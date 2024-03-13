On March 7, 2024 there was a flurry of activity with many more co-signers joining.

Learn more about the US Science Integrity Bill below:

This bill is desperately needed.

IOJ is in the middle of arguing with all the US Health agencies to start a science integrity dispute on PCR and the gene therapy called covid vaccines, and is close to filing and figuring it out, BUT THE SCIENCE INTEGRITY DISPUTE PROCEDURES ARE SCREWED UP!!!!

Looks like the bill aims to solve the biggest problem:

Right now there is not a clear process for dispute resolution consistent with the scientific integrity policy…

This is a BIG problem. Science integrity matters. So does having a procedure to give effect to the law!

If we had better procedures for citizens to file science integrity disputes in our nations the UN & WHO would be FIRED… IMMEDIATELY!!!

Thought you may want to know, since the lack of solid science integrity dispute procedures is how they made a fake pandemic and fake vaccine emergency measures last so long…

H.R.4893 — 118th Congress (2023-2024)

Official Title as Introduced

To amend the America COMPETES Act to establish certain scientific integrity policies for Federal agencies that fund, conduct, or oversee scientific research, and for other purposes.

All Actions

07/25/2023 Referred to the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

Action By: House of Representatives

07/25/2023 Introduced in House

Action By: House of Representatives

There is one summary for H.R.4893.

Shown Here:

Introduced in House (07/25/2023)

Scientific Integrity Act

This bill revises provisions regarding the release of scientific research results by federal agencies. Each agency that funds, conducts, or oversees scientific research must (1) adopt and enforce a scientific integrity policy that includes certain requirements, such as restricting scientific conclusions from being based on political considerations; and (2) submit such policy to the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) for approval. Agencies must make their policies public, submit them to Congress, and periodically update them with OSTP's approval. The Government Accountability Office shall review implementation of the policies. Each agency shall (1) appoint a Scientific Integrity Officer, (2) establish a process for dispute resolution consistent with the scientific integrity policy, and (3) establish a specified training program for current and new employees.

Cosponsors (102)

Committees (1)

Committees, subcommittees and links to reports associated with this bill are listed here, as well as the nature and date of committee activity and Congressional report number.

IOJ started the Global Science Integrity Task Force to challenge WHO & Government “science”. Someone needs to legally challenge false presumptions of science that may harm public interest! Lets fix science integrity!

