for the viral spike protein" is "delivered into host cells" where "the viral spike protein is expressed."
III. EVIDENTIARY BASIS FOR GENE THERAPY CLASSIFICATION
The following evidence establishes gene therapy status:
Manufacturer Admissions: Moderna's 2019 Form 10-K stated: "Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA." BioNTech's 2019 Form F-1 confirmed their candidates were "classified as gene therapies by the FDA." These pre-pandemic filings constitute admissions against interest that cannot be disavowed absent formal rulemaking.
Extended Expression: Research demonstrates spike protein production persisting for up to 15 months in lymph nodes (Robertson et al., Frontiers in Immunology, 14:1152387, 2023), establishing the "prolonged biological activity" that FDA's gene therapy guidance identifies as requiring enhanced monitoring.
Reverse Transcription: Laboratory evidence confirms BNT162b2 mRNA reverse transcription into DNA in human liver cells (Aldén et al., Current Issues in Molecular Biology, 44:1115-1126, 2022), contradicting the presumption of integration impossibility used to justify exemption from genotoxicity testing.
IV. UNREASONABLE RISK DETERMINATION CREATES MANDATORY DUTY
FDA's 2020 Guidance for Gene Therapy Products explicitly acknowledges that administration to large populations constitutes an "unreasonable risk" requiring enhanced monitoring: "When gene therapy products are administered to a large number of subjects... we recommend that you monitor subjects for delayed adverse events for a 5-year minimum."
This creates a non-discretionary duty to implement clinical hold under 21 CFR § 312.42(b)(1)(i), which mandates such action when "[h]uman subjects are or would be exposed to an unreasonable and significant risk of illness or injury." As established in Industrial Union Dept. v. American Petroleum Institute, 448 U.S. 607, 655 (1980), "unreasonable risk" exists when the risk is "significant" and cannot be justified by administrative convenience.
V. POST-CHEVRON REVIEW STANDARD
Following Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, 601 U.S. ___ (2024), which overruled Chevron deference, courts must exercise "independent judgment" regarding regulatory compliance. Environmental Defense v. Duke Energy Corp., 549 U.S. 561, 574 (2007) establishes that regulatory definitions must focus on "functional characteristics rather than nominal designations."
VI. EXECUTIVE BRANCH ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Defense Secretary Hegseth's April 2025 memorandum explicitly characterized COVID-19 vaccines as "experimental." HHS Secretary Kennedy questioned their risk-benefit profile. These determinations by principal officers constitute administrative recognition necessitating regulatory correction.
VII. COMMITTEE'S MANDATORY RECOMMENDATIONS
The Committee must:
Recommend against approval of the 2025-2026 formula absent proper gene therapy classification;
Recommend clinical hold pursuant to 21 CFR § 312.42(b)(1)(i);
Advise implementation of the 5-15 year monitoring required by FDA guidance.
Committee members face potential liability under Motor Vehicle Manufacturers v. State Farm, 463 U.S. 29, 43 (1983), wherein agency action is arbitrary if it "failed to consider an important aspect" or offered an explanation "counter to the evidence."
Respectfully submitted,
Interest of Justice
Lets SERIOUSLY do the worlds most formidable legal attack on these damn experiments!
Improved to kill.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.