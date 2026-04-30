RIGHT NOW IN GENEVA — THE WHO IS LOCKING PABS.

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THE PETITION IS UP. SIGN IT BEFORE YOU FINISH READING.

Right now, as you read this, the WHO Pandemic Agreement working group is in session in Geneva. They have until Friday to lock the WHO Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing horror-show known as PABS annex. The vote is MAY 18. Nineteen days. Maybe less.

The petition is up & live to SIGN NOW!

→ suethewho.com←

Sign it before you finish reading. Then come back for the why.

Three things they are locking — and why none of them are legal.

· PABS — The Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing annex creates a real-time global surveillance pipeline that activates the moment a pathogen is classified as having pandemic potential. The “equity guarantees” do not change the architecture. The architecture IS the architecture.

· IHR AMENDMENTS — The September 2025 amendments entered into force without a single full reading on the assembly floor. They created a new “pandemic emergency” alert level. They require every state party to set up a National IHR Authority that bypasses domestic constitutional checks. Procedural defect. Substantive overreach. Both.

· NUREMBERG / JUS COGENS — The Nuremberg Code’s first principle — free and informed consent without coercion — is JUS COGENS. Peremptory norms. No derogation permitted. The WHO does not have the legal authority to adopt instruments that compel violation of those norms. To do so is ULTRA VIRES — beyond legal capacity. Voidable from inception.

That is the legal mechanism. Black-letter international law — and they are walking straight into it LIKE LAMBS TO THE SLAUGHTER! Let’s move it soldiers of light!

Here is how the petition actually works.

When you sign, your signed letter is delivered in real time — directly — to the World Health Organization AND to your country’s UN Mission in Geneva. Send your voice with a signature (and a comment if you wish) straight to the rooms where the vote happens.

Has your country already left the WHO? Sign anyway. Withdrawn nations carry the strongest moral leverage — your government’s voice tells WHA members the framework is collapsing. Every country and signature counts & can turn this around.

Three things you can do —

· Sign — suethewho.com

· Share once on whatever platform you live on.

Send it to anyone who needs to see it. Anyone who will read it and sign.

IoJ promised to help. We still have a window before they’re done meeting in Geneva. This took many hours and being up very late til am and passed out lol. Sign. Share. Show you care.

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If you want to keep Interest of Justice at the forefront of the fight, please donate at interestofjustice.org/donate. That is it.

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Sign. Share. I’ll see you tomorrow with the mandamus filing that is going to challenge the illegal OWS military covid “vaccine” EXPERIMENTS to take the shots off the market – it’s going to work – Keep the faith and do NOT give up as we are so close to winning.

— Lady Xylie - Interest of Justice

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