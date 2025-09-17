We are so grateful for anyone who can and will step up to have our back and support our years long unpaid hard work to restore constitutional governance. You can support this critical work here: www.stopcovidvaccinesnow.org/donate

You know that feeling when you watch someone's entire worldview collapse in real time? That's exactly what happened today September 17, 2025 when United States Senator Rand Paul methodically destroyed former CDC Director Susan Monarez during what in our opinion was supposed to be a friendly Senate hearing designed to make RFK Jr. look bad.

Instead, we got front-row seats to the complete implosion of the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine narrative for children. And folks, it was absolutely devastating.

Let's be crystal clear about what we just witnessed, This wasn't some political theater. This was a U.S. Senator, who happens to be a physician, systematically exposing how our own government agencies have been lying to us about vaccine safety while deliberately hiding injury data that should have stopped this madness years ago.

The hearing was supposed to be Monarez's victory lap - a chance for the establishment to rally around the "principled scientist" who got fired for refusing to bow to political pressure. But Paul wasn't having any of it. He came armed with facts, and what happened next should terrify every parent in America.

"Does the COVID vaccine prevent transmission?" Paul asked the question that should have been answered honestly from day one. Watch Monarez squirm. She immediately started spouting the same tired CDC propaganda about "reducing viral load," but Paul cut right through the BS. "But in other words, it DOESN'T prevent transmission. You can still transmit the virus if you've had the vaccine."

Game over. Right there. The entire justification for vaccine mandates, for forcing children to get shots to go to school, for destroying families over vaccination status - all of it built on a lie that even the former CDC Director couldn't defend when directly challenged.

But Paul wasn't done. Oh no, he was just getting started. He shifted to what should concern every parent! What's the actual risk-benefit for children? When Paul asked if COVID vaccines reduce hospitalization for kids under 18, Monarez could only manage a weak "It can."

That's when Paul delivered the knockout punch: "It doesn't. The statistics are inconclusive. And the reason you can't prove that it does is there's so few people under 18 that go to the hospital. The numbers are extraordinarily small."

Think about that for a second. We've been injecting children with experimental gene therapies for a disease that poses virtually no risk to them. But it gets worse - much worse. Paul then exposed the real scandal: "You find that there is a risk of myocarditis, a significant event [in young men and boys]. It's somewhere between 6 and 8 in 10,000. But that's much greater than the risk of hospitalization or death, which are not even measurable because they're so small."

Let that sink in. We're giving children vaccines that are MORE dangerous to them than COVID itself. And the CDC knew it. They all knew it. The most damning part? When Paul revealed what Monarez was really defending when she refused to be fired: "Everyone of them was adamant we should keep it at six months" - referring to the CDC scientists pushing COVID shots for babies who are six months old. Six-month-old babies. Getting COVID shots. For a disease that poses zero threat to them. While facing real cardiac risks from the vaccine. This isn't medicine. This is madness.

But the corruption runs so much deeper than what we saw in that hearing room today. While Monarez was trying to play the victim, the real victims - the millions of Americans who trusted these agencies - have been fighting in courts just to get basic safety data that should have been public from the beginning.

Remember, it took a federal judge calling the Pfizer FOIA request "arguably the most important FOIA request in American history" to force the release of documents the FDA wanted to hide for 75 years. Seventy-five years! For documents they reviewed in 108 days! What were they so desperate to hide? The V-Safe database - you know, the one they called "the most intensive safety monitoring effort in U.S. history." Turns out it was designed to hide injuries, not find them. They deliberately excluded myocarditis and pericarditis from the check-box options, forcing people to describe heart inflammation in 250-character text boxes that nobody was monitoring.

When Attorney Aaron Siri finally forced them to release the V-Safe data, we discovered 780,000+ adverse event reports with 25% of respondents reporting reactions serious enough to miss work, require medical care, or miss school. That's potentially 8-10 million Americans who experienced significant adverse events - data the CDC had while telling everyone the vaccines were completely safe.

Think about the breathtaking arrogance of that. They had data showing millions of people were getting hurt, and they kept pushing the shots anyway. They kept mandating them. They kept forcing children to get them to attend school. The CDC's own internal safety analyses - also obtained only through litigation - showed warning signals as early as April 2021. Heavy menstrual bleeding, heart inflammation, neurological problems - all triggering their own safety thresholds. Did they tell the public? Did they warn doctors? Did they stop the programs?

Of course not. They buried the data and kept pushing the narrative. Meanwhile, doctors trying to report serious adverse events through VAERS were either ignored or actively discouraged. While other countries acknowledged vaccine-related deaths, our CDC hasn't acknowledged a single death from mRNA vaccines despite reviewing nearly 20,000 death reports. Not one. That's not science - that's propaganda.

The human cost of this deception is staggering. Children have been subjected to medical experiments without proper safety evaluation. Families have been destroyed over vaccination status based on lies. People have lost jobs, been kicked out of school, banned from restaurants - all based on the false promise that these shots would stop transmission. And now we know it was all theater. The people making these decisions knew the shots didn't stop transmission. They knew children faced virtually no risk from COVID. They knew the vaccines were causing heart problems in young people. They knew it all, and they did it anyway.

Today's hearing revealed something else crucial, Kennedy's broader campaign to overhaul this corrupt system. Monarez testified that Kennedy demanded she "preapprove" vaccine recommendations without reviewing evidence. When she refused to rubber-stamp policy changes, he fired her. Good. Frankly, it's about time someone cleaned house at these captured agencies. Monarez complained that Kennedy wanted to "fire officials until achieving compliance," as if that's a bad thing. When your agency has been systematically deceiving the American people about vaccine safety, maybe it's time for new people who will prioritize truth over pharmaceutical profits.

The timing of this hearing is perfect - happening just one day before Kennedy's reconstituted vaccine advisory panel meets to potentially restrict access to shots that have been harming children. Critics are panicking because the new panel includes actual vaccine critics like Dr. Martin Kulldorff and Dr. Robert Malone instead of the usual pharmaceutical industry cheerleaders. For the first time in decades, we might actually get honest evaluation of vaccine safety. Basic questions like cumulative effects of multiple vaccines and interaction effects between different shots - assessments that should have been done before we ever started injecting children with dozens of vaccines.

Compare that to what we have now, American children receive more vaccines than kids in any other developed nation, yet we have worse health outcomes across the board. Higher rates of chronic disease, autism, infant mortality - but hey, at least Pfizer's stock price is up. States like Florida are already moving beyond this madness. Governor DeSantis and Surgeon General Ladapo have eliminated school vaccine requirements entirely, returning medical decision-making to parents and doctors where it belongs. When public health agencies forfeit trust through systematic deception, states have to step in to protect their citizens.

The systematic suppression of safety data, deliberate design of flawed monitoring systems, and active discouragement of adverse event reporting constitute violations of multiple federal statutes. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires accurate safety monitoring and reporting. The Administrative Procedure Act prohibits arbitrary and capricious agency action. The deliberate concealment of safety signals while promoting products as safe may constitute criminal fraud under 18 U.S.C. § 1001. The doctrine of informed consent, fundamental to medical ethics since Nuremberg, requires disclosure of risks. When agencies possess data showing significant adverse events yet actively conceal this information while promoting universal vaccination, they violate both legal and ethical obligations. Healthcare providers administering vaccines based on deliberately incomplete safety information may have liability exposure for injuries resulting from undisclosed risks.

International human rights law provides additional accountability mechanisms. The Siracusa Principles strictly limit government authority to impose medical interventions, requiring necessity, proportionality, and the least restrictive means. Mandating vaccines for children with minimal disease risk violates these principles. The suppression of safety data while maintaining mandates compounds these violations.

But here's where it gets really interesting - and where Interest of Justice has been leading the legal fight. We've been hammering the FDA with Citizens Petitions demanding they properly classify these COVID shots as what they actually are: gene therapies. Back in 2022, when they wanted to inject babies as young as six months, we filed formal legal demands pointing out that Pfizer's own SEC filing admits the FDA defines their mRNA products as gene therapies. Right there on page 13: "Some of our product candidates are classified as gene therapies by the FDA and the EMA." Yet they've been marketing them as traditional vaccines to avoid the stricter safety requirements that come with gene therapy classification.

This isn't just semantics - it's fraud. Gene therapies require environmental assessments under federal law. They require different safety monitoring. They require honest informed consent about what people are actually receiving. By misclassifying these products as vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna avoided legally mandated safety evaluations while the FDA turned a blind eye to protect pharmaceutical profits over public safety.

The FDA Citizens Petition filed by Interest Of Justice is demanding the FDA suspend or withdraw the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, citing their contamination with DNA plasmids and arguing they are unapproved gene therapies that have been fraudulently misclassified. The petition exposes alarming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination and regulatory failures that could affect millions worldwide. As the petition states: "This misclassification denied Americans transparency and informed consent, violating federal law and rendering approvals void from the start."

The systematic nature of deception revealed through FOIA litigation establishes mens rea - criminal intent - rather than mere negligence. When agencies design monitoring systems to prevent detection of safety signals, fight legal disclosure for years, and continue promoting products as safe while possessing contrary data, they cross from regulatory failure into criminal conduct. Parents whose children suffered adverse events deserve not just compensation but justice. The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program's liability shield shouldn't protect deliberate misconduct. Civil RICO actions may be appropriate given the pattern of racketeering activity involving mail and wire fraud in suppressing safety data while promoting vaccines through interstate commerce.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s promise of "radical transparency" through his 10-to-1 deregulatory initiative represents necessary but insufficient reform. The agencies' conduct demands criminal investigation by independent prosecutors with no ties to the pharmaceutical-regulatory complex. Congressional oversight must expand beyond hearings to include criminal referrals for perjury, obstruction, and fraud. States must continue asserting their constitutional authority over public health, following Florida's lead in eliminating coercive mandates. Medical boards must investigate physicians who promoted interventions while knowing or having reason to know about suppressed safety data. Professional liability insurers should examine whether concealment of safety data voids coverage for vaccine injury claims.

Senator Paul's confrontation with Monarez over COVID-19 vaccination represents more than a policy disagreement - it exposes systematic corruption prioritizing pharmaceutical profits over children's health. The court-ordered release of V-Safe data revealing serious adverse events in 25% of users while the CDC claimed COVID vaccines were completely safe constitutes criminal fraud demanding prosecution. The deliberate design of monitoring systems to prevent safety signal detection while maintaining the pretense of "the most intensive safety monitoring in history" represents deception of unprecedented scale affecting millions of American children.

Today's Senate hearing revealed the CDC's complete inability to defend COVID-19 vaccination for children with actual science. When Monarez couldn't explain why six-month-old babies need COVID shots or why children should face higher risks from vaccine-induced myocarditis than from COVID itself, the entire edifice of pediatric COVID vaccination policy crumbled under scrutiny. The systematic suppression of adverse event data while promoting these interventions as safe represents not medical error but criminal fraud.

The legal victories forcing transparency have revealed not isolated failures but coordinated suppression involving multiple agencies over multiple years affecting millions of Americans. Children subjected to COVID vaccination without basic safety evaluation have been betrayed by institutions claiming to protect them. The V-Safe data showing 780,000+ adverse events that the CDC desperately tried to conceal exemplifies this betrayal.

Congressional oversight must escalate from hearings to criminal referrals. State attorneys general should investigate consumer fraud in their jurisdictions. Parents must demand accountability through every available legal mechanism. The pharmaceutical-regulatory complex has forfeited any claim to public trust through systematic deception regarding COVID-19 vaccine safety in children. Only radical transparency, criminal prosecution of those responsible, and fundamental restructuring of these captured agencies can begin to restore integrity to American public health.

Our children's health depends on it. Their future depends on it. And after what we witnessed today, we know the truth is finally coming out.

The question now is, What are we going to do about it?

IoJ Petition to Stop mRNA “Vaccine” Experiments Off The Market NOW

Go to comment here: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002

Leave a comment. It doesn't have to be perfect. It doesn't have to be long. Tell them:

Give actual scientific evidence (peer reviewed or Science Journal)

Your story

Your injury

Your loss

Your fear for your children

Your demand for truth

