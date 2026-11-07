Twenty-three defendants sat in a Nuremberg courtroom on December 9, 1946. Twenty of them were doctors. They'd run experiments on prisoners in the camps, freezing them, infecting them and cutting them open, and none of those people had agreed to any of it.

The doctors called it medical research, and the people they used were never asked whether they agreed.

Their defence was paperwork, not remorse. According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, several defendants argued that their experiments differed little from research German and American scientists had done before the war, and that no international law drew a line between legal and illegal experiments on people. If nobody had written the line down, nobody could punish them for crossing it.

Two American doctors working with the prosecution, Andrew Ivy and Leo Alexander, saw the danger in that argument. On April 17, 1947, Alexander sent the prosecutors a memo with six points defining legitimate research on people.

The judges wrote the line down. They delivered the verdict on August 19, 1947 and the sentences the next day. Sixteen defendants were convicted. In the judgment, Alexander's six points grew into ten, and the world has called them the Nuremberg Code ever since. On June 2, 1948, Karl Brandt, Hitler's personal physician, and six others were hanged.

The United States has its own record. From 1949 to 1969 the Army ran 239 open-air germ tests over populated areas, and from 1955 to 1975 it tested chemical agents on about 7,000 soldiers at Edgewood Arsenal. In 1997 Congress answered with 50 USC 1520a, which bans the Pentagon from testing a biological agent on civilians unless each person gives INFORMED CONSENT in advance, and Congress first gets a full report on the plans so it can exercise oversight before any test begins.

The Code's first rule is the one that matters most.

"The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential."

The rule goes on to say the person has to be able to choose freely, without force, fraud, deceit or coercion, and has to have enough knowledge and understanding of what's being done to make an enlightened decision. You can read all ten rules in a few minutes.

What the Code is, and what it isn't. The museum notes that none of the specific findings against the defendants cited the Code itself, so its legal force wasn't settled at the time. Its weight came later, as countries wrote its principles into their own law. In the United States that's FDA's informed consent rules and the Pentagon's own consent law, 50 USC 1520a, which bars the Secretary of Defense from testing a biological agent on people unless each person consents in advance and Congress gets a report first.

The 1947 defence keeps coming back in new clothes. "No law drew the line" becomes "an emergency label covered it" or "the shield law protects us."

That report is exactly what Count I of Eshleman v. Hegseth asks a federal judge to make the Pentagon file for the COVID shots, which the Army bought as a "prototype project" for 100 million doses. The Nuremberg judges drew the line in 1947, Congress wrote it into US law in 1997, and IoJ is asking a court to enforce it now.

IoJ's Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807 and Count I of the lawsuit in process NOW: Eshleman v. Hegseth, No. 1:26-cv-01543-JEB, both stand on the same answer the Nuremberg judges gave. The line exists, it's written down BY CONGRESS DAMMIT, and it applies in an emergency too. YOU can help me enforce it - NO EXPERIMENTS! PERIOD. NO EMERGENCY EXCEPTION TO EXPERIMENT USING HARMFUL OR DEADLY BIO-AGENTS - OK. HOLD THE LINE. WE THE PEOPLE MATTER! By the way, this is the fight the Mandamus Legal Fund pays for. It covers the legal costs, filing fees and court costs of Eshleman v. Hegseth, the case asking a federal judge to enforce the consent line the Nuremberg judges wrote down, and the next job is answering whatever the government files. Back it only if and when it's right for you, at interestofjustice.org/legal-fund.

Tomorrow IoJ marks three years since its first Nuremberg Code hearing on November 9, 2023, and on Monday the Emergency Switchboard series opens with the law written for nuclear, chemical and biological attacks, and how COVID went through it.

Read the ten rules yourself, then share them & remember they still matter. A rule only protects the people who know it's there, so let’s REMIND the governments and people!

Lady Xylie - IoJ

Related reading

Judge Halted Shots For Being Experimental In 2004 & Same Laws REALLY Matter Now — the anthrax ruling where a court enforced consent.

Troops are protected from the new mRNA flu shot, but you and your parents aren't — the consent gap between troops and civilians.

Breaking: RFK Jr., FDA & DoD answer for the mRNA shots in court — the case built on 1520a.

Nuremberg Hearing Is ORDERED In CR — the day a Costa Rica court ordered IoJ’s Nuremberg hearing (2024).

Today Was 11-11 Nuremberg Hearing — Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Janci Lindsay and Sasha Latypova testify (2024).

Nuremberg Hearing #3 BOOM: Supreme Court JUST Slammed Costa Rica Immunization Coordinator — the court victory that followed (2025).

Watch Full Private Nuremberg Hearing Against Experimental WHO mRNA "Vaccine" — the full hearing on video (2025).

Your Children Were Used in a Military Experiment. Nuremberg Hearing Project Is Launching — why the project went global (2025).

Two Years Ago Today, Nuremberg Hearing November 9, 2023 — where it all started.

We’ve Got Them On Judicial Record Violating Nuremberg! — what the court record shows (2025).

1 Year Ago Today, Nuremberg Hearing November 11, 2024 — the second hearing, one year on.

The International Legal Frameworks Protecting Informed Consent and Bodily Autonomy — every treaty and code that grew from Nuremberg.

America Wrote The Nuremberg Code To Stop Mass Human Experimentation — how the Code became US law.

Part 3 of 7 — U.S. Is Experimentation Nation! — the FOIA record behind the case.

Tomorrow A Federal Judge Gets The Case. Covid "Vaccine" Experiments On Trial! — the night before filing (May 2026).

HUGE EXPERIMENTATION LAWSUIT FILED - DoD, HHS, FDA Sued — the federal case against experimentation on civilians.

Judge Boasberg GRANTS Motion in Historic mRNA Mandamus — the case moves forward.

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IoJ is trying to stop the experiments of our generation, the ones Congress already tried to prohibit. Congress put a duty in the law that the Pentagon must not experiment on people with biological agents capable of causing harm and even death, and that duty protects you and your family. They’re not supposed to experiment on us, and it’s our duty to step in and do something about it through the courts.

IoJ’s position is that the mRNA shots are an experimental biological agent, and the law doesn’t allow anyone to experiment on us this way. IoJ’s citizen petition asks FDA to suspend their authorizations and licenses and take them off the market, the mandamus asks a federal judge to make FDA answer, and IoJ believes the government’s own documents can prove it in court.

As far as IoJ can find, there’s never been a lawsuit like this one, asking a federal court to enforce that prohibition. Now is the time to back it, while it’s in process and before the government answers. Every person who pitches in makes a huge difference, and your support covers the legal costs, filing fees and court costs ahead.

If you’ve ever wanted to make a real difference in the fight to stop these injections, this is the moment. The case is in front of a federal judge right now, and this is when your help counts the most. Please step up today. Fund it like it matters, because it really does, and give as much as you can afford, only if and when it’s right for you. We’re all in this together.

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