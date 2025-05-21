Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
currer's avatar
currer
3hEdited

I cannot stomach to read all this speech but what I have read is all lies.

The "pandemic" was planned, it came from the US DoD bioweapons research in conjunction with other world governments.

Katherine Watt has spoken to Kennedy, he knows about the careful legal planning in the US deep state over years to make this "pandemic" and the response "legal."

The vaccines have no therapeutic value they injure and kill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
2h

Well... It would be helpful if all these "experts" clue that THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A "PANDEMIC". These jokers are grandly delusional. They attend perfumed and suited conferences to engage one another in a mass Folie à deux. Folie à deux, also known as shared psychosis or shared delusional disorder, is a psychiatric syndrome in which symptoms of a delusional belief, and sometimes hallucinations, are transmitted from one individual to another… The public (and media) continue to share these hallucinations, and persons such as Mr. Kennedy provide the political gin.

The United Nations was established to separate nations of people from their wealth, period. The World Health Organization is a complete and total fraud. Next. >>>

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture