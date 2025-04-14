WHO Pandemic Treaty Will Pass…

Original By ©Interest Of Justice

That Is, Unless We Act VERY, oVERY Strategically. & Very, Very URGENTLY!

What’s with the WHO Treaty? Well…. It will VERY likely be voted in the week the WHA world health assembly May 26, 2025…. This is not good.

IoJ has been on this WHO Treaty thing since day 1 because it’s a really huge threat to International research norms like NUREMBERG CODE!!! IOJ is in this to win this! We attended and protested from 2022 at every WHO Treaty hearing, and protested every INB meeting in US and WHO where our sell out leaders gather to negotiate the treaty. WE HAVE GREAT HOPE & FAITH! We got Costa Rica to REJECT the treaty last year BY USING VERY STRATEGIC LEGAL ACTIONS! Let’s work our magic folks again while we still have a few weeks left. Don’t you think that all countries need us to reeducate them? Camp Country Correction - it starts NOW!

TREATY ON THE BRINK OF PASSING!

NEWEST ALLEGEDLY FINAL DRAFT:

Latest Draft April 12 25 Politico Pandemic Agreement 5.64MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Outstanding Issues

(To Be Finalized April 15):

1. Binding vs. Voluntary Terms:

• The U.S. continues pushing to replace “shall” with “intends” in obligations for developed nations.

2. Pathogen Sample Sharing:

• Debate continues over whether developing countries must share samples before receiving benefits.

3. Inspection Mechanisms:

• No agreement yet on compliance verification procedures.

Important New Elements in the April 12 Draft:

Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS):

• Requires participating companies to provide WHO with “rapid access to 20% of pandemic-related health product production,” including 10% as donations.

• Establishes binding obligations for pathogen data sharing while allowing countries to retain sovereign rights over genetic resources.

One Health Integration:

• Mandates a “coherent, integrated, and collaborative” approach linking human, animal, and environmental health surveillance systems.

Global Supply Chain Network:

• Creates a WHO-coordinated system for equitable distribution of medical countermeasures during emergencies.

Technology Transfer Flexibility:

• Replaces mandatory IP waivers with incentives like licensing agreements and financing conditions to promote voluntary tech sharing.

Resolved Controversies: Sovereignty Protections: - Explicitly reaffirms “respect for the sovereign rights of States” after addressing concerns about overreach. Biological Weapons Convention Alignment New language acknowledges existing bioweapons treaties, addressing critiques about dual-use research risks.

To learn why the WHO Treaty is a serious problem legally & help protest while your voice still counts, please read our brief analysis of the new Draft Treaty in the following updated WHO Treaty Protest petition:

Coming next is the full analysis which is too long to post here - stay tuned.

Sign below NOW! * Sign below NOW!

Sign here: https://www.noticeanddemand.org/petition/stop-the-pandemic-treaty/

Shttps://www.noticeanddemand.org/petition/stop-the-pandemic-treaty/

"We have an accord in principle" and the final version will have to be approved by the various member states, said Anne-Claire Amprou, the French ambassador for world health.

Accord reached 'in principle' over tackling future pandemics

Delegates will meet tomorrow, on Tuesday in Geneva to put the finishing touches to a landmark text on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and give it their definitive seal of agreement, Amprou added.

That text will require a final seal of approval from all World Health Organization members at the World Health Assembly in Geneva at the end of May.

The breakthrough, which came after a marathon discussion session stretching for almost 24 hours, was welcomed by enthusiastic applause from the delegates lasting several minutes. [YAAAYYYY THEY ARE SO HAPPY - AND TIRED]

"This is a very good signal. You are part of an incredible history in the making," said the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "This is a good gift to our children and our grandchildren," said Tedros, who remained with delegates throughout the night as they thrashed out an agreement.

"We're very grateful for their commitment," he said of the delegates' marathon overnight session, in a post on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron also welcomed the agreement.

"With the agreement in principle for a pandemic treaty, the international community is creating a new system to better protect us," he posted on X.

Sticking points

Several sources told AFP one of the main sticking points had been paragraph 11, which deals with technology transfer for production of health products related to pandemics -- particularly to benefit developing countries.

Latin American countries are also pushing for facilitation of the transfer. The issue had been a bone of contention in poorer countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, when they say rich nations hoarded vaccine doses and tests.

Several countries where the pharmaceutical industry is a major economic player oppose the idea of mandatory transfers and have insisted on it being voluntary.

One delegate said this point has been resolved, but the latest version of the text was not available as of Saturday afternoon.

US President Donald Trump in January slashed the international aid programme of what had been by far the world's biggest donor nation. The United States was absent from the talks, Trump having said on his return to the White House that his country would leave the WHO, which experts [that are paid by WHO] say will heighten risks to the global health risk surveillance system.

'A lot of upside'

WHO members decided the agreement had to be drawn up in December 2021, two years after the start of the Covid outbreak, which killed millions across the globe and brought the world economy to its knees.

Saturday's text however did not match the scale of WHO member states' initial ambitions, said James Packard Love, executive director of Knowledge Ecology International, an advocacy group.

"The initial proposals put forward by the secretary were quite ambitious (but) that's not the case now," he told AFP.

"As the negotiations have dragged on, the trade people have come in, the industry, people have come in. And some people ask me, is the agreement so weak now that it's not worth doing?" he added.

"I tell people that I think there's a lot of upside for getting an agreement."

"The pandemic agreement will not be perfect," Michelle Childs, head of policy advocacy at the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) told AFP.

"It is a product of compromise, and not all ambitions will be met," she added.

"But it will create a crucial new baseline to build on to save lives during the next global health emergency. It is a floor, not a ceiling," said Childs.

Share

EXCERPT OF DEMAND BELOW: Sign here: https://www.noticeanddemand.org/petition/stop-the-pandemic-treaty/

NOTICE AND DEMAND TO THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION AND MEMBER STATES

RE: Formal Objection to the Proposed WHO Pandemic Agreement and Call for Withdrawal

SPECIFIC DEMANDS

We, the undersigned, hereby demand:

Procedural Demands

Immediate suspension of this global governance experiment pending comprehensive legal review Implementation of genuinely inclusive public consultation processes Establishment of independent legal review by experts without conflicts of interest Full disclosure of financial relationships between negotiators and pharmaceutical interests Parliamentary oversight and approval in all Member States Binding judicial review pathways for all aspects of implementation

Substantive Demands

Explicit incorporation of the Nuremberg Code's informed consent requirements Mandatory incorporation of the Siracusa Principles for any rights limitations Clear supremacy of national constitutions over experimental Agreement provisions Explicit protection for scientific debate and dissenting viewpoints Prohibition of mandatory health data centralization Due process safeguards against "misinformation" determinations Preservation of distinct regulatory frameworks for genetic technologies Comprehensive liability for manufacturers of medical countermeasures Prohibition of discrimination based on medical intervention status Enhanced protections for vulnerable populations regarding experimental interventions

Share

Please donate if you appreciate our efforts to free humanity! This work is tedious and UNDERFUNDED. You can reward work like this today & keep IoJ in the game!

Donate

Leave a comment

Also sign to Nullify IHR Amendments!

https://www.noticeanddemand.org/petition/nullifyihramendments/

Interesting Related Articles