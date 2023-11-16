Interest of Justice

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
Nov 16, 2023Edited

This is old, it is called voice to skull.

Devices to do that have been commercially sold since the 90s

See (sound hotspot. Directional microphone/speaker The device was commercially sold for library and hospital use, the idea was that to be able to tell people to be silent without disturbing the rest of the people in the library.

At list 40 years old technology.

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Ravelan's avatar
Ravelan
Nov 16, 2023

Oh, SURE they're using it to help people. Maybe some of the scientists actually believe that. Anything that the evil puppeteers can use for evil WILL be used for evil. And already is being used, as several people pointed out above.

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