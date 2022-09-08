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Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
Sep 8, 2022

THE WHO IS A CRIMINAL ORGANIZATION RUN BY PSYCHOPATHS AND NOTHING IT SAYS OR DOES SHOULD BE GIVEN ANY CREDENCE - IT'S LEADERS SHOULD BE TRIED AND JAILED AND THIS ENTITY MUST BE DISMANTLED! SAY THAT IN YOUR VIDEO!

The WEF, the UN, the IMF, the BIS, Blackrock, Vanguard, the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, the Bilderbergers - all of these are criminal, all their leaders should be jailed and all these instrumentalities must be dismantled! WE NEED NUREMBERG 2.0!

There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!

APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!

MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 AND FREE AGAIN!

NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!

TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.

NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.

STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!

NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.

https://wrenchinthegears.com

http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/2020/10/14/klaus-schwab-and-his-great-fascist-reset-an-overview/

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com

https://pandemicfacts.info

https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/

https://questioningcovid.com

https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/

http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html

https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/

Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com

Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire

https://www.technocracy.news

Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io

www.nojabforme.info

https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213

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