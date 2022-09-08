Call to ACTION - Make a 90 second video for the WHO!

Our advice:

https://rumble.com/v1izqtb-notice-w.h.o.-is-accepting-your-90-sec.-video-september-9-13-2022-pandemic-.html

The second round of public hearings will address the guiding question:

“Based on your experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, what do you believe should be addressed at the international level to better protect against future pandemics?”

Yes, the WHO wants your input to create a PANDEMIC treaty.

Based on your experience with the COVID-19 PANDEMIC what do you believe should be addressed at the international level to better protect against future PANDEMICS.

The word PANDEMIC is apparently pretty important to both despots seeking to cling to emergency powers and to the peasants who’s rights can be limited during emergencies…

In fact, when Tedros DECLARED A PANDEMIC On March 11, 2020 he mentioned

Tedros Adhanom: (02:48)

We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic. Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It’s a word that if misused can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.

Tedros Adhanom: (03:21)

Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by the virus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do. We have never been before seeing a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus and we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time.

So here we are today and the WHO now wants YOU to tell them how to “better protect against future PANDEMICS”, whilst knowing that “we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time.”

A FOOLS ERRAND… PREVENTING AND CONTROLLING PANDEMICS.

IOJ told Tedros that you can NEVER stop a pandemic on May 2, 2022…. He unsurprisingly never responded & now is about to be formally charged with international wrongdoing (stay tuned - will explain more soon).

What IS a PANDEMIC anyhow?

In common law & international norms that guide most countries a pandemic is a big deal and a real reason to limit rights because it means there is an extraordinarily high mortality rate and quick transmission which poses a bona fide threat to the health of the nation as spoken of in Siracusa Principles Article 25:

Siracusa Principles Iccpr Legal Submission 1985 Eng 707KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Before we continue, please remember that laws and policy are arbitrary and capricious (meaning totally void and REVERSIBLE) when they are based on a word that is undefined, or unilaterally misdefined (say… like pandemic in 2009 when the WHO unilaterally and wrongfully removed the one essential element required by law of great danger to life enormous deaths… something like THAT)

WHY DOES THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION SAY THEY NEED THE PANDEMIC TREATY AGAIN ANYWAY???:

Part of it is WHO claims certain legally significant words are allegedly not yet defined and the treaty will finally define the words.

(whilst in reality the words are already clearly defined and well settled & WHO simply wants to RE-write new definitions)

WHOs treaty Working Draft pg. 6 says the WHO is apparently totally lost and cant define words already defined long ago:

Who Working Draft Names Undefined Words A Inb2 3 En 358KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Article 1. Definitions and use of terms

This article would define or explain, as appropriate, all relevant terms and phrases, for example, technical terms, institutions, organizations and other terms, for the purposes of this WHO CAII. Such terms could include, inter alia: access, affected States, affordability, assisting States, biotechnology, community engagement, epidemic, equity, external assistance, gain-of-function, genomic sequence data, global public goods, health systems recovery, health systems resilience, infodemics, One Health, pandemic, pandemic preparedness, pandemic prevention, pandemic recovery, pandemic response, preparedness, prevention, public health threats with pandemic potential, readiness, recovery, response, universal health coverage, utilization of genetic resources, whole-of-government, and whole-of-society.

So there you go… WHO is having an illogical call to action - for you to give a 90 second video based your experience with a declared covid-19 purported pandemic, and guide them on how to “better PREVENT against future pandemics”, despite the fact they erratically say PANDEMIC is a word not yet defined and is a phenomenon which cant be stopped, and Yes, dear tribe, YOU are invited to shut down their nonsense with CLARITY.

WHO officially published on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Interested parties will be invited to submit a video statement (of up to 90 seconds, accompanied by a transcript). Statements can be submitted in any of the six official WHO languages (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish).

The submission period will open on Friday 9 September and will close on Tuesday 13 September 2022.

Two compilations of video statements, each of three hours, will be broadcast from the WHO website. One will air on 29 September and the other on 30 September.

The compilations will be prepared by the WHO Secretariat, taking into account the need to ensure propriety, appropriateness and decorum during the public hearings, as well as gender balance and equitable geographical representation.

Video statements that are not included in the compilations will be accessible from the WHO website, provided they also meet the requirements of propriety, appropriateness and decorum. These video statements will be made available as soon as possible after the closure of the public hearings; the timing will depend on the number of submissions received.

SOURCE: https://inb.who.int/home/public-hearings

Go to the link above and send the WHO your copy of your 90 second video with a transcript when they open Sept 9-13, 2022 Geneva time.

HERES OUR TRANSCRIPT (we filed our 90 second video Friday September 9 morning)

Interest of Justice experience in the declared COVID-19 pandemic was a loss of health from unnecessary limitations on rights not strictly required by the exigencies of the situation Ordinary administrative measures and treatments were always available to treat covid-19, but were not utilized in order to declare the pandemic. The treaty is intended to re-define pandemic, despite the word being already defined in customary law. The WHO concedes that a pandemic cannot be controlled, therefore, If the WHO were to try to better prevent future pandemics they would not only be going against the unequivocal rules of science, they would be going against their previous COVID-19 declaration of pandemic where the WHO confessed that a pandemic cannot be controlled. To protect health in the future there should be no centralized international level healthcare system and blanket measures are presumed disproportionate on their face. To respect the sovereignty of each country as well as meet the who’s obligations to the IHR article 3 section 4, The control and management of pandemics should be left to each individual nation to handle in the way that their sovereign legislators intended in their own regulations. The WHO unilaterally lowered the bar for the word pandemic by omitting the one essential element required by the common law, which is the essential element of “great danger to life, or high mortality rate”. The WHOs definition of pandemic wrongfully allows for the imposition of measures merely because of an apprehension of potential danger, violating article 54 of the Siracusa principles. Resolving this breach of WHOs obligations must be addressed before any pandemic treaty is drafted.

HERE ARE THE RULES FOR PARTICIPATION!: https://inb.who.int/home/public-hearings/second-round/terms-of-participation

Our partner at WCH Dr. Tess Lawrie gives a good update on the rules of participation that now want your ID. see:

PLEASE SEND YOUR VIDEOS TO US WHEN DONE for our legal repository to use for legal actions and human rights reports. Our ideas matter and we wont let your voice fall through the cracks.

REMEMBER TO SCROLL DOWN TO SIGN OUR CLAIM OF INTERNATIONAL WRONGDOING TO HOLD THE WHO LIABLE FOR DECLARING A PANDEMIC IN BAD FAITH, A VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL LAW - it is a real legal action under international law - not a petition up to them to decide to ignore!

Our newsletter is free for everyone. Interest of Justice is humble non profit, non commercial international organization who’s mission is safeguarding the interests of the international community. We are working on about 30 huge legal actions globally and cannot do our necessary work to liberate humanity and hold wrongdoers accountable without your support! All supporters that share our work and take action in anyway they can are our hero’s - much love tribe!

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