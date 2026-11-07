Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Sean Garrisson's avatar
Sean Garrisson
21h

I bet those seven won't ever experiment like that again.

On a more serious note, screw all emergency powers. Its obvious to anyone that can still think that they are used to dictate and impose on everyone, for any whim they deem, indefinitely Left AND Right.

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Tara Eve's avatar
Tara Eve
21h

Thank you for keeping this front and center. If and when the timing is right, I am here to help. I am the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors and I honor their legacy by living the words never again.

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