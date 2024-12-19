Scientists find new forms of life inside human bodies

12-17-2024

Every time we think we’re close to fully understanding the human body, something fresh and unexpected shows up. Recently, a team of researchers stumbled upon strange entities, or obelisks, living inside of human bodies that had escaped notice until now.

Their surprising presence challenges assumptions and raises pressing questions about what else might be lurking unseen inside us.

Hidden presence

These new visitors appear smaller than the viruses most people learn about in basic biology classes. Rather than behaving like familiar microbes, they introduce themselves as something different.

Their discovery came about when researchers began analyzing massive genetic libraries, searching for patterns that did not match any known organisms.

This unusual find was led by Nobel Prize winner in Medicine Andrew Fire, from Stanford University.

Calling them obelisks

What the researchers uncovered are entities they have chosen to call “obelisks.” They do not resemble typical life forms, and their name comes from their distinctive shape.

“The more we look, the crazier we see,” said Mark Peifer, a cell and developmental biologist at the University of North Carolina.

They resemble what scientists call viroids, which are infectious loops of RNAknown for their effects on plants.

Obelisks share certain traits with these plant pathogens, yet they appear in human-associated bacteria.

According to Matthew Sullivan, an integrative biologist at Ohio State University, the health implications for humans remain unclear.

Understanding RNA — the basics

RNA, or ribonucleic acid, is a vital molecule that plays several important roles in all living cells. Think of it as the messenger that helps turn the genetic instructions stored in DNA into the proteins that build and repair your body.

Unlike DNA, which usually forms a double helix, RNA is typically single-stranded and can fold into different shapes to perform various functions.

There are different types of RNA, such as messenger RNA (mRNA), transfer RNA (tRNA), and ribosomal RNA (rRNA) which is a key component of ribosomes, the cell’s protein factories.

But RNA isn’t just about making proteins — it also helps regulate how genes are expressed and can even act as a catalyst in certain chemical reactions.

For example, some RNA molecules can turn genes on or off, controlling what proteins are made and when. This regulation is crucial for everything from development to responding to changes in your environment.

Strange RNA loops

Viruses often have protective shells made of proteins. Obelisks seem to lack that familiar coat. Instead, they carry RNA instructions around in tiny loops.

Unlike standard viruses, they do not appear to encode protein shells. These differences suggest that life’s definitions might need some rethinking.

Obelisks throughout human bodies

It is not just a single type of obelisk. Thousands of unique varieties have turned up when scientists comb through genetic datasets.

Discoveries have emerged from multiple locations around the world, indicating that these intruders are not rare oddities tucked away in one place.

Not only are these obelisks found far and wide, they also appear in different parts of the human body. They have cropped up in bacteria from the mouth and in those dwelling in the intestinal tract.

The genetic signatures hint that distinct types prefer particular regions. This suggests an intricate relationship with our internal ecosystems, though it is too soon to say what they are doing there.

Evolutionary puzzles

Their unusual nature stirs questions about how viruses, viroids, and these newcomers might be related.

A persistent puzzle has always been whether today’s viruses originated from simpler RNA forms or if they started out more complex and shed traits over time.

[IOJ note - Could they be purely synthetic and not natural, merely producing “virus like” traits?]

Entities like obelisks add color to these debates, leaving scientists wondering how ancient these forms might be and how they took shape during the planet’s biological history.

[IOJ note - gee whiz - let’s see…. just exactly how might these RNA shapes have taken shape? It seems pretty obvious this comes after the experimental rollout of mRNA unproven interventions… OK we will be quiet now and stop interrupting the articles]

Categorizing human obelisks

Obelisks do not slide neatly into existing categories. They are not standard viruses, not classic bacteria, and not exactly viroids either.

Their discovery hints that we may be missing entire classes of RNA-based life that challenge current textbooks. This complicates efforts to catalog and understand the full range of microbial life.

This investigation involved scanning colossal gene catalogs derived from human-associated microbes. Researchers used new computational tools to spot circular RNA molecules.

These approaches required careful filtering to ensure what they found was not just random noise. The effort paid off, revealing a strange world that had gone unnoticed.

A fresh perspective

“This is one of the most exciting parts of being in this field right now,” said Simon Roux, a computational biologist at the DOE Joint Genome Institute at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

These sentiments reflect a general feeling among experts who are sifting through molecular data and finding surprises.

The study that introduced obelisks was posted on January 21st on bioRxiv, sparking interest among scientists who study microbial communities.

Still so many unknowns

While researchers piece together the story of obelisks, the potential impact on humans remains uncertain. They know these RNA circles live inside bacterial cells that, in turn, inhabit our bodies.

If these entities influence bacterial behavior, they could, by extension, shape aspects of our own biology. Nobody can say yet what the long-term implications will be.

What’s next for human obelisks?

The human body is more than organs and tissues; it is a crowded universe of tiny creatures, many of them strangers we have not fully met before.

Obelisks may be just one example of what can happen when scientists look at genetic data in new ways. There could be more discoveries ahead, each one forcing us to adjust how we describe life and its building blocks.

Until then, researchers continue to watch, learn, and puzzle over these miniature visitors that have managed to hide in plain sight.

The full study was published in bioRxiv and Royal Society Open Science.

Current research on circular RNA:

—–

12-18-2024

Global population decline predicted -- what Earth will be like with less people

The number of humans inhabiting the Earth has steadily increased since Homo sapiens began to assert their dominance over the planet. Now, however, the global population growth trend is on the verge of becoming unsustainable.

Historians report that, by the 10th century, the global headcount hovered around a few hundred million.

Later, the Industrial Revolution and better living conditions pushed our numbers ever upward. We soared past 1 billion by 1900 and over 6 billion by 2000.

Not long ago, in late 2022, we crossed the 8 billion mark. Now, new studies suggest this steady climb may soon slow down and, eventually, our population might grow smaller, not bigger.

Global population trend

Some recent findings, published in The Lancet, and relying on data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, point to a different future.

According to these projections, by 2050 about 155 out of 204 countries will not have enough births to ensure a stable global population count. And by 2100, almost all of them, around 198 out of 204, will be in the same boat.

This has led researchers to believe that deaths will soon outnumber births in many places, which will shift long-held patterns.

“This is our most comprehensive analysis to date,” said Dr. Stein Emil Vollset, a professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington.

Why does global population matter?

The idea that the world might become a less crowded place raises a few eyebrows, but also a few hopes. Some have argued that thinning numbers might help reduce the strain on certain resources.

There is talk of a demographic dividend, a scenario where fewer dependents and more working-age adults boost economies.

Yet, in many places the total fertility rate has dropped below replacement levels and stays there, without any predicted bounce back. The old assumption that decreasing fertility would fix itself has not been supported by recent data.

When fewer babies are born, the workforce thins out in a matter of decades.

Economic systems depend on a steady stream of workers, consumers, and taxpayers. If countries produce fewer citizens, they may struggle to maintain productivity and keep growth on track.

Economists worry that, as population structures skew towards older groups, tax bases might shrink, and this could make it harder to pay for services that keep society running smoothly.

Some analyses of demographic shifts have shown that countries with aging populations feel strain on their labor supply, which may lead to shifts in markets and wage structures.

Caring for older generations

A decreasing global population also means a rising proportion of older people.

While living longer can be a sign of progress, it also brings its own problems. More older adults need care for chronic conditions, assisted living, and medical services that handle age-related diseases.

Health care systems might need to reinvent themselves to deal with shortages in skilled medical staff and the growing demand for long-term support.

Without enough younger workers, caregiving roles may be harder to fill, putting pressure on families and communities.

Studies have outlined the growing costs of eldercare as populations age, warning that countries must adapt soon or face long waiting times and inadequate care. [IoJ note: keep your eyes on this topic/scheme of short medical staff - it’s how they are ushering everything in]

Global population and the environment

Fewer humans might sound like a perfect recipe for less stress on forests, oceans, farmland, and energy supplies.

Reduced consumption could mean less pollution, fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and cleaner water in some areas.

But changing population distribution patterns could complicate resource management. If certain places empty out and others remain crowded, it might be tricky to balance who gets what.

Environmental changes also depend on how people live, not just how many there are. Some research suggests that even with fewer people, lifestyle choices still matter for keeping ecosystems healthy and maintaining biodiversity.

Rewriting global influence

As nations experience shifts in their population counts, political and economic influence could get shuffled.

Countries that once dominated trade, technology, or culture might find themselves overshadowed by others that manage to keep younger populations engaged.

Alliances that seemed stable might look different when a partner’s population contracts. This could ripple through security agreements, resource negotiations, and geopolitical strategies.

Realigning priorities might become a necessity as demographic trends change who holds the cards on the world stage.

Rethinking family decisions

Falling fertility rates are often linked to changing social expectations, improved women’s rights, and better access to education.

There is a growing concern that some leaders might try to push quick fixes that harm personal freedoms.

Policies that put pressure on women to have more children present significant risks, threatening reproductive and sexual rights.

In some places, such measures could limit access to necessary services or reduce the freedom to choose whether and when to become parents.

Historical analyses warn that forcing fertility through policy often backfires, causing social tension and distrust.

A new normal

The notion of an emptier planet comes with no simple answers. A world with fewer new births may reshape how we build cities, form families, and secure our future.

It might ask us to be more careful in the ways we manage resources, structure health care, and plan our economies. Planners, policymakers, and communities may need to think ahead, beyond simply counting heads.

The end of nonstop population growth might signal the beginning of a new kind of progress, where success is measured not by the number of people, but by how well we care for one another.

The full study is published in The Lancet.

Source: Jordan Joseph Earth.com

